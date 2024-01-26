10 Actors Who Would Be Perfect For Leading Roles

WARNING: This list contains spoilers from The Folk of the Air novels by Holly Black.





Many fantasy novel series are being adapted into movies and TV shows these days – is it possible that Holly Black’s cruel prince Will it be next? Sara J. Perfect for fans of MAS court of thorns and roses And glass throne series, cruel prince Humans follows Jude Duarte who grows up with his sisters in the terrifying kingdom of Elfham after his parents are murdered. cruel prince is the first book of world of air Trilogy, After evil king And queen of nothing,

Throughout the series, Jude attempts to navigate the pageantry and politics of the fairy world, leading him to confront his enemy, ally and lover, Prince Cardan Greenbrier. Cardan is one of the mysterious and morally ambiguous residents of Alphamay with whom Jude interacts. There’s also Nikasia, the hideous princess under the sea; Prince Dany, Cardan’s cunning brother; and Madoc and Oriana, Jude’s scheming foster parents, who are bound together by a game-changing secret. an imaginary cruel prince The film will need talented actors to bring these complex characters to life.

before writing cruel princeHolly Black was best known for co-creating the children’s fantasy series The Spiderwick Chronicles with Tony DiTerlizzi,





10 Kaitlyn Dever as Jude

Best known for playing Mary Adler in Unbelievable (2019) and Rosaline in Rosaline (2022).

Man is second class in Alpha, this is the reason Jude is determined to prove himself as a fighter and politician. She is stubborn and never misses a chance to assert herself in her adopted family and the society of Elfhame. She has brown hair and eyes, a heart-shaped face, and she often wears her hair up into horns. Besides matching Jude’s looks in the book, Kaitlyn Dever is generally a talented actress, with two Golden Globe nominations to her credit.

Dever recently played the title character in Hulu’s roslyna comic reimagining of Romeo and Juliet, In this film, Rosaline is depicted as a scheming woman who is determined to get Romeo back, while she resists her parents’ attempts to marry her. Rosaline’s intentions and methods are similar to those of Jude, However Rosaline’s story has a more comedic angle. It would be great to see Dever play this archetypal character again in a more serious setting.

9 finn wolfhard ace cardon

Known for playing Trevor Spengler in Ghostbusters: Afterlife (2021) and Mike Wheeler in Stranger Things (2016-2025).

Finn Wolfhard has benefited from his rapid rise to fame along with the rest of us stranger things Recently Cast, Landing Roles it And Ghost Busters Movies. Yet audiences are eager for more from Wolfhard, and he may finally consider exiting the role of de facto ringleader of a Goonies-type gang. Wolfhard closely matches the description of Prince Cardan in the book, Who has sharp cheeks and curly black hair. Cardan is the youngest son of the King of Elfham and is arguably the title character of the first book.

Jude and Cardan’s story goes from enemies to lovers: Cardan is initially portrayed as extremely cruel and he and his inner group of friends bully Jude and his sister Taryn. Cardan suffers abuse from his family and grows up with the burden of the prophecy that he will be the fall of the throne. He brutally hides his feelings, especially his attraction to Jude. He and Jude gradually become allies and friends.

8 Katherine Langford as Taryn

Best known for playing Meg Thrombey in Knives Out (2019) and Hannah Baker in 13 Reasons Why (2017–2020).

Taryn is Jude’s twin sister, which presents a unique casting challenge. Several points of the plot hinge on the fact that Jude and Taryn are identical twins and people are not able to tell them apart. For this reason, the creator of a conversion cruel prince Maybe the actress who plays Jude will also play Taryn. On the other hand, they could have written these plot elements and presented them based on moderate similarity.

Katherine Langford proves herself as an actress who can portray powerful emotions 13 reasons why, Additionally, he played a character who is stubborn and manipulative but is mostly unaware of these shortcomings. knives out, The latter role makes her particularly suitable to play Taryn, whose relationship with Jude becomes strained when she consistently chooses her fiancé Locke over his sister.

7 Maya Hawke as Vivienne

Known for playing June in Asteroid City (2023) and Robin Buckley in Stranger Things (2016–2025).

Uman Thurman and Ethan Hawke’s daughter starred with Wolfhard stranger thingsand also played roles in asteroid city and Best Picture nominees artist, Maya Hawke is certainly capable of playing Vivienne “Vivi”, June and Taryn’s stepsister. Whose features are like a cat. Vivi is half-angel, the daughter of Maddock and his former human wife Eva. Vivi was raised in the human realm by her mother and her human stepfather Justin, father of Jude and Taryn.

