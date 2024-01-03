▷ Calendar, Caribbean Series 2024 – General table of positions and live results | Use

The best teams of the 2023-24 season, Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico, Venezuela, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama and Curaçao, will face each other in a round-robin format, followed by semi-finals, third place and the final, which will take place from 1 to 9 February. Played.
caribbean series 2024 Baseball brings together the champion professional baseball teams of tournaments from the countries that make up the Caribbean Professional Baseball Confederation: Dominican Republic (Tigres del Lice), current tournament champion, Venezuela (Tiburones de la Guerra), Puerto Rico (Criollos de Caguas), Mexico (Naranjeros del Hermosillo), Panama (Federales de Chiriquí), Nicaragua and Curaçao (Curaçao Sons).Who will face each other in round-robin mode from Thursday, 1 to 9 February. The 66th edition of the Caribbean tournament will take place in Miami, Florida, United States. The stadium chosen was Loan Depot Park, home of the Marlins of Major League Baseball (MLB).
Puerto Rico This Monday he faced his second defeat caribbean series 2024After losing 7-9 against Panama in the game played at Loandepot Park in Miami (United States). On the other end, guerra sharkFrom Venezuela, after suffering defeat on Sunday, returned to winning ways this Monday Puerto Rico, beating Mexico’s Naranjeros del Hermosillo 6–1, after four losses. At the end, Curacao This Monday he achieved his second victory by winning 6 races by 3. nicaraguaWhich added their fourth defeat and thus became the first team to be eliminated from the tournament.
For LorraineDepot Park, the Caribbean Series is the latest in a series of high-profile events at the stadium, where the 2017 and 2023 World Baseball Classics attracted large crowds and enthusiastic crowds, including the semi-final and final rounds of last year’s edition. This year, the Marlins’ home Caribbean will feature several special attractions for the series, including a Roberto Clemente 3,000 exhibit.
Official calendar of the 2024 Caribbean Series
Ahead, we present the development system for the first stage of the tournament and what will be the keys to the final round:
- First stage: Thursday, February 1 to Wednesday, February 7
- semi-finals: Thursday 8th February
- third place match: Friday 9th February
- Last: Friday 9th February
Dates and times of 2024 Caribbean Series games
Tuesday 6th February
- mexico vs nicaragua , 10:30 am ET | 9:30am CT | 8:30 am MT | 7:30 am PT
- Curacao Vs. Dominican Republic , 3:30 PM ET | 2:30 pm CT | 1:30 PM MT | 12:30 PT
- panama vs venezuela , 8:30 PM ET | 7:30 pm CT | 6:30 PM MT | 5:30 pm PT
Wednesday, February 7
- Curacao Vs. Puerto Rico 10:30 am ET | 9:30am CT | 8:30 am MT | 7:30 am PT
- Dominican Republic vs. Panama | 3:30 PM ET | 2:30 pm CT | 1:30 PM MT | 12:30 PT
- Nicaragua vs. Venezuela 8:30 PM ET | 7:30 pm CT | 6:30 PM MT | 5:30 pm PT
Thursday 8th February
- Semifinal 2: 3rd Vs. Second 3:30 PM ET | 2:30 pm CT | 1:30 PM MT | 12:30 PT
- Semifinal 1: 4th vs. First | 8:30 PM ET | 7:30 pm CT | 6:30 PM MT | 5:30 pm PT
Friday 9th February
- 3rd Place: Loser of Semifinal 2 vs. Loser of Semifinal 1 3:30 PM ET | 2:30 pm CT | 1:30 PM MT | 12:30 PT
- Final: Winner of Semifinal 2 vs. Winner of Semifinal 1 8:30 PM ET | 7:30 pm CT | 6:30 PM MT | 5:30 pm PT
Results of all matches of Miami 2024 Caribbean Series
monday 5th february
- Nicaragua 3-6 Curacao
- Venezuela 6-1 Mexico
- Puerto Rico 7-9 Panama
sunday 4th february
- Panama 6-3 Nicaragua
- Puerto Rico 6-2 Venezuela
- Mexico 9-1 Dominican Republic
Saturday 3 February
- Venezuela 4-2 Curacao
- Mexico 3-4 Panama
- Dominican Republic 5-2 Puerto Rico
Friday 2 February
- panama 7-3 curacao
- Dominican Republic 5-4 Nicaragua
- Puerto Rico 2-0 Mexico
Thursday 1 February
- Nicaragua 2-5 Puerto Rico
- Curacao 6-5 Mexico
- Venezuela 3-1 Dominican Republic
caribbean series 2024 standings table live
|equipment
|J.
|Yes
|Why
|Bird
|VTJ
|1. Panama (Chiriquí Federal)
|4
|4
|0
|1,000
|0.00
|2. Venezuela (La Guerra Shark)
|4
|3
|1
|.750
|1.00
|3. Puerto Rico (Creoles of Caguas)
|5
|3
|2
|.600
|1.50
|4. Dominican Republic (Tigres del Licey)
|5
|3
|2
|.600
|1.50
|5. Curacao
|5
|2
|3
|.400
|2.50
|6. Mexico (Naranjeros del Hermosillo)
|6
|2
|4
|.333
|3.00
|7.Nicaragua
|5
|0
|5
|,000
|4.50
dictionary,
- J: Played.
- G: Earned.
- Question: Lost.
- Avenue: Team Average.
- VTJ: Profit.
Which teams will play in the 2024 Caribbean Series?
- Curacao: curacao sun
- Nicaragua: Rivas Giants
- Mexico: orange trees of hermosillo
- Panama: Chiriquí Federal
- Puerto Rico: Caguas Creoles
- Dominican Republic: Lissie Tigers
- Venezuela: sharks of la guerra
Miami prepares for the Caribbean Series
On which channels to watch all the matches of the 2024 Caribbean Series?
|countries
|TV Channel
|Dominican Republic
|Digital 15 and MLB.TV
|Puerto Rico
|WAPA Deportes and ESPN Deportes
|Venezuela
|Venevisión, IVC, Televen and Canal i
|Mexico
|Sky Sports, ExtraBase.TV and Blue to Go Video Everywhere
|panama
|espn sports
|nicaragua
|long live nicaragua
|usa
|ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes
|South America
|ESPN and Star+
|Caribbean
|ESPN and Star+
