▷ IVC Live – Follow the match Venezuela vs. Mexico for 2024 Caribbean Series Use

When all the spotlights are on Lone Depot Park in Miami, Florida sharks of la guerra will play against orange trees of hermosillo Today, Starting Monday, February 5 at 3:30 PM ET. At LoanDepot Park in Miami , The Vinotinto team faces a significant challenge after their first loss in the regional tournament. On matchday Sunday, February 4, they lost to Criollos of Puerto Rico with a score of 5–2 and now face the challenge of turning their image around in the competition. To see, Venezuela vs Mexico live and liveyou can follow the prompt IVC Network online, free and in Spanish 100% HD,

detachment of Mexican Pacific League This comes after defeating the Dominican Republic to get its first win in the Caribbean tournament and with a 1-3 record, it has to force a perfect final stretch of the first round to qualify for the semi-finals. On the other hand, the South Americans have a positive record of 2 wins and one loss after yesterday’s defeat against Puerto Rico, which is why they will look for redemption against the Naranjeros.

Venezuela Vs Viewing Date, Time and Location. mexico live

where, when and how La Guerra Shark Vs. orange trees of hermosillo Day Monday, February 5, 2024 schedules 4:30 PM Caracas, 3:30 PM ET TV IVC Network stadium Loan Depot Park, Miami (Florida)

HOW TO WATCH IVC LIVE, VENEZUELA VS. Mexico?

The IVC channel broadcasts the matches of Venezuela’s Tiburones de la Guerra in the Miami 2024 Caribbean Baseball Series from CANTV, Supercable, Unicable Margarita, Inter Satellite, Simple TV and Inter Cable operators.

CANTV Channel 307

supercable channel 7

Unicable Margarita’s Channel 77

inter satellite channel 102 hd

SimpleTV Channels 235 SD and 1235 HD

Inter’s channels 20 SD and 196 HD

NetUno’s channels 418, 14 (Barquisimeto) and 18 (Merida)

La Guaira Shark (Venezuela) How to reach today?

sharks of la guerra succumbed to Criollos de Cagua (Puerto Rican champions) And thus they suffered their first defeat in the Caribbean Series. The Sharks lost 6–2 at Longdepot Park, dropping their record from two wins to one loss.

A few minutes before the start of the action, the scheduled starter for this match, Jhoulys Chacin, had to be replaced by Tiago da Silva in the last minute, something that undoubtedly changed the plans of manager Osvaldo Guillén. In addition to the veteran right-handed pitcher’s problem, the Sharks’ bats were also not able to answer the Caguas team. In fact, an important point is that they did not manage to pull down teammates who were in scoring positions.

Unlike the first two games of this Caribbean series, the Sharks were never able to get themselves on a level playing field and the Puerto Ricans took advantage. However, this is just the beginning and there will be another opportunity to return to the top of the table on Monday.

How to get to Naranjeros from Hermosillo (Mexico) today?

Orange trees from Hermosillo, Mexico They defeated the Dominican champions this Sunday by beating the Dominican champions 9–1. Lissie Tigers, to survive in the Caribbean Baseball Series based in Miami. Mexico recorded its first win after three defeats and kept its chances of reaching the semi-finals intact. Lisi added his second shock with two wins.

Mexico decided the game by scoring four runs in the third inning against Panamanian pitcher Andy Otero. They scored three with Aaron Alther’s double and another with Bobby Bradley’s hit. Agustin Murillo hit a home run in the sixth to extend the lead. Hermosillo added two more runs in the eighth. Juan Carlos Gamboa singled, Alther was intentionally walked, Bradley was hit by a pitch and with the bases loaded, Murillo scored the sixth run with a fly ball, after which Alther scored on an error by shortstop Gustavo Núñez.

What are the possible lineups for the Sharks and Naranjeros?