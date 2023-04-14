10 1990s thrillers to watch on streaming

If there ever was a good time to watch thrillers, it was the 1990s. Even if not all titles were wonderful, it was always good to sit back and watch plots full of twists and turns and “infinite endings”. Betrayals, obsessions, characters who were not at all what they seemed, there were many devices used by the screenwriters in the stories that rarely arrived in different places than expected, but when they did…

It was this nostalgia that motivated this week’s Top, Top, Top. Here are some films that aren’t great classics, but nevertheless marked their time and are available today to be revisited by those who miss them or even discovered by those who haven’t had the chance yet.

Let’s go to them:

MGM

Wicked Game (1990), by Kathryn Bigelow – Mubi

After killing a burglar who refused to drop his gun during a robbery, Megan Turner (Jamie Lee Curtis), a rookie New York City cop, becomes the obsession of a dangerous serial killer.

columbia pictures

crazy obsession (1990), by Rob Reiner – Prime Video

Famous writer Paul Sheldon (James Caan) is in a car accident and is rescued by nurse Annie (Kathy Bates), who claims to be his number one fan. She takes him into her home and nurses him back to health, but when she reads the originals of the next book and discovers that her favorite character will be killed, she is transformed.

Twentieth Century Fox

Sleeping with the enemy (1991), by Joseph Ruben – Star+

When the latest conquest of Rebecca Carlson (Madonna), a multimillionaire, dies of a heart attack while they are in bed, she is considered a suspect by District Attorney Robert Garrett (Joe Mantegna).

Warner Bros.

No Limit to Win (1991), by Russell Mulcahy – HBO Max

After arresting criminal Earl Talbot Blake (John Lithgow), police officer Nick Styles (Denzel Washington) becomes a hero in Los Angeles. Years later, already married and the father of a family, Styles works in the prosecution when he discovers that Blake has escaped from prison and wants revenge.

Warner Bros.

The Hand That Rocks the Cradle (1992), by Curtis Hanson – Star+

Unsatisfied by her husband’s suicide and her son’s miscarriage, Peyton Flanders (Rebecca De Mornay) poses as a nanny at the Bartel family home. Her plan is to seduce Claire’s (Annabella Sciorra) husband and finally kill the one she believes ruined her life.

Warner Bros.

Copycat: Life Imitates Death (1995), by Jon Amiel – Star+

Helen Hudson (Sigourney Weaver) is a criminal psychologist who helps detectives understand and identify a serial killer whose crimes mimic those of famous murderers of the past, but she is agoraphobic and is confined to her home.

Paramount Pictures

The Two Faces of a Crime (1996), by Gregory Hoblit – Netflix

In Chicago, the stabbing death of an archbishop shocks the public. Martin Vail (Richard Gere) is an opportunistic lawyer in search of fame who offers to defend Aaron (Edward Norton), the main suspect in the crime, a poor teenager with mental problems.

TriStar Pictures

strange obsession (1996), by Tony Scott – HBO Max

The only thing that really matters to Gil Renard (Robert De Niro) is baseball, especially the San Francisco Giants and the team’s new player, Bobby Rayburn (Wesley Snipes). With his personal life in decline, Renard begins to obsessively pursue Bobby.

Universal Pictures

The Bone Collector (1999), by Phillip Noyce – Netflix

Lincoln Rhyme (Denzel Washington) is a quadriplegic criminologist who guides police officer Amelia Donaghy (Angelina Jolie) in the hunt for a serial killer recreating his crimes in hopes of discovering who will be the next victim.

Paramount Pictures

double jeopardy (1999) by Bruce Beresford – Netflix

After her husband disappears and she wakes up covered in blood, Libby (Ashley Judd) is convicted of his murder. After six years in prison, she is convinced that he is alive and decides to discover the truth about the night of the alleged murder.