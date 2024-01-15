★ Precision medicine through image biomarkers is key in addressing inflammatory retinal degeneration that causes irreversible blindness

More than 400 ophthalmologists specializing in the retina from all over Spain and Portugal met in Madrid on the occasion of the 9th edition of the Reddit Symposium: Retina Advances in Diagnosis and Treatment, a leading event in ophthalmology organized by AbbVie and which focused in 2024. A large part of its scientific program focuses on the need to implement precision medicine in the specialization. Significant progress has been made in the field of medical retina in recent years. Among them, the confirmation of the predictive value of image biomarkers detectable by optical coherence tomography (OCT) for diagnosis, classification and treatment options in retinal pathologies such as diabetic macular edema (DME) and venous occlusion stands out. RVO). By implementing this biomarker analysis into routine clinical practice, the first steps towards precision medicine in ophthalmology will be taken. It is estimated that 7.6% of diabetic patients worldwide suffer from DME, a disease in which the macula, the part of the retina responsible for central vision and detail, becomes inflamed and fluid accumulates as a result of poor glycemic control. On the other hand, RVO is the second most common cause of vision loss due to retinal vascular pathology. This is a blockage in the retinal vein that causes blood flow to slow down. This causes fluid to accumulate in the retina and begin an inflammatory process, which when affects the macula, results in sudden loss of vision. Patients with RVO usually reach the ophthalmologist through the emergency department, and require prompt treatment to prevent visual loss. Both pathologies, although different, share the same common link: if they are not treated in time, they can lead to irreversible blindness. It is important to note that 80% of cases of blindness are preventable or treatable and yet, blindness affects 0.7% of the world’s population. Precision Medicine, Current Ophthalmology Precision medicine is often considered future-oriented. “Nothing could be further from the truth,” said Professor Edoardo Midena, director of ophthalmology at the University Hospital of Padua (Italy). “When we talk about precision medicine, we talk about the ophthalmology of the present. We not only have biomarkers at our disposal; There is also consensus and algorithms that allow an individualized approach to retinal pathology, which, if not treated correctly the first time, can lead to irreversible blindness,” he said. In this sense, Professor Midena presented the latest advances in technology for diagnosis using OCT. This is the case of artificial intelligence software that allows labeling and measuring many parameters related to the retina. “It is a valuable aid to ophthalmologists, as this tool provides all the clinical information needed to detect inflammatory signs of DME, such as neurosensory detachment, large retinal cysts, central “Macular thickening or the presence of hyperreflective points, which may lead to better control of inflammation.” President of the Spanish Retina and Vitreous Society (SERV), Professor Alfredo García Liana, also spoke about precision medicine: “Vision loss and blindness have a very high emotional cost to the patient, and ophthalmologists have the power to avoid this. There are equipment for this. In Spain we have a great opportunity to implement precision medicine in consultations, which will increase the standard of patient management. Now, all retinologists must incorporate precision medicine into clinical practice and set more ambitious vision improvement goals for our patients in both the short and long term, such as being more precise in the type of treatment and moving away from therapeutic inertia. Avoid. Professor García Liana also recalls the relevance of the management guidelines of the Spanish Retina and Vitreous Society 5 (SERV), which differentiate between the two types of treatment: “The recent update of the SERV guidelines already includes in its algorithm “Inflammatory biomarkers are used to guide treatment and, in the case of macular edema with a predominantly inflammatory component, an anti-inflammatory approach is recommended.” Today, precision medicine in retinal pathology with inflammatory macular edema is already being applied in clinical practice. To achieve this, it is necessary to have efficient patient flow that allows time to make an accurate diagnosis, select the most appropriate treatment, conduct relevant follow-up and, thus, avoid irreversible blindness. Finally, during the meeting, experts took the opportunity to highlight one of the biggest problems facing ophthalmology services: care saturation. So much so, that it is the second SNS feature with the longest waiting list for consultation 6 . Therefore, the application of strategies such as precision medicine is emerging as one of the essential drivers of change to reduce the burden of care. Source: Ciceras