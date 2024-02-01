▷ Venevision Live – Watch Venezuela vs Game Now. FREE FOR DOMINICAN REPRESENTATIVE CARIBBEAN SERIES | mix

Sharks of La Guerra, Venezuela their first test will be by fire caribbean baseball series 2024 when they encounter Tigres del Licey of the Dominican RepublicThe current champion of the tournament, it Thursday, February 1 (9:30 p.m. Caracas time) From Loandepot Park, Miami, Florida. Will be in charge of the official broadcast to the Venezuelan public venevision channel On Open Signal and its streaming service venevision play,

LIVE RESULTS – DOMINICAN REPUBLIC VS. Venezuela to Caribbean Series 2024

Country 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 C h And Venezuela 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 0 3 10 1 Dominican Republic 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 6 0

“Up to 12 games of the 2024 Caribbean Series, including six Venezuela matches in the first round, will be enjoyed through Venevisión’s open signal, as well as through the Venevisión Play application. The most important baseball show of the year will take place from February 1 to 9 in the city of Miami (United States), a luxury setting for the Creoles to compete for the country’s eighth title,” confirmed the Venevisión network.

How to watch Venevision Live, Venezuela Vs. Dominican Republic for 2024 Caribbean Series?

follow the Miami in Venezuela 2024 Baseball Caribbean Series through channel venevision Which services are available in VCI Network, Unicable, TV Zamora, Simple TV, Movistar TV, Supercable, Inter and CANTV, You can also follow the event from the Venevision Play app.

VCI Network Channel 3

unicable channel 9 margarita

zamora tv channel 4

cable channel 9 image

saral tv channel 102

movistar tv channel 131

CANTV Channel 5

inter satellite channel 24

Planet Cable Channel 4

Netuno Channel 6 and 9

Supercable channels 4, 7 and 9

Inter channels 5 and 6

Time, date, location and where to watch Venezuela vs. Dominican representative for the Caribbean Series 2024

Hour: from Caracas at 9:30 pm

date: Thursday 1 February 2024

Place: José Adolfo Pineda National Gymnasium, San Salvador (El Salvador)

TV: Venevision

events: Caribbean Series 2024

Miami prepares for the Caribbean Series