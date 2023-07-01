🎥 Expect uncomfortable dancing from the riders pictured in this Tour: Organization gives a preview with Van Aert, Cave, Alaphilippe and others

We know from Matthew Van Der Poel that he sometimes dances to Justin Bieber’s music, since his girlfriend Roxanne Bertels laughs about it. It remains to be seen if he did that dance for the cameras of the Tour organization as well, as he is not in this preview.

But many other riders show off their moves, with some discomfort, in a studio where they record video that the Tour organization can start to play when they win a stage or have something else to celebrate.

Be careful, you will sometimes feel a little embarrassed when you look at these images, which include Wout van Aert mimicking a bicycle, Julien Alaphilippe dancing with sultry blinks, Benoit Cosnefroy with very flexible hips And Dylan tunes are included… yes, does it really happen…

But it’s fun nonetheless. You really see that one rider handles it better than the other. So we see Simon Geschke a new James Bond after his career is over!

😏 Ready for these celebrations! 😏 Prepare to see the festivities! #TDF2023 pic.twitter.com/MeuaN6rYFD – Tour de France™ (@LeTour) 30 June 2023

There’s a real chance that you’ll see one of these dances after the stage this weekend, because there are two contenders for victory on the stage, with Van Aert and Alaphilippe, for example. But we are also looking forward to Matthew van der Poel’s video..