🔍The Development of Forensic Medicine in Baja California: Memoirs of a Criminologist

Throughout history, forensic medicine has been an important tool for the courts and the legal system, playing a fundamental role in the pursuit of justice in society.

In the northwestern region of Mexico, Dr. Gustavo Salazar Fernández, Lieutenant Colonel, military physician and expert in three specialties: General Surgery, Forensic Medicine and Aviation Medicine, has been a pillar in the development of forensic medicine, especially in Baja California.

Those who have worked in the practice of forensic science in Baja California recognize Salazar Fernández as a pioneering figure in forensic medicine in Mexico.

For more than four decades, Salazar Fernández has contributed to the solution of complex cases of murders and mysteries in the region, earning him recognition as co-founder in 2008 and as senior member of the Society of Forensic Sciences in Baja California in 2010. Was recognized in.

Salazar also served as head of the Forensic Medical Service in Tijuana from 1978 to 2000, and was the founding president of the College of Legal Medicine and Forensic Sciences in 1993, during which time he stood out for his integrity, discipline, and professional ethics. .

In addition, being Dean of the Legal Medicine Subject at the Faculty of Medicine of the Autonomous University of Baja California and a member of the Mexican Council of Legal Medicine and Forensic Sciences, he had taught classes in various universities on forensic ballistics, legal medicine, and forensic science. and photography forensics.

The importance of this character lies in his contribution to education and forensic science in Mexico.

Salazar participated in autopsies of bodies related to high-impact criminal investigations in Mexico, with the Colosio case being the prominent one.