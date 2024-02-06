▷Puerto Rico Vs. Panama Live – 2024 Caribbean Series Live Score | Use

Puerto Rico and Panama (Live | Online | Live), Caguas Creoles they will have Starting today, Monday, February 5 at 8:30 p.m. When they meet there is an important encounter Chiriquí FederalWho is undefeated and leader to the surprise of many caribbean series 2024, Despite their good tournament, Panamanians yesterday did not hide their admiration for the Puerto Rican team and especially manager Yadier Molina, who is the idol of many players, and Panama’s current leader, José Mayorga.

equipment 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 C h And Puerto Rico 1 0 , , , , , , , 1 1 1 panama 0 4 , , , , , , , 4 3 0

Los Puertorriqueños belongs to WAPA Deportes; For their part, Panamanians will be able to follow the broadcast through ESPN Deportes, but all games on the calendar will be available through ESPN+ streaming (only in the United States). Subscriptions on these pages are also available on TV apps like Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, and Roku.

fed They will book their place in the semi-finals with a win tonight, while the Criollos will put themselves on the brink of achieving the same and prevent Wednesday’s clash against Curacao from turning into a decider.

for its part, panamanian ninth Know that because of their career they are not one of the favorites to win the title in this edition of the Caribbean Series. However, they do not pay attention to opinions and focus on playing based on the plan they already have in each game.

When and what time will the Puerto Rico vs. Panama for Miami 2024 Caribbean Series?

The game between Puerto Rico vs. Panama will be played this Monday, February 5, and will be the last game of the fifth day of the 2024 Caribbean Baseball Series. Below we share the schedule, depending on the country you are in.

Nicaragua, Mexico, Guatemala, Costa Rica, El Salvador and Honduras: 7:30 pm.

Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Cuba and Panama: 8:30 pm.

Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, Venezuela, Canada, and Bolivia: 5:30 pm.

Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Brazil and Paraguay: 6:30 pm.

What time to watch vs puerto rico? United States to Panama?

Time Zone Cities of the United States ET: 8:30 pm West Virginia, Valmont, Tennessee (EST), South Carolina, Rhode Island, Pennsylvania, Ohio, North Carolina, New York, New Jersey, New Hampshire, Michigan (EST), Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Kentucky (EST), Indiana (EST ), Georgia, Florida (EST), District of Columbia, Delaware and Connecticut. CT: 7:30 pm Wisconsin, Texas (majority state), Tennessee (CST), South Dakota (CST), Oklahoma, North Dakota (CST), Nebraska (CST), Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Michigan (CST), Kentucky (CST), Kansas ( CST), Iowa, Indiana (CST), Illinois, Florida (CST), Arkansas and Alabama. MT: 6:30 pm Wyoming, Utah, Texas (El Paso and Hudspeth), South Dakota (MST), Oregon (MST), North Dakota (MST), New Mexico, Nevada (MST), Nebraska (MST), Montana, Kansas (MST), Idaho (MST), Colorado and Arizona. PT: 5:30 pm Washington, Oregon (PST), New Hampshire, Nevada (PST), Idaho (PST), and California.

Where to watch Puerto Rico vs Panama live on TV and streaming?

If you want to watch all the games of Criollos de Cagua, coverage of the matches is provided by WAPA Deportes and ESPN Deportes. On the other hand, the transmission of Chiriqui’s confederacy for the people of Panama available in ESPN Deportes.

Country TV Channel/Streaming panama espn sports Puerto Rico WAPA Deportes and ESPN Deportes Use ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes Dominican Republic Digital 15 (Channel 15) and MLB.TV nicaragua Long Live Nicaragua (Channel 13) Mexico Sky Sports, Blue to Go Video Everywhere and XtraBase.TV Venezuela IVC of Simple TV, Venevisión, Televen and Canal

Probable Lineup, Puerto Rico vs. panama

Caguas Creoles of Puerto Rico : Brian Torres CF, Wimel Machin 2B, Jesse Escarra 1B, Heliot Ramos BD, Danny Ortiz LF, Jonathan Morales C, Nelson Velazquez RF, Emmanuel Rivera 3B, Jack Lopez SS.

: Brian Torres CF, Wimel Machin 2B, Jesse Escarra 1B, Heliot Ramos BD, Danny Ortiz LF, Jonathan Morales C, Nelson Velazquez RF, Emmanuel Rivera 3B, Jack Lopez SS. Federal of Chiriqui of Panama: Edgar Munoz 2B, Alan Cordoba LF, Ivan Herrera BD, Christian Bethancourt C, Ruben Tejada SS, Johan Camargo 3B, Jean Arnez 1B, Johnny Santos CF, Ricardo Cespedes RF.

