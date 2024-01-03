▷ Calendar, Caribbean Series 2024 – General table of positions and live results | Use

caribbean series 2024 Baseball brings together the champion professional baseball teams of tournaments from the countries that make up the Caribbean Professional Baseball Confederation: Dominican Republic (Tigres del Lice), current tournament champion, Venezuela (Tiburones de la Guerra), Puerto Rico (Criollos de Caguas), Mexico (Naranjeros del Hermosillo), Panama (Federales de Chiriquí), Nicaragua and Curaçao (Curaçao Sons).Who will face each other in round-robin mode from Thursday, 1 to 9 February. The 66th edition of the Caribbean tournament will take place in Miami, Florida, United States. The stadium chosen was Loan Depot Park, home of the Marlins of Major League Baseball (MLB).

Puerto Rico This Monday he faced his second defeat caribbean series 2024After losing 7-9 against Panama in the game played at Loandepot Park in Miami (United States). On the other end, guerra sharkFrom Venezuela, after suffering defeat on Sunday, returned to winning ways this Monday Puerto Rico, beating Mexico’s Naranjeros del Hermosillo 6–1, after four losses. At the end, Curacao This Monday he achieved his second victory by winning 6 races by 3. nicaraguaWhich added their fourth defeat and thus became the first team to be eliminated from the tournament.

For LorraineDepot Park, the Caribbean Series is the latest in a series of high-profile events at the stadium, where the 2017 and 2023 World Baseball Classics attracted large crowds and enthusiastic crowds, including the semi-final and final rounds of last year’s edition. This year, the Marlins’ home Caribbean will feature several special attractions for the series, including a Roberto Clemente 3,000 exhibit.

Check out the days and times to watch all games of the 2024 Caribbean Series, which takes place Feb. 1-9 at Loandepot Park in Miami. (Photo: Rachna)

Official calendar of the 2024 Caribbean Series

Ahead, we present the development system for the first stage of the tournament and what will be the keys to the final round:

First stage : Thursday, February 1 to Wednesday, February 7

: Thursday, February 1 to Wednesday, February 7 semi-finals : Thursday 8th February

: Thursday 8th February third place match : Friday 9th February

: Friday 9th February Last: Friday 9th February

Dates and times of 2024 Caribbean Series games

Tuesday 6th February

mexico vs nicaragua , 10:30 am ET | 9:30am CT | 8:30 am MT | 7:30 am PT

, 10:30 am ET | 9:30am CT | 8:30 am MT | 7:30 am PT Curacao Vs. Dominican Republic , 3:30 PM ET | 2:30 pm CT | 1:30 PM MT | 12:30 PT

, 3:30 PM ET | 2:30 pm CT | 1:30 PM MT | 12:30 PT panama vs venezuela , 8:30 PM ET | 7:30 pm CT | 6:30 PM MT | 5:30 pm PT

Wednesday, February 7

Curacao Vs. Puerto Rico 10:30 am ET | 9:30am CT | 8:30 am MT | 7:30 am PT

Dominican Republic vs. Panama | 3:30 PM ET | 2:30 pm CT | 1:30 PM MT | 12:30 PT

Nicaragua vs. Venezuela 8:30 PM ET | 7:30 pm CT | 6:30 PM MT | 5:30 pm PT

Thursday 8th February

Semifinal 2: 3rd Vs. Second 3:30 PM ET | 2:30 pm CT | 1:30 PM MT | 12:30 PT

Semifinal 1: 4th vs. First | 8:30 PM ET | 7:30 pm CT | 6:30 PM MT | 5:30 pm PT

Friday 9th February

3rd Place: Loser of Semifinal 2 vs. Loser of Semifinal 1 3:30 PM ET | 2:30 pm CT | 1:30 PM MT | 12:30 PT

Final: Winner of Semifinal 2 vs. Winner of Semifinal 1 8:30 PM ET | 7:30 pm CT | 6:30 PM MT | 5:30 pm PT

Results of all matches of Miami 2024 Caribbean Series

monday 5th february

Nicaragua 3-6 Curacao

Venezuela 6-1 Mexico

Puerto Rico 7-9 Panama

sunday 4th february

Panama 6-3 Nicaragua

Puerto Rico 6-2 Venezuela

Mexico 9-1 Dominican Republic

Saturday 3 February

Venezuela 4-2 Curacao

Mexico 3-4 Panama

Dominican Republic 5-2 Puerto Rico

Friday 2 February

panama 7-3 curacao

Dominican Republic 5-4 Nicaragua

Puerto Rico 2-0 Mexico

Thursday 1 February

Nicaragua 2-5 Puerto Rico

Curacao 6-5 Mexico

Venezuela 3-1 Dominican Republic

caribbean series 2024 standings table live

equipment J. Yes Why Bird VTJ 1. Panama (Chiriquí Federal) 4 4 0 1,000 0.00 2. Venezuela (La Guerra Shark) 4 3 1 .750 1.00 3. Puerto Rico (Creoles of Caguas) 5 3 2 .600 1.50 4. Dominican Republic (Tigres del Licey) 5 3 2 .600 1.50 5. Curacao 5 2 3 .400 2.50 6. Mexico (Naranjeros del Hermosillo) 6 2 4 .333 3.00 7.Nicaragua 5 0 5 ,000 4.50

dictionary,

J: Played.

G: Earned.

Question: Lost.

Avenue: Team Average.

VTJ: Profit.

Which teams will play in the 2024 Caribbean Series?

Curacao: curacao sun

curacao sun Nicaragua: Rivas Giants

Rivas Giants Mexico: orange trees of hermosillo

orange trees of hermosillo Panama: Chiriquí Federal

Chiriquí Federal Puerto Rico: Caguas Creoles

Caguas Creoles Dominican Republic: Lissie Tigers

Lissie Tigers Venezuela: sharks of la guerra

Miami prepares for the Caribbean Series

On which channels to watch all the matches of the 2024 Caribbean Series?