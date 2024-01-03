▷ Dominican representative vs. Panama Live via Digital 15 – Live Scores by Caribbean Series | Use

Live results, dominican vs. panama

Country 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 C h And Dominican representative (Tigres del Licey) 1 0 1 2 1 Panama (Federal of Chiriquí) 0 0 0 0 0

today they play Dominican Republic – Panama Live From Miami’s Loan Depot Park. There is no doubt that this will be an important match, not only because of the battle for the ticket to the Grand Final, but it also has an added ‘spice’ as they had a win 24 hours earlier. Federal de Chiriquí 3×1 vs Tigres del Licey on the seventh day of caribbean series miami 2024, The game can be seen ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, Sky Sports (TV), Blue to Go and XtraBase.TV (streaming), Digital 15, Telemicro International (TV) and MLB.TV (streaming); In addition, you can follow the social networks of both teams.

In the last matchup, Tigres del Licey had eight hits and got five walks, but could only muster one hit with runners in scoring position. Despite the challenges, Gomez, along with his coaching staff, remain optimistic to write a different story against Federal de Chiriquí, and thus reach maximum morale on Friday, February 9 in Florida.

How about vs Tigres del Licey? Federalists of Chiriqui?

For Lissie Tigers Many changes take place. Emilio Bonifacio will be the center fielder, Gustavo Núñez will be at shortstop and Robinson Cano at second base. Davel Lugo was brought in as the fourth hitter at third base, Yadiel Hernandez would be the fifth stick and left fielder and Webster Rivas would wear tackle. The bottom group is led by first baseman Kelvin Gutierrez, who was not in the lineup in the last game. He is followed by designated hitter Hector Rodriguez and right fielder Junior Lake at ninth. The opening batsman will be Cameron Gann.

For their part, Chiriquí Federal They will have the following alignment. Joshwan Wright as left fielder, Alan Cordoba as left fielder and Ivan Herrera designated third hitter. Catcher Christian Betancourt will be the leading scorer, Ruben Tejada will be the shortstop and Johan Camargo will be the third baseman. Kicking off the lineup are Gene Arnaez at first baseman, Johnny Santos at center fielder and Ricardo Céspedes in right field. The opening batsman will be Harold Acuna.

When and what time will they play vs Dominican Republic. Panama live for the semi-finals?

The game between the Dominican Republic vs. the first semi-final of the 2024 Caribbean Baseball Series will be played in Panama this Thursday, February 8. Below we are sharing the schedule depending on the country you are in.

Nicaragua, Mexico, Guatemala, Costa Rica, El Salvador and Honduras: 2:30 pm.

Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Cuba and Panama: 3:30 pm.

Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, Venezuela, Canada, and Bolivia: 4:30 pm.

Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Brazil and Paraguay: 5:30 pm.

What time to watch, dominican republic vs. USA to Panama live?

Time Zone Cities of the United States ET: 3:30 pm West Virginia, Valmont, Tennessee (EST), South Carolina, Rhode Island, Pennsylvania, Ohio, North Carolina, New York, New Jersey, New Hampshire, Michigan (EST), Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Kentucky (EST), Indiana (EST ), Georgia, Florida (EST), District of Columbia, Delaware and Connecticut. CT: 2:30 pm Wisconsin, Texas (majority state), Tennessee (CST), South Dakota (CST), Oklahoma, North Dakota (CST), Nebraska (CST), Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Michigan (CST), Kentucky (CST), Kansas ( CST), Iowa, Indiana (CST), Illinois, Florida (CST), Arkansas and Alabama. MT: 1:30 pm Wyoming, Utah, Texas (El Paso and Hudspeth), South Dakota (MST), Oregon (MST), North Dakota (MST), New Mexico, Nevada (MST), Nebraska (MST), Montana, Kansas (MST), Idaho (MST), Colorado and Arizona. PT: 12:30 pm Washington, Oregon (PST), New Hampshire, Nevada (PST), Idaho (PST), and California.

Where to watch Dominican Republic vs Panama live on TV and streaming?

Dominican Republic vs Panama game to watch for Caribbean Series semi-finals ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, Sky Sports (TV), Blue to Go and XtraBase.TV (streaming), Digital 15, Telemicro International (TV) and MLB.TV (streaming); In addition, you can follow the social networks of both teams.

Country TV Channel/Streaming panama espn sports Puerto Rico WAPA Deportes and ESPN Deportes Use ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes Dominican Republic Digital 15 (Channel 15) and MLB.TV nicaragua Long Live Nicaragua (Channel 13) Mexico Sky Sports, Blue to Go Video Everywhere and XtraBase.TV Venezuela IVC of Simple TV, Venevisión, Televen and Canal

How to reach Tigres de Lissi (Dominican Republic)?

with defeat, Dominican Republic The third-place finisher in the first round finished with a 3-3 record, and will be measured in the semi-finals against the second-place finisher in the first round. “We come up with the task of repeating as champions, we haven’t consistently played our best baseball, but we’ve done what we need to do to get where we want to be. “We are in the semi-finals and we have everything we need to win the remaining two games.”Tigers leader Gilbert Gomez commented.

How come from Federal Chiriqui (Panama)?

Chiriquí Federal They continued their dominance in the first round with a 3-1 win over Tigres del Licey on Wednesday. The Panama team now hopes to remain on top after losing to Venezuela in the last match of the first round.

Johnny Santos and Christian Bethancourt hit solo homers for the Federals, who also had a one-run RBI single by Johan Camargo to support their offense. Starter Ernesto Silva pitched five one-run innings and Davis Romero earned the win with an impressive four-inning shutout.

Miami prepares for the Caribbean Series