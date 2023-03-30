10 Action Movies Gene Siskel and Roger Ebert Loved

When Hard to kill was launched in 1998, roger ebert gave it two stars out of four, calling John McClane “Another of those Hollywood Action roles where the hero’s shirt is ripped off on the first roll…” Therefore, Ebert’s opinion did not always correspond to the consensus, nor Gene Siskel‘s. Also, sometimes their opinions didn’t even line up with each other in At the movies, and when they didn’t, there would be shouting matches. For the most part, though, they agreed, and that includes action movies. For example, both gave “Two Thumbs Down” to the big budget 1998 Heavy rainstarring Christian Slater and Morgan Freeman, and “Two Thumbs Up” to Slater’s 1990 rebel minor classic Volume up.

On the opposite side of the coin, Siskel and Ebert knew an action classic when they saw it and were always quick to tell people to hit the theaters. And thanks to the internet, these recommendations and warnings are archived digitally, perfect for those nostalgic for the times of Blockbuster and VHS tapes. Note that war movies like Saving Private Ryan and gangster-themed crime films such as The Godfather were excluded in favor of a more direct action tariff.

10 born killers

Oliver Stone’s controversial but still relevant analysis of humanity’s depravity, born killers, is an extremely divisive film and will remain so. It follows Woody Harrelson and Juliette Lewis, Mickey and Mallory Knox, a disturbed and bloodthirsty couple who cross the country with more violence than Bonnie and Clyde. And the movie doesn’t shy away from showcasing their accomplishments, which has the potential to irritate the viewer. But the two Chicago critics got a lot out of it at the time.

Roger Ebert wrote that seeing him once was not seeing him properly. In his words, “The first time is for the visceral experience, the second time is for the meaning”. Siskel agreed, calling it “visually complex and thematically simple”. Furthermore, Siskel felt that the scene with comedian Rodney Dangerfield as the abusive father of serial killer Mallory Knox was a highlight.

9 The Fugitive

One of the most intense and memorable films of the 1990s, Andrew Davis The Fugitive is beside 21 Jump Street as a definitive example of how to adapt a TV series. With a breakneck pace and signature performances from Harrison Ford and Tommy Lee Jones, it’s one of the best of the ’90s, regardless of genre. It also features some great stunt work and a handful of classic scenes, most notably when Dr. Ford’s Richard Kimble raises his hands above his head and yells “I didn’t kill my wife!” to Jones’ deputy marshal Samuel Gerard behind him, who simply responds with an “I don’t care!”

Ebert gave the film a perfect score, calling it “one of the best entertainments of the year” and “a taut, tense, seasoned thriller that becomes something more than that, an allegory about an innocent man in a world primed to crush it. Siskel was also a huge fan, writing “I’ve seen The Fugitive twice” shortly after its release, followed by “will probably see again”.

8 Speed

by Jan de Bont Speed is one of the most thrilling and re-watchable action movies of the 1990s. The same can’t be said for its sequel, but considering Keanu Reeves is up for it and Sandra Bullock is still shooting movies that require athleticism, like the lost cityperhaps that cruise ship disaster could be erased from memory.

Roger Ebert gave the film a perfect four-star review, calling it “An ingenious wind-up machine” and “a clever, inventive thriller…” For his part, Siskel wrote that Speed “it ranks with the fun excitement of the Hard to kill Photos.” He also called Reeves “absolutely charismatic” as his LAPD SWAT team member Jack Traven “jumps through elevator shafts, under a bus speeding through LA’s freeway system and on top of a subway train.”

7 Die Hard 2: Die Harder

While Bruce Willis initially wanted the sequel to be more direct and serious than the original, Die Hard 2: Die Harder it’s still pretty much in line tonally. But it’s also a redesign at its core. A fun retelling, but a reissue nonetheless.

That’s what makes it so surprising that Roger Ebert (and Gene Siskel) had Die Harder but not the top Hard to kill. In his words: “Die Hard 2 it’s as improbable as the Bond pictures and just as much fun.” Siskel agreed with the comparison, writing that “Die Hard 2 matches James Bond at his best.”

6 gold finger

Arguably the best James Bond film in a litany, gold finger features every aspect of the franchise that works. From the dazzling cinematography to Sean Connery’s pinpoint performance as 007, the third film in the super-spy saga sets a ridiculously high standard that only casino royale approached.

Ebert wrote that “Of all titles, gold finger is the best, and can be a substitute for the others… and (it) contains all the elements of the Bond formula that would work again and again.” Siskel loved it too gold fingerciting it as a high point in his less positive reviews for both On Her Majesty’s Secret Service It is golden eye.

5 Raiders of the Lost Ark

Even in a filmography as solid as Steven Spielberg’s, Raiders of the Lost Ark ranks high. It was and remains the best adventure movie ever, always exuding love for series in every frame. It has inspired countless other filmmakers and stands as a master class in keeping the pace moving.

In his review, Ebert gave the film the highest possible score and wrote that the film “works as an anthology of the best parts of every Saturday matinee serial ever made”. Siskel also gave the film a perfect score and wrote “invaders… is, in fact, about as much fun as a commercial movie can be… It’s the kind of movie that first got you excited about movies when you were a kid.”

4 Seven Samurai

by Akira Kurosawa Seven Samurai was released in the same year as Ishirō Honda’s gojira and is an equal testament to the strength of Japanese cinema in the 1950s. The film’s plot concerns a group of farmers who seek out a group of trained swordsmen to prevent further attacks from the local criminal population and this core concept would go on to inspire countless other classics. , mainly The Magnificent Seven.

ebert wrote this Seven Samurai it is “not just a great film in its own right, but the wellspring of a genre that would flow through the rest of the century”. Siskel was also a huge fan of the important film, to the point where, after his death, the Siskel Center made a Kurosawa double feature, featuring Seven Samurai.

3 the negotiator

When Siskel and Ebert reviewed the Samuel L. Jackson and Kevin Spacey-led thriller the negotiator about At the movies, the latter called it a “tightly wound and effective crime thriller”. It certainly is, and it has a twist that still pays off more than 25 years later. He praised the direction and writing before citing Jackson and Spacey as “at the top of their game”.

Siskel agreed with admiration for the film’s unpredictability and general reluctance to delve into cliché. In her words: “You have a real game of chess. Played at high stakes with high voltage, and it works.” the negotiator it’s a minor action classic from the late ’90s. And, even if it’s a little uncomfortable watching Spacey after all his controversy, the viewer will be too wrapped up in Jackson’s committed performance to notice.

two The Hunt for Red October

The Hunt for Red October is the benefactor of several masterful technical elements that merge into a classic final product. Of music, tight direction of predatorJohn McTiernan, one of the best soundtracks of the 90s, to the steely performances of Alec Baldwin and Sean Connery, was and remains the best adaptation of Tom Clancy to date.

Roger Ebert called it a “slick, efficient film that engages us in the clever and deceitful game being played…” This thinking was largely mirrored by Siskel, as was the praise given to the film’s on-screen talent and general adherence to complexity. from Clancy’s Romance.

1 darkman

Before Sam Raimi took on the world’s most famous wall climber in Spider man he was directing a pre-list Liam Neeson and Frances McDormand in their original superhero film, darkman. It’s a movie whose quality makes it obvious why the director got a higher budget going forward, as there’s as much focus on character building as there is on building tension through sets and face swaps.

In his review of Raimi’s film, Ebert praised the film for “having a lot of original twists” while admitting that the narrative didn’t “compel” him. But in the end, he gave a recommendation in the form of calling Raimi’s direction “worth seeing.” Siskel agreed with the latter point, but went a step further by calling the film and its title character “interesting.”