▷ IVC Live – Watch the scoreboard Venezuela vs. Puerto Rico Free by Caribbean Series | Venevision | Sharks of La Guaira vs. Criollos of Caguas | Use

Today is Sunday 4th February caribbean series 2024 With the aim of finding out who will participate in the semi-finals of the tournament, with really fascinating matches. to watch the game between Venezuela – Puerto Rico Live and DirectYou can watch it live on the IVC Network signal starting at 3:30 PM ET at Loandepot Park Stadium in Miami, Florida, United States.

HOW TO WATCH IVC LIVE, VENEZUELA VS. Puerto Rico?

The IVC channel broadcasts the matches of Tiburones de la Guerra of Venezuela. Miami 2024 Caribbean Baseball Series from cable operators CANTV, Supercable, Unicable Margarita, Inter Satellite, Simple TV and Inter,

CANTV Channel 307

supercable channel 7

Unicable Margarita’s Channel 77

inter satellite channel 102 hd

SimpleTV Channels 235 SD and 1235 HD

Inter’s channels 20 SD and 196 HD

NetUno’s channels 418, 14 (Barquisimeto) and 18 (Merida)

How do sharks get to La Guaira (Venezuela)?

For this tournament, the Sharks’ great core was retained and the team was strengthened with great players, leading to Miguel Romero, Yasiel Puig, Anthony Vizcaya, Wilson Ramos, Luis Torres, Alexi Amarista, Alcides Escobar and Franklin Barreto. An important team including Stand out. , Venezuela are one of the big favorites and will look to make a good start in the Caribbean Series to seal a place in the elimination stage. The Venezuelans aim to join the best and qualify again to fight for the 2024 Caribbean Series title.

Venezuelan Rooster (La Guerra Shark)

Pitchers: Angel Padrón, Anthony Castro, Arnaldo Hernández, Carlos Sunyaga, David Reyes, Eduardo Paredes, Elvis Araujo, Emilio Vargas, Amilcar Guzmán, Eudice Idrogo, Jesús Pirela, Junior Guerra, Carlo Cejas, Luis Madero, Pedro Rodríguez, Ricardo Pinto, Tiago DaSilva and Will Changarotti.

Catchers: Francisco Arcia, Jose Briceño, Luis Torres and Sebastian Rivero.

Infielders: Alcides Escobar, Brian Rocio, Carlos Rivero, Ehire Adrianza, Leonardo Reginato, Maikel Garcia and Wilson Garcia.

Outfielders: Anthony Jimenez, Danny Vasquez, Franklin Barreto, Harold Ramirez, Lorenzo Cedrola, Ronald Acuña Jr. and Yasiel Puig.

How do Criollos get from Caguas (Puerto Rico)?

The team is composed mostly of the team of champions Criollos de Caguas, but also of excellent players from other teams. The representative of Puerto Rico has a team of great players such as Danny Ortiz, Nelson Velazquez, Dwight Smith Jr., Jack Lopez, Brian Torres, Eduardo Rivera, Jonathan Morales and Pedro León. The Puerto Ricans have a great team with experience in various Caribbean leagues and will try to be the best and look for their sixth Caribbean title. They have opening fixtures against Nicaragua and Mexico where they will need to start strong and look for wins to move on to the elimination stage in the quest for the championship.

Puerto Rico Roasters (Criollos de Caguas)

Pitchers: Alex Sanabia, Derrick Adams, Daryl Thompson, Luke Westphal, Ricardo Velez, Ricardo Gomez, Alex Claudio, Christian Torres, Angel Reyes, Eduardo Rivera, Danny Wirchanski, Anders Briceño, Brian Garcia, Lincoln Heinzman and Chávez Fernander.

Catchers: Jonathan Morales and Jesse Esquerra, Infielders: Wimel Machin, Jancarlos Cintron, Emmanuel Rivera, Jack Lopez and Trei Cruz.

Outfielders: Nelson Velazquez, Johneshvi Fargas, Dwight Smith Jr., Danny Ortiz, Brian Torres and Heliot Ramos.

Venezuela vs Puerto Rico: Game Date, Time, TV and Venue

Date: Sunday, February 4, 2024

Time: 16:30 Caracas

TV: IVC Network

Loan Depot Park Stadium, Miami, Florida

Miami prepares for the Caribbean Series