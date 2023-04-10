10 best movies with Keanu Reeves

Keanu Reeves is always on top. The actor became an icon of action cinema in the early 2000s and managed to reinvent himself to remain synonymous with success with each new release.







Photo: Warner Bros, 20th Century Fox / Canaltech

And the hype around his name became so great that it surpassed the boundaries of Hollywood. In addition to becoming a ubiquitous image on screen, Reeves still found time to star in a video game, write a comic book and even resurrect some franchises that are very dear to the public.

And all this glory is the result of a career full of great works that show how versatile an actor he is. From action to drama, even through comedies and animations, there is no lack of great films in the actor’s curriculum. Thinking about it, the canaltech listed the top 10 movies with Keanu Reeves.

10. Toy Story 4

&nbsp;

Keanu Reeves’ popularity in recent years has seen the actor experiment with other forms of acting, such as voice acting. So he became Superman in DC League of Superpets and shined too brightly Toy Story 4.

In Pixar’s animation, he lives Canadian toy Duke Caboom, a stunt doll with serious trust issues. And, as much as many people in Brazil have not associated the character with the actor — most copies of the feature arrived here dubbed in Portuguese —, the interpretation he gives to the character is incredible and easily one of the best things about the cartoon.

Toy Story 4 is available on Disney+.

9. The Lake House

&nbsp;

Keanu Reeves is not all action and, in The Lake House, he lives a curious romance with Sandra Bullock in which the couple tries to deal with the fact that they are in different timelines. They exchange letters not knowing that they are separated by time and not by distance.

It’s a pretty crazy concept, but the way the film works with this proposal is very different and presents the perfect challenge for a sugary romance: how to overcome an almost impossible barrier? Proving that there are no limits to love, Reeves and Bullock find a way to find each other.

The Lake House is available on HBO Max.

8. Constantine

&nbsp;

O Constantine by Keanu Reeves is a film so good that it is able to make even the always demanding fans of comics reveal the fact that the story and the character lived by him have nothing to do with what the comics present.

So whether calling Constantine or Pastor João and the Invisible Church, the saga of this tormented man who tries to guarantee his place in Heaven by sending demons to Hell worked very well. With an incredible cast and some very interesting plot twists, the film has become a cult classic. Not surprisingly, audiences have been asking for a sequel for years.

Constantine is available on HBO Max.

7. Somebody’s Gotta Give

&nbsp;

Reeves is not the protagonist of Somebody’s Gotta Give, but the romantic comedy with Jack Nicholson and Diane Keaton is so good that it deserves to be among the highlights of the actor’s career. Not least because he plays a vital role in the plot and helps make the film a classic of the genre.

Our John Wick lives a seductive doctor who gets involved with an older woman and finds himself trapped in this bizarre love square. It’s that reminder that at the same time he was saving the world in matrixKeanu Reeves also played the heartthrob.

Somebody’s Gotta Give is available for purchase and rental on iTunes, Google Play and Amazon.

6. Thrill Seekers

&nbsp;

The proposal of thrill seekers is curious in itself: a group of criminals commit a series of robberies wearing masks of former presidents and always in more bizarre and unpredictable conditions due to simple addiction to adrenaline. And it’s up to a young FBI agent, played by Reeves, to find out who these bad guys are and put an end to their actions.

The problem is that, in his investigation to dismantle the gang, Reeves infiltrates the gang and ends up becoming friends with the robbers – in addition to falling in love with one of its members, which jeopardizes the entire operation.

thrill seekers is available on Prime Video and Telecine.

5. John Wick: Back in the Game

&nbsp;

And we can’t forget the first John Wickwhich is known here by the name of Back to Game. It’s a very honest title that translates the story of the feature well: a killer who left behind the life of killing, but who returns to doing what he knows best after a group of mobsters kill his dog.

It’s a very simple plot, but it has conquered the world due to its excellent level of action. With very well choreographed fighting and shooting, it is a film that leaves the audience breathless and delivers the adrenaline in the right measure that we expect from a plot like this.

John Wick: Back in the Game is available on Prime Video and Telecine.

4. Devil’s Advocate

&nbsp;

Here is an excellent film that people forgot over time, but which always deserves to be reviewed. In Devil’s AdvocateKeanu Reeves plays a young lawyer from a small town who is hired by a large firm in New York run by none other than Al Pacino.

Gradually, the protagonist becomes increasingly tempted by the luxury that the new life offers and becomes more and more involved in very questionable cases. And, despite all this conflicting with what he himself and his family believe, his boss always makes a point of finding a way to keep him trapped in this new life.

Devil’s Advocate is available on HBO Max.

3. Bram Stoker’s Dracula

&nbsp;

Bram Stoker’s classic book has received countless film interpretations, but none of them are as iconic and memorable as the version directed by Francis Ford Coppola. In your Draculawe have a very young Keanu Reeves playing the English lawyer Jonathan Harker, who goes to work in a village in Transylvania and brings nothing less than the greatest of all vampires in his luggage.

In addition to being directed by a movie legend, Bram Stoker’s Dracula it also has an incredible cast capable of dwarfing someone like Reeves himself. That includes Gary Oldman as the vampire, Anthony Hopkins as Van Helsing and Winona Ryder as Mina Harker.

Bram Stoker’s Dracula is available on HBO Max.

2. Maximum Speed

&nbsp;

A true classic from the Afternoon Session, Maximum speed marks the first meeting of Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock. Before the two lived that romance in different timelines, they shared a runaway bus in Los Angeles.

And all this because a psychopath has installed bombs in the crowded vehicle, preventing it from slowing down. Thus, agent Jack Traven (Reeves) needs to find a way to keep the collective circulating while saving each of the passengers.

Maximum speed is available on Star+.

1. Matrix

&nbsp;

And it is impossible to talk about Keanu Reeves without mentioning his greatest success and also one of the most important films in the modern history of cinema: matrix. The Wachowski Sisters feature revolutionized not only science fiction and action, but the very aesthetics of the early 2000s.

The story of the hacker who discovers that he is living in a simulated reality created by machines blew the minds of so many people and defined several paradigms that we still find today in big productions. More than that, the themes raised in the film still reverberate in our world today. A true masterpiece.

matrix is available on Prime Video and HBO Max.

Trending on Canaltech: