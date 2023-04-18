10 Actresses You Didn’t Remember Were Oscar Nominated – CinePOP Cinema

When we talk about Oscars, some actresses immediately come to mind. Without thinking twice, the first name that comes up is that of the “monster” Meryl Streep, an artist who holds the record for nominations at the Academy Awards (including men), with an absurd 21 nominations and 3 wins. Or perhaps Frances McDormand, the only living actress to win 3 lead actress wins. Of course, we also have Cate Blanchett, who has 8 nominations, already has 2 statuettes and this year she runs ahead for the third. And who could forget the “Leonardo DiCaprio” in skirts, Amy Adams, with 6 nominations and still no win.

The list is long of actresses that we know quickly are hot at the Oscars, and extends to Viola Davis, Jennifer Lawrence and Octavia Spencer, for example. But here we will talk about another category of actresses. Those that were nominated, some even more than once, and others are even Oscar winners, but almost nobody remembers their big moment. Check it out below.

The young Kate Hudson was a little out of the spotlight, in participations in less popular productions, until she reappeared at the end of 2022 in the successful Glass Onion, the sequel to the equally prestigious Entre Facas e Segredos (2019). Hudson is great in the role of a spoiled celebrity. For a long time, the actress was marked in romantic comedies and is always one of the targets of conversations about nepotism in the Hollywood industry, for being the daughter of star Goldie Hawn. But what many may not remember is that Kate Hudson has an Oscar nomination for best supporting actress for ‘Almost Famous’ (2000).





Probably the sexiest sixty-year-old woman on the planet, Marisa Tomei (the actress is 58 years old, but looks 45 at the most) became known to younger people thanks to her entry into the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the role of Aunt May, the new Man. -Tom Holland’s Spider. In this way, the formaldehyde-preserved actress saw a new wave of popularity arrive in her career, but what many may not remember is that she has no less than three Oscar nominations. But not only that, as she won the Oscar right away from her first nomination, for the comedy ‘My Cousin Vinny’ (1992) – available on Star +. His other two nominations were for the dramas ‘Entre Quatro Paredes’ (2001) and ‘O Lutador’ (2008).

The ultimate muse of cinema in the late 90s and early 2000s, Catherine Zeta-Jones left many grown men drooling thanks to her provocative performances in hits such as ‘The Mask of Zorro’ (1998), ‘Trap’ (1999) and ‘ The Cursed House’ (1999). That was all it took for her to become a star and, among other things, attract the attention of the biggest drooler of all, star Michael Douglas, who decided to fulfill his passion by marrying the actress. Zeta-Jones is another who is experiencing a new wave of popularity in her career, thanks to successes in partnerships with Netflix (‘Wandinha’) and Disney+ (‘The Legend of the Lost Treasure: No Limit of History’). The lucky star won her first and only (so far) Oscar nomination for best supporting actress for ‘Chicago’ (2002), one of the best musicals of recent years.

Very associated with roles in sketchy comedies, the plump Melissa McCarthy was very successful in the last decade. Soon, the actress will be able to make peace with success by appearing on the big screen as Ursula, the villain in the live-action adaptation of Disney’s ‘The Little Mermaid’, to be released this year. On his resume, however, McCarthy accomplished a feat few others have achieved in Oscar history, receiving a nomination for a wildly popular comedy film. We are talking about ‘Missão Madrinha de Casamento’ (2011), which nominated the actress in the category of best supporting role. But it didn’t stop there, as she would be nominated again, this time as lead actress for the landmark drama ‘Can You Ever Forgive Me?’ (2018).

Speaking of buxom actresses, Queen Latifah started her career as a rap singer. Right away, she showed that she wanted to reach new heights and decided to act, joining the cast of the sitcom ‘Living Single’ (1993-1998). During this time she still starred in the cult ‘Até as Últimos Consequences’ (1996). Latifah escalated to starring in her own hit comedies and became a hot producer in Hollywood as well. Today, she stars in the series ‘No Mercy’ (The Equalizer’) and released two films with Netflix last year – ‘Pitching High’ and ‘End of the Road’. The actress’s maximum recognition would occur with the aforementioned musical ‘Chicago’ (2002), which nominated her for the best supporting role of the year.

The young Hailee Steinfeld is currently best known to fans as Kate Bishop, the apprentice of the hero Hawkeye Archer, in his series for Disney +. It’s clear that at some point the character will appear in some MCU movie and Hailee will make the transition from the small screen to the big screen, possibly meeting with heavyweights of this universe. And if you wonder why the actress was chosen for the role, although many may not remember, the strongest perhaps was the nomination that the girl received at the age of 14 for the western by the Coen brothers, ‘True Grit’ (2010) .

Speaking of Oscar-nominated children, here we have a young actress who received her nomination even younger than Hailee Steinfeld. We’re talking about Abigail Breslin, who will forever be known as ‘Little Miss Sunshine’. Well, that nickname already gives it away, after all, the girl was nominated for the aforementioned 2006 film. At the time, Breslin was only 10 years old. Breslin was very successful at the time, and as a teenager she was part of the cast of the two ‘Zumbilândia’ films, in 2009 and 2019.

Best known for her roles in comedies and romances, Anna Kendrick has successes such as the a capella franchise ‘Pitch Perfect’ and its two sequels under her belt. Coincidentally, Hailee Steinfeld joined the cast of such films right after their sequel. The actress has already been Cinderella in ‘Into the Woods’ (2014), the daughter of Santa Claus in ‘Noelle’ (2019), an astronaut in ‘Accidental Passenger’ (2021) and acted with Ben Affleck in ‘The Accountant’ (2016) , and Blake Lively in ‘A Simple Favor’ (2018). What many may not know, however, is that before all that, Anna Kendrick made a name for herself when she was nominated for Best Supporting Actress at the Oscars for ‘Love Without Scales’ (2009).

The Mexican Salma Hayek was marked by sensual roles where she showed all her beauty at the beginning of her career. At this time, the actress appeared in productions such as ‘A Balada do Pistoleiro’ (1995) and ‘Um Drink no Inferno’ (1996). In recent years, the star has appeared in flashy films such as ‘Double Boom 2’, ‘Casa Gucci’, ‘Eternals’, ‘Puss in Boots 2’ and is currently in ‘Magic Mike: The Last Dance’, the third film in the franchise of gogo boy played by Channing Tatum. However, going back 11 years in time, we come across Salma Hayek’s dream project, a film that she worked hard to star in and launch, also acting as a producer. We are talking about ‘Frida’ (2002), a biography of the iconic Mexican painter who is still highly regarded, and which earned her the only acting nomination (so far) in the actress’s career.

We left the best for last. Of course, any self-respecting Brazilian film buff knows this story very well, and knows by heart the Oscar nomination of the only Brazilian with such an honor: our national treasure, “Fernandona”. So this item is just for the younger ones, who maybe don’t have that knowledge, and for those who want to refresh their memory. It was in 1999 that Fernanda Montenegro would make history at the Academy Awards, as she was the first and only Brazilian nominated in the acting category in the trajectory of these 95 years at the Oscars. Of course we are talking about the film ‘Central do Brasil’ (1998), one of the greatest pearls of our cinema. What many are hard to accept, however, is that our greatest icon has lost the statuette to Gwyneth Paltrow’s bland performance in ‘Shakespeare in Love’.