10 Bizarre Movie Facts You Never Noticed: Part LXXII

1. In scene out the Wizard of Oz from 1939 in which Dorothy, played by Judy Garland, follows the path of yellow Brick Road, She wears red shoes. In the original book by L. Frank Baum on which the film is based, Dorothy had silver shoes. But due to technical limitations and a desire to use colorful visual effects in the film, the shoes were changed to the striking red pair that is now so iconic. Well, better than the mica fibers that were then used to create the snow effect.

2. In the first scene Jurassic Park In which the characters go on a live dinosaur expedition for the first time, actor Richard Attenborough, who plays John Hammond, reacts honestly and authentically. When Attenborough saw the spectacular effect while filming the scene, his surprise and amazement was genuine, as he had experienced the impressive CGI dinosaur effect firsthand. And they still look more realistic than the CGI animals we get to see 33 years later.

3. with film the silence of the Lambs Since 1991, Anthony Hopkins academic award For best Actor For his iconic role as Dr. Hannibal Lecter. Curiously, Hopkins actually only appears on screen for a total of about 16 minutes and 27 seconds. Apparently you don’t need much time to enjoy a delicious human liver.

4. Red-haired characters played by black actors have become common in Hollywood, but sometimes it happens. The character Red in Stephen King’s original novel, which is the film The Shawshank Redemption based on, he was described as a blond man with red hair. When director Frank Darabont asked Morgan Freeman for the part, there was some hesitation at first, as the character did not match his physical characteristics. However, after seeing Freeman’s audition, Darabont was so impressed with his performance that he decided to rewrite the role of Red specifically for Freeman and give him the role.

5. In the movies start The 2010 directorial debut by Christopher Nolan featured a scene where Joseph Gordon-Levitt’s character, Arthur, performs an impressive gravity turn while battling opponents in a hotel hallway. This scene was filmed without the use of CGI. Instead, a special set was created, the so-called rotating corridor, which can rotate to create the illusion of gravitational changes. The set took about a month to build, and the actors had to perfectly time their moves and choreography in order to rotate the set. Let’s hope Nolan doesn’t use an actual nuclear bomb oppenheimer,

6. What is the opposite of film the Avengers since 2012. During the epic battle scene in New York, the actors weren’t actually fighting real enemies. Instead, they stood in front of a green screen, fighting against nothing but the wind. The visual effects team later added in the destruction of enemies and the city using CGI. When the background is greener than Hulk himself.

7. They first wanted to make ET the cute space creature using stop motion or animatronics. However, Steven Spielberg wanted a little more ‘connection’ between ET and the other actors, so he decided to put the twelve-year-old boy in an alien costume. This made the dialogue in the film more alive.

8. Was a big fan of Dwayne Johnson baywatch When he grew up He also had a poster of this hanging in his room. When he got the chance to play the role of Mitch Buchanan, it was a dream come true for him. He considered it an honor to follow in David Hasselhoff’s footsteps and bring his childhood hero to life on the big screen.

9. the little Mermaid do it less than expectedWho would have thought so? Well, luckily we still have the original 1989 version. In the scene where Ariel sits on a rock and watches the sunset, you can see cameos from none other than Mickey Mouse and Donald Duck in the background. But Goofy is there too!

10. In the movie The misfortune of things There is a particular scene in which the main characters set a house on fire. The house featured in the film actually existed and was actually set on fire for the shooting. The house in the Antwerp village of Reet had been vacant for some time and had to be demolished.