⚠️Frequency: Medicine of the Future – Andreas Kalker – Alberto Vela. Right Direction (CDS Health) – Audiospe

Frequencies_ Medicine of the Future_ America Engineer_ Alberto Vela with guest Andreas Kalker 1
https://odysee.com/@directioncorrecta5:3/Las-Frequencies_-La-Medicina-del-Futuro_-AMERICA-con-el-Ing_-Alberto-Vela-Invitado-Andreas-Kalcker-1:e
https://correctdirection.cl
https://andreaskalcker.com
“There is a therapy based on frequency, it is a complex field because we are in a sea of frequencies and there are harmonies and dissonances and that is why it is important to review this matter and break the current paradigm of treatment.”
Connecta: ———————————————— —————————————————–
Recent iVux Filters: AudioSpy Caulker, AudioSpy Medicine, AudioSpy Health, AudioSpy CDS, AudioSpy Antidote, AudioSpy 432, AudioSpy Sound
Antidote for Vaccine Injury Features “Green Bioelectronics” Generates Antioxidants from 528 Frequency Resonance in OxySilver, Leading Nutraceuticals.
https://www.actascientific.com/ASMS/ASMS-07-1534.php
Received: August 15, 2022; Published: April 05, 2023
https://www.actascientific.com/ASMS/ASMS-07-1534.php
https://medicalveritas.org/https-www-actascientific-net-asms-pdf-asms-07-1534-pdf
(TagstoTranslate)Health(T)Vibrational Therapy(T)Andreas Kalker(T)Chlorine Dioxide(T)Harmonic Frequencies(T)Health(T)Home & Consumption(T)9888 65039 Frequency Medicine of the Future Andreas Kalker Alberto Vella Right Direction Health
Source link