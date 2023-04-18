10 amazing Netflix movies about animals that will delight the whole family

With engaging stories and charismatic characters, these Netflix movies are a great way to teach kids about the natural world and inspire them to care for animals and the environment. In this post, we selected 10 amazing Netflix movies about animals that are sure to delight the whole family, with options that can be watched by all ages. These Netflix movies that bring learnings about the animal world. Prepare the popcorn and join the gang!

The Wizard’s Elephant (2023), Wendy Rogers The Wizard’s Elephant (2023), Wendy Rogers

Based on the book by Kate DiCamillo, named “The Magician’s Elephant”. With an optimistic spirit, Peter, a young man determined to find his missing sister, embarks on an incredible adventure. He is guided by an elephant and faces three seemingly impossible tasks that will bring hope to the entire city. Young Peter never gave up hope of finding his long lost sister. On an ordinary day, he comes across a psychic in the city square and, moved by curiosity, asks about the whereabouts of his sister. The answer is surprising: to find her, he needs to follow a mysterious female elephant. Excited by the prospect of finding his sister, Peter sets out on an incredible quest to complete three seemingly impossible tasks that will change the town forever. “The Magician’s Elephant” is an adaptation of the classic book by renowned Newbery Award-winning author Kate DiCamillo.

Beast of the Sea (2022), Chris Williams Beast of the Sea (2022), Chris Williams

Jacob Holland was best known at the time when monster hunters were treated like true heroes, as they killed the beasts that terrorized the seas. In this new sea hunt, the captain did not have a new crew member, Maisie Brumble. The girl has claw and will teach all these hunters a lesson, in addition to finding a new way to deal with the beasts of the sea.

Next Stop: Home Sweet Home (2021), Clare Knight, Harry Cripps Next Stop: Home Sweet Home (2021), Clare Knight, Harry Cripps

An animation that tells the story of Maddie, a venomous snake, Frank, a spider, Zoe, a spiny devil lizard and Nigel, a scorpion, who live in the Sydney Zoo and are feared by visitors. Tired of living in captivity and being seen as monsters, they decide to escape and go back to the wild, where they feel more at home. However, midway through, they end up kidnapping Pretty Boy, a celebrity koala from the zoo. During the journey back inland, these unlikely animals will face many obstacles and discover that true beauty and goodness come from within. Alongside their human friends, they learn important lessons about friendship, courage and the value of freedom.

Ruby’s Rescue (2022), Katt Shea Ruby’s Rescue (2022), Katt Shea

This film shows that dogs can be more than just man’s best friend – they can also be his greatest heroes. Ruby is a very active border collie mix and is constantly returned to shelters after families struggle to train her. Daniel (played by Grant Gustin) is a young father who dreams of joining the K-9 search and rescue training program but has been repeatedly rejected. When the two meet, Dan begins training Ruby in hopes of getting into the program, and they discover they have more in common than they realized. Based on a true story, the film demonstrates the power of persistence and friendship, which can be learned in different ways by people and dogs. And, of course, it’s hard not to fall in love with the lovely Ruby.

Inside the Mind of a Cat (2022) Inside the Mind of a Cat (2022)

Cats remain a fascinating enigma in our world. Their actions often make us curious: what are they thinking when they jump up or look at us with those piercing eyes? The documentary “Inside the Mind of a Cat” seeks to provide scientific and behavioral answers about the lives and behaviors of our most mysterious and critical feline friends. Your goal is to unlock the secrets of the feline mind and provide a deeper understanding of these intriguing animals.

Alive’s Journey (2021), Kirk DeMicco, Brandon Jeffords Alive’s Journey (2021), Kirk DeMicco, Brandon Jeffords

Prepare to be enchanted by a little-known marsupial: the kinkajou. In “Vivo”, Lin-Manuel Miranda not only voices the title character, but also wrote the catchy songs that cradle the protagonist’s journey. After the death of his human companion, Vivo undertakes to take his friend’s love song to the woman he loved. For this, the little kinkajou crosses an ocean and embarks on a great adventure. With its tenderness and courage, Vivo conquers the public and teaches valuable lessons about friendship, love and perseverance.

Chicken and the Dark Hamster (2022), Benjamin Mousquet, Ben Stassen Chicken and the Dark Hamster (2022), Benjamin Mousquet, Ben Stassen

In ‘Chicken and the Dark Hamster’, young Hopper Chickenson is a hero obsessed with adventure, but whose clumsiness often gets him into trouble. Adopted son of the famous rabbit adventurer King Arthur, Hopper sees his world turned upside down when the evil Harold, brother of the king, escapes from prison with the objective of finding the powerful Scepter of the Black Hamster and overthrowing his brother. Determined to save the kingdom and prove himself, Hopper sets out on an epic journey, accompanied by his sarcastic turtle and faithful servant, Archie, and Meg, an expert in martial arts. Together, they face incredible challenges and deadly enemies as they seek to save the day and ensure the safety of everyone they love.

The Adventures of Paddington (2014), Paul King The Adventures of Paddington (2014), Paul King

Is there anything more exciting than an adventure? Yes, the possibility of embarking on a journey with your favorite childhood bear. In “Paddington” (voiced by Ben Whishaw), the iconic children’s book character comes to life in this cozy 2014 film adaptation. After leaving his beloved Peru, Paddington travels to London where he meets the Brown family and fights to escape the clutches of taxidermists moody. With his blue coat and red hat, he wins the hearts of children and former children with his family story and an all-star cast that includes Hugh Bonneville, Nicole Kidman and Sally Hawkins. “Paddington” is an exciting and captivating journey that is sure to warm the hearts of all who watch it.

To Each His Own House (2015), Tim Johnson To Each His Own House (2015), Tim Johnson

“Cada Um Sua Casa” (original title “Home”) is a 2015 animated film directed by Tim Johnson and produced by DreamWorks Animation. The film follows the story of Oh, a funny and clumsy alien who arrives on Earth with his alien race, the Boov, looking for a new home to escape his enemies, the Gorg. Upon arriving on Earth, the Boov, led by Captain Smek, start the invasion and move all humans, relocating them to an abandoned city. However, Oh ends up making a mistake when sending invitations to a party in his new home to the entire galaxy, including the Gorg, revealing the location of the Boov to their enemies. On the run, Oh encounters Tip, a young human girl who has managed to escape relocation and is looking for her missing mother. Together, Oh and Tip embark on an adventure to find her mother, while fighting to save the planet from the Gorg. The film is a fun and heartwarming story about friendship, tolerance and the importance of finding a place to call home. It features the voices of Jim Parsons, Rihanna, Jennifer Lopez, Steve Martin and other talented actors.