▷ Standings, Caribbean Series 2024 live – results in real time, classification table and more | Use

66th edition of Caribbean Series 2024 gets off to a great start on February 1 And with the results that define the real-time status table that we bring to you. Baseball tournament, which takes place in Miami, usa, will be accessible to fans via ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes Signal in various territories, covering the United States, Mexico and Latin America. The broadcast will allow viewers to follow each exciting match between teams from the seven participating countries.

Today, Sunday, February 4, Day 4 begins with Panama vs. Nicaragua at 10:30 am, Puerto Rico vs. Venezuela at 3:30 pm, and Mexico vs. Dominican Republic at 8:30 pm. The Latin American and Caribbean Winter League Tournament of Champions will be played at a Major League stadium at Credit Depot Park in Miami from February 1 to 9, and all games will be broadcast by ESPN and other TV and streaming channels in the United States. In other areas.

The tournament format consists of a round-robin, meaning each team will face each other once. The four teams with the best records will advance to the semi-finals and so on.

Post equipment J. V PCT J.D. gf PC DIF DC. 1 Sharks of La Guaira (Venezuela) 2 0 .1000 , 7 3 +4 G2 2 Chiriquí Federal (Panama) 2 0 .1000 , Eleven 6 +5 G2 3 Tigres de Lice (Dominican Republic) 2 1 .667 0.5 Eleven 9 +2 G2 4 Creoles from Caguas (Puerto Rico) 2 1 .667 0.5 9 7 +2 P1 5 Curacao Suns (Curacao) 1 2 .333 1.5 Eleven 16 -5 P2 6 Rivas Giants (Nicaragua) 0 2 ,000 2 6 10 -4 P2 7 Naranjeros de Hermosillo (Mexico) 0 3 ,000 2.5 8 12 -4 P3

66th edition of caribbean series will be disputed in usa For the first time in history. On the other hand, it is good to remember that the first edition of the Caribbean tournament took place in 1949 and the teams of Dominican Republic They have earned 22 championships, the most among all participating nations. they follow him Puerto Rico with 16, Mexico with nine, Cuba with eight more Venezuela With seven. panama While having obtained two degrees Colombia There is one.

In this edition, some amendments will be made to the regulations, which will be under the rules of major League Baseball Implemented from the 2023 season in the so-called “big shows”. One of the modifications included increasing the pad size to 11 inches (27.9 cm). Another amendment prohibits particular defensive formations following Major League Baseball guidelines. Additionally, a time limit will be set for batsmen to prevent matches from running too long. Additionally, pitchers will experience a reduction in throws on a per-batter basis.

Country 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 C h And panama 0 0 0 0 1 4 0 0 1 6 10 2 nicaragua 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 2 3 8 2

Below, we show you the results of the third day of play of the Miami 2024 Caribbean Series:

Final result Venezuela vs. Curacao

Country 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 C h And Venezuela 2 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 7 0 Curacao 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 6 0

Final result Mexico vs. panama

Country 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 C h And Mexico 1 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 1 3 10 0 panama 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 4 5 0

Final result Dominican Republic vs. Puerto Rico

Country 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 C h And Dominican Republic 0 1 3 0 0 0 1 0 0 5 12 1 Puerto Rico 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 2 7 0

