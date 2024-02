▷ Calendar, Caribbean Series 2024 – Live Score & Standings (Date 4) | Use

caribbean series 2024 The 66th edition of the traditional baseball championship started successfully From Thursday February 1 to Friday February 9 in Miami, Florida. So far, three dates of the round-robin format have been played at Lone Depot Park Stadium, home of Major League Baseball (MLB)’s Marlins.

The participating teams are Dominican Republic (Tigres del Lice), current tournament champion, Venezuela (Tiburones de la Guerra), Puerto Rico (Criollos de Caguas), Mexico (Naranjeros del Hermosillo), Panama (Federales de Chiriquí), Nicaragua and Curaçao.,

2024 Caribbean Series official calendar (fixtures)

Ahead, we present the development system for the first stage of the tournament and what will be the keys to the final round:

First stage : Thursday, February 1 to Wednesday, February 7

: Thursday, February 1 to Wednesday, February 7 semi-finals : Thursday 8th February

: Thursday 8th February third place match : Friday 9th February

: Friday 9th February Last: Friday 9th February

All results of the 2024 Caribbean Series

Thursday 1 February

Nicaragua 2-5 Puerto Rico

Curacao 6-5 Mexico

Venezuela 3-1 Dominican Republic

Friday 2 February

panama 7-3 curacao

Dominican Republic 5-4 Nicaragua

Puerto Rico 2-0 Mexico

Saturday 3 February

Venezuela 4-2 Curacao

Mexico 3-4 Panama

Dominican Republic 5-2 Puerto Rico

sunday 4th february

Panama 6-3 Nicaragua

Puerto Rico 6-2 Venezuela

Mexico vs. Dominican Republic | 8:30 PM ET | 7:30 pm CT | 6:30 PM MT | 5:30 pm PT

monday 5th february

Nicaragua vs. Curacao 10:30 am ET | 9:30am CT | 8:30 am MT | 7:30 am PT

Venezuela vs Mexico 3:30 PM ET | 2:30 pm CT | 1:30 PM MT | 12:30 PT

Puerto Rico vs. Panama | 8:30 PM ET | 7:30 pm CT | 6:30 PM MT | 5:30 pm PT

Tuesday 6th February

Mexico vs Nicaragua 10:30 am ET | 9:30am CT | 8:30 am MT | 7:30 am PT

Curacao vs. Dominican Republic | 3:30 PM ET | 2:30 pm CT | 1:30 PM MT | 12:30 PT

Panama vs Venezuela 8:30 PM ET | 7:30 pm CT | 6:30 PM MT | 5:30 pm PT

Wednesday, February 7

Curacao vs. Puerto Rico 10:30 am ET | 9:30am CT | 8:30 am MT | 7:30 am PT

Dominican Republic vs. Panama | 3:30 PM ET | 2:30 pm CT | 1:30 PM MT | 12:30 PT

Nicaragua vs. Venezuela 8:30 PM ET | 7:30 pm CT | 6:30 PM MT | 5:30 pm PT

Thursday 8th February

Semifinal 2: 3rd Vs. Second 3:30 PM ET | 2:30 pm CT | 1:30 PM MT | 12:30 PT

Semifinal 1: 4th vs. First | 8:30 PM ET | 7:30 pm CT | 6:30 PM MT | 5:30 pm PT

Friday 9th February

3rd Place: Loser of Semifinal 2 vs. Loser of Semifinal 1 3:30 PM ET | 2:30 pm CT | 1:30 PM MT | 12:30 PT

Final: Winner of Semifinal 2 vs. Winner of Semifinal 1 8:30 PM ET | 7:30 pm CT | 6:30 PM MT | 5:30 pm PT

caribbean series 2024 standings table live

equipment J. Yes Why Bird VTJ 1. Panama (Chiriquí Federal) 3 3 0 1,000 0.00 2. Venezuela (La Guerra Shark) 2 2 0 1,000 0.50 3. Tigres del Lice (Dominican Republic) 3 2 1 .667 1.00 4. Puerto Rico (Creoles of Caguas) 4 3 1 .667 1.00 5. Curacao 3 1 2 .333 2.00 6. Mexico (Naranjeros del Hermosillo) 3 0 3 ,000 3.00 7.Nicaragua 3 0 3 ,000 3.00

dictionary,

J: Played.

G: Earned.

Question: Lost.

Avenue: Team Average.

VTJ: Profit.

Miami prepares for the Caribbean Series

Which teams participate in the 2024 Caribbean Series?

Each team is represented by the champion team of its local league. However, Nicaragua and Curaçao decided at the last minute to play a combined team to participate in the 2024 Caribbean Series.

countries equipment league Curacao curacao sun Curaçao Professional Baseball Champion 2023–24 Mexico orange trees of hermosillo Champion of the Mexican Pacific League 2023–24 nicaragua Rivas Giants Champion of the Nicaraguan National Professional Baseball League 2023–24 panama Chiriquí Federal Champion of the Panama Professional Baseball League 2023–24 Puerto Rico Caguas Creoles Roberto Clemente Professional Baseball League Champion 2023-24 Dominican Republic Lissie Tigers Champion of the Dominican Republic Professional Baseball League 2023–24 Venezuela sharks of la guerra Champion of the Venezuelan Professional Baseball League 2023–24

Who broadcasts the 2024 Caribbean Series matches?