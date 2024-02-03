▷ Result, Dominican Republic 5-4 Nicaragua for Miami 2024 Caribbean Series | Use

Lisi of Dominican Republic he faced nicaraguan giants Miami Marlins in their second game at the stadium. With a triple from captain Emilio Bonifacio, the Dominicans came out ahead against valiant Guatemala and ended the game 5–4.

Despite the loss against Venezuela, Dominican Republic As defending champions, they turned the score around and managed to bounce back when everything seemed against them and now the Dominicans are focused on achieving a two-time championship.

Country 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 C h And Representative. dominican 0 1 0 0 1 0 1 2 0 5 10 1 nicaragua 1 0 0 2 1 0 0 0 0 4 Eleven 2

He lycee of the dominican republic Venezuelan pitching was completely dominant during the first game of the tournament, with starter Miguel Romero throwing three no-hit balls until the sixth inning. The Dominican hitters will need to improve their hitting after finishing the night with six hits and few clear chances to tie the score. With a win in today’s game, the Dominican Republic can avoid a repeat of the disappointment caused by their exit in the first round of the World Baseball Classic in the same stadium last March, even though they were considered one of the best teams. tournament, as well as on this occasion.

nicaraguaFor his part, played well during the first innings until the relief team led by Yadier Molina in a 5–2 loss against the Criollos of Puerto Rico. Each pitcher in the bullpen allowed one run over the final four innings.

HOW TO WATCH DOMINICAN REPUBLIC VS. Caribbean Series 2024 by Nicaragua Live and Direct?

games of Lissie Tigers He will be seen in the Caribbean series digital 15 And Telemicro International, in addition to their YouTube account and subscription to MLB.tv for streaming. In nicaragua Viva Nicaragua – Channel 13. ESPN Deportes will broadcast some matches but all games on the calendar will be available via ESPN+ streaming (available in the United States only). Subscriptions on these pages are also available on TV apps like Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, and Roku.

Country TV/Streaming Channel Venezuela Simple TV, IVC Mexico Sky Sports (TV), Blue to Go and ExtraBase.TV (streaming) usa ESPN Deportes (selected sports), ESPN+ (all sports) Puerto Rico WAPA Deportes, ESPN Deportes Dominican Republic Digital 15, Telemicro International (TV), MLB.TV (streaming)

Viewing time in the United States, Dominican Republic vs. nicaragua live

Time Zone Cities of the United States ET: 3:30 pm. West Virginia, Valmont, Tennessee (EST), South Carolina, Rhode Island, Pennsylvania, Ohio, North Carolina, New York, New Jersey, New Hampshire, Michigan (EST), Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Kentucky (EST), Indiana (EST ), Georgia, Florida (EST), District of Columbia, Delaware and Connecticut. CT: 2:30 pm. Wisconsin, Texas (majority state), Tennessee (CST), South Dakota (CST), Oklahoma, North Dakota (CST), Nebraska (CST), Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Michigan (CST), Kentucky (CST), Kansas ( CST), Iowa, Indiana (CST), Illinois, Florida (CST), Arkansas and Alabama. MT: 1:30 pm. Wyoming, Utah, Texas (El Paso and Hudspeth), South Dakota (MST), Oregon (MST), North Dakota (MST), New Mexico, Nevada (MST), Nebraska (MST), Montana, Kansas (MST), Idaho (MST), Colorado and Arizona. PT: 12:30 p.m. Washington, Oregon (PST), New Hampshire, Nevada (PST), Idaho (PST), and California.

What day and what time do they play versus the Dominican representative. Nicaragua Live for Caribbean Series

Second game of the first date between Dominican Republic vs Nicaragua will be played this Friday, February 2 at 3:30 PM ET. This is the second appearance of the Tigres de Lisie vs. Rivas Gigantes at the 2024 Caribbean Baseball Series. Check the schedule depending on the country you are in.

Country Schedule nicaragua 2:30 pm Mexico 2:30 pm guatemala 2:30 pm Costa Rica 2:30 pm guard 2:30 pm honduras 2:30 pm Colombia 3:30 pm Ecuador 3:30 pm peru 3:30 pm Cuba 3:30 pm panama 3:30 pm Puerto Rico 4:30 pm Dominican Republic 4:30 pm Venezuela 4:30 pm Canada 4:30 pm bolivia 4:30 pm chili 5:30 pm argentina 5:30 pm uruguay 5:30 pm paraguaya 5:30 pm brazil 5:30 pm

Where are Tigres de Lisie vs? Rivas veteran?

The headquarters of this 2024 Caribbean Series will be the home of the Miami Marlins, an MLB team, one of the most important stadiums with a capacity of 37,000 spectators and was inaugurated on March 5, 2012. Without a doubt, a great diamond for one of the best baseball tournaments, it will have the honor of hosting seven Caribbean teams in a round-robin format.

How to reach Tigres de Lissi (Dominican Republic)?

Tigers They defeated Estrellas Orientales in a tight seven-game series to capture their second consecutive and 24th overall crown, the most in Dominican League history. The Stars were coached by Fernando Tatis Sr. and reached the championship series with the help of Fernando Tatis Jr., Robinson Cano and Miguel Sano. Former major league outfielder Emilio Bonifacio and Series MVP Gustavo Núñez paved the way for Licey, the club managed by Port St. Lucie Mets captain Gilbert Gómez after Jose Offerman was fired mid-season in December.

How to reach Rivas Giants (Nicaragua)?

veteranLed by former San Francisco Giants outfielder Marvin Benard, the team would have the privilege of being Nicaragua’s first representative in the Caribbean Series. With the help of former major leaguers Chesler Cuthbert and Rowdy Reed, Rivas defeated Trench del Norte four games to two in their best-of-seven local league championship series.

In addition to former San Francisco outfielder Francisco Peguero, Cuthbert and Reed remain on the club’s roster for the Caribbean Series.