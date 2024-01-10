10 Actors Born in the Year of the Dragon: From recent Golden Globes winner Emma Stone and The Matrix’s Keanu Reeves to Reese Witherspoon, Sandra Bullock and Chuck Norris

People born in the Year of the Dragon are charismatic, confident, and talented – and these 10 actors have these qualities in abundance.

1. Al Pacino

Al Pacino (right) at a music video shoot with Bad Bunny in New York City; The actor played Michael Corleone and was born in the year of the Dragon. Photo: GC Images

Born on April 25, 1940 in New York, USA, Alfredo James Pacino is one of the most established actors in the world.

He first became famous as Michael Corleone in the 1972 classic film Saint And its sequel. He acted in many other films including scarface, Heat, Serpico, Irishman And scent of a Woman.

He has won numerous awards, including an Oscar, five Golden Globes, two Tony Awards, and two Emmys.

2. Sandra Bullock

Sandra Bullock at the premiere of the film The Unforgivable at the Directors Guild of America in Los Angeles in 2021; The actress has since announced a break from acting. Photo: Reuters

Sandra Annette Bullock was born on July 26, 1964 in Virginia, USA. He made his film debut in 1987. Deaf And acted in dozens of films over a few decades.

Won several awards including an Oscar and Golden Globe for his role in weak side (2009), he was named one of Time magazine’s most influential people in the world in 2010.

In 2014, Forbes named her the world’s highest-paid actress, estimating her earnings at US$51 million between June 2013 and June 2014.

He has announced to take a break from acting in 2022, saying cbs news sunday morning She “just wants to be home” with her family.

3. Colin Farrell

Colin Farrell poses for photographers as he arrives at the 76th British Academy Film Awards in London in 2023. Photo: AP

In the early 2000s, Irish actor Colin Farrell was one of Hollywood’s most notorious bad boys, taking on big-budget roles and filling the gossip pages with his whirlwind romances.

He has shown his versatility with creative and distinctive roles over the decades, cementing his position as one of the most talented actors in the world.

Farrell was born on 31 May 1976 in Castleknock, Ireland, and has acted in the films tigerland, powerful hit, Miami Vice, Phone Booth, Alexander, Batman And Banshees of Inishrein,

Among his many awards, Farrell has won two Golden Globes.

4. Chuck Norris

Chuck Norris, who created his own fighting system called Chun Kuk Do, was born in the year of the Dragon. Photo: Getty Images

Your grandmother’s favorite bad boy, Carlos Ray “Chuck” Norris, was also born in the Year of the Dragon.

The action hero star was born on March 10, 1940 in Oklahoma, USA and inspired a generation of high-energy martial arts films alongside Bruce Lee. The pair faced each other in the 1972 film path of the dragon (also released as return of the dragon), which is widely credited with catapulting Norris to fame.

Norris will star in several more films, including Delta Force, missing in actionas well as popular TV shows Walker, Texas RangerWhich he also constructed.

The star is not only an expert fighter but has also started his own discipline Chun Kuk Do.

5. Emma Stone

Emma Stone, who won a Golden Globe for her role in Poor Things at the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards in 2024, was born in the year of the Dragon. Photo: Reuters

Becoming a famous actress may be a surprise even for Emma Stone herself, who was born on November 6, 1988. The Oscar-winning actor struggled with anxiety growing up in Arizona, detailing to Rolling Stone how he struggled to even leave the house. Sometimes.

Thanks to her flexibility, Stone has won many awards, such as moving from roles in light-hearted pictures to easy a And crazy Stupid Love To hone your acting skills poor things And La la Land.

6. Patrick Stewart

Patrick Stewart in a scene from Logan (2017); Amazingly, the actor has won a Grammy Award for Best Spoken Word Album for Children.

He is perhaps best known for his roles as Captain Jean-Luc Picard Star Trek: The Next Generation and professor X Men Franchisee, Patrick Stewart was born on 13 July 1940 in West Yorkshire, England.

His career in theater, film, and TV spanned decades, and he has won numerous awards, including two Oliviers, three Saturns, and even a Grammy for Best Spoken Word Album for Children in 1996.

7. Isabella Rossellini

Italian actress Isabella Rossellini, born to actor Ingrid Bergman and director Roberto Rossellini, has appeared in over 50 films. Photo: Getty Images

Born in Rome in June 1952 to Swedish actress Ingrid Bergman and Italian director Roberto Rossellini, Isabella Rossellini is one of Italy’s most famous film stars.

She became famous in the 80’s and early 90’s with roles in white nights, Blue Velvet, Death Becomes Her And Strong heart. According to the Carnegie Corporation of New York, he has appeared in more than 50 films and has won several awards.

8. Reese Witherspoon

Reese Witherspoon arrives at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards in 2022; The actress has been called “the most powerful woman in Hollywood”. Photo: Los Angeles Times

legally Blonde That’s undoubtedly the role that made Reese Witherspoon a household name in 2001 – especially considering the countless memes and catchphrases inspired by the film – but the actor has since become a powerful name in Hollywood.

Born on 22 March 1976, she is known not only for her roles but also for raising her voice in the #MeToo movement. Witherspoon’s company Hello Sunshine has expanded her influence behind the camera as well, which has not only boosted her bank account but also her status in Hollywood. The actress has often been referred to as “the most powerful woman in Hollywood” by the media.

9. Keanu Reeves

Keanu Reeves arrives at the UK premiere of John Wick: Chapter 4 in London in 2023; The Year of the Dragon actor is best known for his roles in The Matrix and John Wick. Photo: EPA

Canadian film star Keanu Charles Reeves was born on September 2, 1964 in Beirut and is best known for his roles in. math question And john wick Movies.

His iconic characters in two series spanning more than a decade are a testament to his longevity in the industry. He has won over a dozen awards, including four MTV Movie & TV Awards, and was featured in the popular video game cyberpunk 2077,

He was named by Time magazine as one of the most influential people in the world in 2022, and dubbed “the boyfriend of the Internet”. Reeves told People US he was honored. “I really appreciate the goodwill,” he said.

10. David Hasselhoff

David Hasselhoff, once the most watched man on TV, was born in the year of the Dragon. Photo: @davidhaasselhoff/Instagram

Born on July 17, 1952 in Baltimore, Maryland, US, Hasselhoff is one of the most celebrated actors of the late 20th century, having played roles in many high-profile films and shows. There was a time in the 80’s and early 90’s when his fame was in the popular TV series Knight Rider And baywatch He seemed to be the center of the acting world, and earned a Guinness World Record as the most watched person on TV. His cult status has earned him the nickname The Hoff.