Madoc eventually finds the Duarte family, kills both parents, and takes all three daughters back to their home in Alfamé. While her younger sisters are used to living in fairyland, Vivienne is adamant that Madoc is their enemy. As she grows up, she spends more time in the human realm, where she has a girlfriend named Heather.

6 Ben Barnes as Maddock

Best known for his roles as Prince Caspian in The Chronicles of Narnia films (2008 and 2010) and General Kirigan in Shadow and Bone (2021–2023).

Who better than Ben Barnes to play a cruel character who has a somewhat affectionate relationship with the main character? Barnes played a character who plays a similar role in the recently canceled TV show shadow and boneAdaptation of another young adult fantasy series. Barnes can perfectly play the role of Madoc, the foster father of the Duarte sisters. Maddock violently kills Jude’s parents in revenge for leaving him with his daughter, Vivi. He adopts Jude and Taryn because they are “his wife’s children” And hence his responsibility.

5 Gugu Mbatha-Raw As Oriana

Known for playing Dido Elizabeth Belle in Belle (2013) and Judge Renslayer in Loki (2021–2023).

Oriana is Maddock’s wife and the adoptive mother of Oak, who she claims is her own biological son. Oriana was a close friend of Liriope, one of the king’s maids, who had an affair with Prince Dane. When the Danes plotted the murder of Oak, her and Liriope’s son, Oriana took Oak away from court and married Madoc so she could provide them both with protection. Oriana is a skilled broker and can be played by Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Whose previous roles show that she can portray characters that are like stereotypical women, but also convey authority.

4 Tati Gabrielle as Heather

Known for playing Joe Braddock in Uncharted (2022) and Hannah Kim in Kaleidoscope (2023).

Heather is Vivi’s human girlfriend who once visits the fairy world, and is traumatized when another fairy temporarily disowns her for having cat ears. Heather is kind and caring but stands up for herself and breaks up with Vivi When he learns that Vivi has erased his memory of being wretched. While Tati Gabrielle’s character Kaleidoscope And unresolved She’s not exactly like Heather, she has experience from voicing Willow to playing a tough but kind character owl house, Heather also has pink hair, and Gabrielle often dyes her hair different colors – and always looks great.

3 Jamie Campbell Bower as Locke

Known for playing Anthony in Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007) and Jess in The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones (2013).

Locke is a fairy who is a member of Cardan’s circle of friends. She had a relationship with Jude for a while, but it is revealed that she only showed interest in Jude to test Tyrone. Taryn had fallen in love with Locke and Locke declared that Taryn would have to silently endure her sister’s molestation to prove his love.

Jamie Campbell is perfect to play Bower Locke Because of the variety of characters he has played in the past. He played generic love-interest characters Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street And The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones, His most recent role in twilight saga and brief appearance in harry potter And fantastic beast The films were more malevolent, manipulative characters. Locke will have scenes reminiscent of both of Bowser’s character archetypes.

2 Jacob Elordi As Dane

Known for playing Elvis Presley in Priscilla (2023) and Felix Catton in Saltburn (2023).

Dany is another prince of Elfhame and the elder brother of Cardan. He recruits Jude to become his spy and introduces him to his Court of Shadows. Initially he appears to be an ally who respects Jude, but eventually reveals himself to be cruel and power-hungry. Jude learns that Dane ordered his girlfriend Liriope to be poisoned while she was pregnant with his son, Oak. Both of them are expected to be killed, as it was prophesied that the Dane would never become king if the child was born.

Jacob Elordi would be perfect as Dane Because, as he’s demonstrated in his recent films, he’s a master at playing a character who is believably charming but ultimately selfish. In PriscillaElordi plays Elvis, who loves his wife deeply but tries to mold her into his ideal image of a woman. In saltburnHe is the entitled son of a rich family who, perhaps unknowingly, manipulates his friends and family.

1 Jenna Ortega as Nikasia

Best known for playing Tara Carpenter in the Scream movies (2022 and 2023) and Wednesday Addams in Wednesday (2022–present).

When Cardan is first introduced, Nicassia is just another member of his group of friends. Nikasia’s mother Queen Orlag rules the Undersea, an underwater kingdom that co-exists with the fairies on land. Nicassia is sent to be raised at the court of Elfhame, where she bullies almost everyone. She is Cardan’s former lover but still has feelings for him, causing her to hate Jude even more. Jenna Ortega clearly has the ability to play a well-rounded and despicable yet complex character, making her the perfect person to play this role. cruel prince As Nikasiya.