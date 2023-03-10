10 Actors Who Almost Were In Marvel Movies

That was close!
Since 2008, the Marvel Cinematic Universe spread its domains in an absurd way, with films and series featuring the greatest heroes of the House of Ideas. In the midst of all this, we still have the participation of great stars and movie stars, giving life to great defenders or terrible threats.
However, the process of casting a film is curious and even mysterious to anyone outside the industry. It often feels like an actor is already almost confirmed in a specific role, only to find out that someone else has been hired for the movie. And that’s why we list it here. 10 actors and actresses who were almost on Marvel Cinematic Universe!
John Krasinski
When the producers began to draw up the plan for Captain America: The First Avengerone of the first names chosen was that of Chris Evans, but the actor initially rejected the proposal because he didn’t want to be scarred by another superhero movie. This made John Krasinski audition for the role of the Sentinel of Liberty.
Unfortunately, Jim from The Office ended up being sidelined when Evans decided to accept the role, but it would have been very interesting to see her performance in one of the most important roles in the movie. MCU. Years later, he even appeared in the franchise playing the Mr. fantastic in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness – but we don’t know if he’ll return to the role…
Emily Blunt
Since we are talking about the husband, we also need to talk about the wife. For quite some time, Emily Blunt has been in negotiations with marvel studios to assume the role of Black Widow at the MCU. The actress would make her first appearance in Iron man 2but as we all know, the paper ended up in the hands of Scarlett Johansson.
This would be Blunt’s big entry into superhero movies, but the actress had to turn down the project because she had already signed the contract to participate in Gulliver’s Travelsa 2010 comedy film starring Jack Black and based on the book of the same name by Jonathan Swift. To this day, fans dream of seeing her in the role of Invisible Woman.
tom cruise
Robert Downey Jr. seemed like a pretty risky choice for Tony Starkbefore the first Iron Man have become the success that it was. The actor had a very controversial past and involvement with drugs, which made the marvel studios looked for other stars before giving a vote of confidence and rebuilding Downey Jr.’s career.
tom cruise was one of the names that made the most progress in negotiations for the character, but the actor ended up turning down the role because he said that “didn’t seem right” for him. Fortunately, Downey was called and today we have an entire universe that came up with the character, something that probably would not have been possible if Cruise had stayed in the role.
Zooey Deschanel
When The Avengers was in the pre-production phase, the Marvel didn’t know if Scarlett Johansson would return to the role of Black Widow, since the actress had other commitments. So the writers started toying with the idea of inserting another comic book heroine, Wasp. And for that role, they wanted Zooey Deschanel.
As a founding member of the Avengers in the comics, the Wasp was a pretty coherent idea for the team’s first film, but eventually Scarlett committed to returning as Natasha Romanoff and diminutive heroin was dropped. Years later, the character made her debut in MCUthis time performed by Evangeline Lilly in Ant Man.
Daniel Craig
Although punctuated by many ups and downs, the saga of Thor at the MCU turned out to be a gateway to Chris Hemsworth in the film industry, so much so that the actor has starred in several films since then, including works outside the Marvel. But for some time, Daniel Craig was considered for the role of the God of Thunder.
The British star was even invited by marvel studios to take on the role, but had to turn it down because she was focusing on 007 in that period. Craig would probably have delivered a more serious version of Thor, without so many jokes and quips, but Hemsworth delivered great glimpses of the hero in Thor: Ragnarok It is Avengers: Infinity War.
Saoirse Ronan
When Joss Whedon began to draft the story of Avengers: Age of Ultronhe knew he wanted to insert the Scarlet Witch as the new addition to the team. Therefore, he began to develop the character using the actress as a basis. Saoirse Ronanbut the role eventually became one of the career highlights of Elizabeth Olsen.
At the time, Ronan was just starting to experiment with dramatic roles and ended up turning down the film once he joined the cast of brooklyna critically acclaimed film that even earned nominations at the oscar. Fortunately, the actress continues to have a brilliant career, with great highlights and highly praised roles.
Butterfield Wing
Sometimes fish die by mouth – and that seems to have been exactly the case with Butterfield Wing. Around 2015, the Marvel I was looking for an actor to play the Spider manwhich would finally make its debut on MCU in Captain America: Civil War. Several actors were in talks, and one of the most talked about was the star of Sex Education.
However, Asa even made several posts on social networks, saying that he would be the new Spider-Man. Shortly afterwards, Tom Holland was cast in the role. To this day, it is not known for sure what caused Asa to miss the opportunity, but many suspect that the Marvel didn’t like to see him talking loud and clear about the role.
Amanda Seyfried
Known for her role in Mean Girls, Mamma Mia! It is Hell Girl, Amanda Seyfried had a career on the rise in recent years, but ended up putting aside the invitation to join the cast of Guardians of the Galaxywhich she believed would be a major commercial failure.
Seyfried also didn’t want to spend hours in a makeup chair being painted green, as she would have taken on the role of Gamora, the deadliest woman in the galaxy. In recent years, she has spoken about the whole process but says she does not regret having turned down participation in the film. James Gunnas this opened other doors in his career.
Jason Momoa
Today, it is even difficult to imagine a world in which Jason Momoa don’t be the aquaman from the dc comics in theaters thanks to his incredible performance as the King of the Seven Seas. However, long before that happened, he was even invited to play Drax the Destroyer in the first feature of Guardians of the Galaxy.
Momoa turned down the role because he felt it wasn’t a very good job for him – especially as the character had few lines and wasn’t very developed in the script. dave bautista then assumed the mantle and, since then, Momoa has gained a lot of space in the dc universe thanks to its debut in Justice League and the solo movie aquaman.
Katherine Langford
Finally, we have one of the most curious and sad cases on this list, since the actress in question even recorded her scenes but ended up being removed from the final cut of the film. In 2019, the world came together to witness the epic Avengers: Endgamewhich brought the definitive end of the infinity sagaas well as emotional farewells to several great heroes of the franchise.
Katherine Langford would appear as morgan stark, the daughter of Iron Man, who would appear in a vision of her father within the world of the Soul Gem. The scene was even recorded, but was cut for not bringing much impact to the narrative, and the actress of 13 Reasons Why missed the chance to appear in a movie Marvel (but at least she got paid for it).