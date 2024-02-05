▷ Digital 15 Live – Dominican Rep vs. Mexico by Caribbean Series | Channel Fifteen Telemicro | Use

Dominican Republic (Tigres del Lice) and Mexico (Naranjeros del Hermosillo) they will have a lively confrontation This Sunday, February 4 (9:30 pm Santo Domingo time) In this Miami Loan Depot ParkFlorida, for Match Day 4 of the 2024 Caribbean Series. The official broadcast to the Dominican public will be made by Digital 15 (TeleMicro Channel 15) From Inter Satellite, Claro TV and Orbit Cable.

How to watch Digital 15 live, Dominican Republic vs. Mexico?

Digital 15 Miami will offer complete coverage of all Tigres del Lice games in the Dominican Republic in the 2024 Caribbean Baseball Series and you can watch it on your favorite cable operators: Inter Satellite, Claro TV and Orbit Cable.

inter satellite channel 3062

Claro TV channels 121 SD and 15 HD

Channel 15 of Orbit Cable Dominican Republic

Where to watch Digital 15 live and free online?

If you want to watch all the matches of the 2024 Caribbean Series for free Tigres del Licey of the Dominican Republic you must enter digital 15 live website, This way you can watch baseball from your mobile device, PC, tablet or smart TV.

Dominican Republic Rooster (Tigres del Licey)

pitcher : Jonathan Arrow, Fernando Abad, Jairo Asensio, Lisalvareto Bonilla, Neftali Feliz, Brooks Hall, Williams Jerez, Jorge Martínez, Jean Carlos Mejia, Andy Otero, Pedro Payano, Wander Suero, César Valdez and Raul Valdes.

: Jonathan Arrow, Fernando Abad, Jairo Asensio, Lisalvareto Bonilla, Neftali Feliz, Brooks Hall, Williams Jerez, Jorge Martínez, Jean Carlos Mejia, Andy Otero, Pedro Payano, Wander Suero, César Valdez and Raul Valdes. catchers : Jorge Alfaro, Michael de la Cruz and Webster Rivas.

: Jorge Alfaro, Michael de la Cruz and Webster Rivas. infielders : Sergio Alcantara, Vidal Brujan, Robinson Cano, Kelvin Gutierrez, Ramon Hernandez, Davel Lugo and Gustavo Nunez.

: Sergio Alcantara, Vidal Brujan, Robinson Cano, Kelvin Gutierrez, Ramon Hernandez, Davel Lugo and Gustavo Nunez. outfielder: Luis Barrera, Emilio Bonifacio, Yadiel Hernandez and Junior Lake.

Mexico Roasters (Naranjeros del Hermosillo)

Infielders: Isaac Paredes, Bobby Bradley (MTY), Irving López, Ramiro Pena (MAZ), Roberto Valenzuela (MTY), Juan, Carlos Gamboa (OBR) and Agustín Murillo.

Outfielders: Aaron Altherr, Jose Cardona, Julian Ornelas (JAL) and Randy Romero (MAZ).

Catchers: Julian Lyons and Alexis Wilson (CUL).

Pitchers: Odrissemer Despaigne (OBR), Jeff Kinki, Manny Barreda (CUL), Zach Matson (NAV), Wilmer Rios, Joe Van Meter, Omar Cruz, Taylor Williams, Curtis Taylor, Jose Samoya, Fernando Salas, Luis Marquez, Jake Sanchez (MXL), Elkin Alcala (MAZ) and Juan Gámez (MOC).

Dominican Republic vs. Mexico: schedule, headquarters and broadcast channel

Tournament: Miami 2024 Baseball Caribbean Series

Time: 9:30 pm (Santo Domingo)

Date: Sunday, February 4, 2024

TV: Digital 15, Telemicro International (TV) and MLB.TV

Stadium: LoanDepot Park in Miami, Florida (United States)

Miami prepares for the Caribbean Series