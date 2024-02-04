▶ Calendar, Caribbean Series 2024 Live – Dates, Times, TV & Streaming to watch baseball for free | Use

Tigres del Licey of the Dominican Republic he won in series of Caribbean At the end of the third day against Puerto Rico. Criollos de Caguas won 5–2 against Tigres del Licey on Saturday night, 3 February, thus moving closer to qualifying. The Puerto Rican team looked for the last out with a fly ball to the left field side, but the Dominican Republic’s Asensio kept the lead and moved closer to the semi-finals.

What’s coming now? They face each other today on Sunday 4th February Panama vs Nicaragua at 10:30 am, Puerto Rico vs Venezuela at 3:30 pm and concluding, Mexico vs Dominican Republic at 8:30 pm. The Tournament of Champions of the Latin American and Caribbean Winter League will be played from February 1 to 9 at a Major League stadium at Credit Depot Park in Miami. All matches will be broadcast espn on usa And other TV and streaming channels in other regions.

Which teams will play in the 2024 Caribbean Series?

Seven teams will participate in the 66th edition of the 2024 Caribbean Series. They are already classified and are led by the 2023 champions, Tigres del Licey of the Dominican Republic, while the Naranjeros of Hermosillo will be the representatives of Mexican baseball. Below, the name of each team and the country they represent.

ESPN and the Marlins today announced a multi-year domestic rights agreement for exclusive Spanish-language domestic rights to the Caribbean Series beginning in 2024. ESPN will be the Spanish-language home, and the tournament will be broadcast on ESPN Deportes and via streaming. ESPN+.

The Caribbean Series, to be held in Miami, will begin this Thursday, February 1 and end on Friday, the 9th of the same month. The first round will take place from Monday 1st to Wednesday 7th, while the semi-finals will take place on Thursday 8th and the third place match and final will be played on Friday 9th of the same month.

date at time game platform Thursday 1 February 10:30 AM. Nicaragua 2-5 Puerto Rico ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ 3:30 pm Curacao 6-5 Mexico espn+ 8:30 pm Venezuela 3-1 Dominican Republic ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ Friday, February 2 10:30 AM. panama 7-3 curacao ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ 3:30 pm Dominican Republic 5-4 Nicaragua espn+ 8:30 pm Puerto Rico 2-0 Mexico ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ Saturday, February 3 10:30 AM. Venezuela 4-2 Curacao espn+ 3:30 pm Mexico 3-4 Panama espn+ 8:30 pm Dominican Republic 5-2 Puerto Rico ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ Sunday, February 4 10:30 AM. panama vs nicaragua espn+ 3:30 pm puerto rico vs venezuela espn+ 8:30 pm Mexico vs. Dominican Republic ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ monday 5th february 10:30 AM. nicaragua vs curacao ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ 3:30 pm venezuela vs mexico espn+ 8:30 pm puerto rico vs panama ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ Tuesday 6th February 10:30 AM. mexico vs nicaragua ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ 3:30 pm Curacao vs. Dominican Republic ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ 8:30 pm panama vs venezuela ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ Wednesday, February 7 10:30 AM. Curacao vs. Puerto Rico ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ 3:30 pm Dominican Republic vs. Panama ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ 8:30 pm nicaragua vs venezuela ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ Thursday 8th February 3:00 pm semi-finals ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ 3:00 pm semi-finals ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ Friday 9th February 3:00 pm third place espn+ 8:00 pm Last ESPN Deportes, ESPN+

What else should you know about the 2024 Caribbean Series?

The Caribbean Professional Baseball Confederation had been considering a Caribbean Series at a Major League venue for some time, according to its president Juan Francisco Puello Herrera. The 2024 edition moves away from the tradition of rotating participating countries/territories to host the series, as was the case with Caracas and La Guaira in Venezuela last year.

“The circumstances were such that we could do it in Miami in 2024, especially with the Marlins,” said Puelo Herrera, who also indicated that the organization would be able to hold a future Caribbean Series in Major League parks. “This will be a model for us in other (MLB) ballparks.”

For LorraineDepot Park, the Caribbean Series is the latest in a series of high-profile events at the stadium, where the 2017 and 2023 World Baseball Classics attracted large crowds and enthusiastic crowds, including the semi-final and final rounds of last year’s edition. This year, the Marlins will have several special attractions for the Caribbean Series at home, including a Roberto Clemente 3,000 exhibit.

Miami prepares for the Caribbean Series