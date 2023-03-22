10 Crime Movies That Are Fun Even If You Know Who Made It

whodunits and detective stories have been fan favorites before movies even existed. That is why Sherlock Holmes, Hercule Poirot, Arséne Lupine and many other fictional detectives have been so famous for many years. We humans love to hear a story and try to guess what happened or even be part of it, watching how the detective arrives at the solution. It’s one of the tenets of storytelling: We are natural problem solvers. If we’re watching a movie and it gives us the clues, let’s make something out of it, and it’s so fun whenever a plot twist really gets you whenever you’re following a story closely.

It doesn’t matter if it tells you who the murderer is, who the thief is, or even whether you know how it should end; these types of stories are fun to watch anyway. This list you’re about to check out contains some classic whodunit stories and some that have been all over the place since its release. Even if these movies have already been spoiled for you, it’s still worth checking out! Now, let’s check out some great cop movies that are always worth watching (or re-watching).

10 See How They Run (2022)

Walt Disney Studios Films

Most people might not be familiar with this recent movie, so it’s a good place to start. See how they work is directed by Tom George and written by Mark Chappell and depicts a classic detective story. In London, in the year 1950, a group planned a highly successful play. But those plans had to be cut short when a crew member was murdered. That’s when Inspector Stoppard (Sam Rockwell) and rookie Constable Stalker (Saoirse Ronan) take on the case, finding themselves embroiled in a mystery within the sordid underground theater of the West End, investigating a murder and facing the dangers that lie ahead. They emerge.

9 Scream (1996)

Dimension Movies

What’s your favorite horror movie? This is one of the classics in cinema history. Now, with the sixth film being released in theaters, it’s a great movie to rewatch or start following. In Shout out, the first film in the popular horror franchise, we can see the story of Sydney Prescott (Neve Campbell), a girl who had her mother killed a year ago and begins to receive strange phone calls from a masked serial killer in search of revenge. Suspects begin to appear and we follow her journey as she tries to find out who this person is. It’s a great and exciting story to follow.

8 Sherlock Holmes (2009)

Pictures from Warner Bros.

Of course, we had to include a Sherlock Holmes movie in this list. The great British private detective made a film with Robert Downey Jr in the detective’s place and Jude Law as his faithful companion, Doctor John Watson. The plot follows the mystery of Lord Blackwood and how he could have returned from the dead after Holmes thought he had him. With Watson about to marry Mrs. Morstan and the city of London in chaos from the effect Blackwood has caused, Holmes will need to defy his logic and deal with forces he doesn’t seem to understand to solve this case. And if you like this movie, the sequel, Sherlock Holmes: Game of Shadows, was released a few years later with Moriarty as the main villain.

7 Who Framed Roger Rabbit (1988)

buena vista photos

In the movie where cartoons and people live in the same world, it’s also the one that brought the iconic Jessica Rabbit to the screen. Jessica is the wife of our main character, a human named Roger Rabbit (Charles Fleischer). In the story, it is revealed that Marvin Acme, the owner of Acme Company and Toontown, was murdered, and the main suspect, as the title already told us, is Roger Rabbit. Removing suspicion from him won’t be easy, but private detective Eddie will work to make it happen. Who framed Roger Rabbit, and who is the real murderer? Really a fun classic to watch.

6 Chinatown (1974)

paramount movies

Another milestone in the history of cinema, chinatown it’s about a mystery. In 1937, private investigator Jake Gittes was visited by Mrs. Mulwray, claiming she was being lied to by her husband, an engineer for the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power. It later turns out that the woman who hired him was not the real Mrs. Mulwray, and now she’s being framed for something he set up. The detective, played brilliantly by Jack Nicholson, is now determined to solve this mystery to clear her name and understand what’s going on. He will find himself caught up in a web of family and power relationships, themes that are still relevant today, and that goes to show why this film remains a classic.

5 Zodiac (2007)

paramount movies

Now moving from detective stories to a movie based on real events, Zodiac tells the events surrounding the Zodiac Killer. In the story, Robert Graysmith is a cartoonist who works for the San Francisco Chronicle, and a reporter, Paul Avery (Robert Downey Jr), becomes involved in the mystery surrounding this guy who starts sending cryptic letters and riddles to be published in the newspaper. newspaper. The author of these letters claims to be responsible for specific murders in the city. Graysmith, played by Jake Gyllenhaal, becomes obsessed with the case and sets out to find out who the Zodiac Killer really is.

4 Murder on the Orient Express (2017)

20th century fox

The 2017 version of Murder on the Orient Express is a remake of the 1974 version, both based on the novel of the same name by Agatha Christie. With an all-star cast including Penelope Cruz, Willem Dafoe, Judi Dench and more, we follow detective Hercule Poirot, traveling on this train with many first-class passengers. Due to an avalanche, they are trapped in this confined space, and to make the atmosphere even more chaotic, a murder takes place. Now, it’s up to this famous detective to put those skills into practice and find the culprit among all those people. Everyone is suspect and anything can happen. Will the Belgian detective be able to use his wits to solve this mystery? A classic whodunit formula that works like a charm. You can never go wrong with an Agatha Christie story, can you?

3 Shutter Island (2010)

paramount movies

If this movie isn’t already spoiled for you, jump at the chance to see it for yourself before that happens. The buzz created by shutter island when it came out in 2010 and its presence on every list of detective stories or movies with a plot twist probably took the fun out of a lot of people who didn’t see it. This big story, directed by Martin Scorsese and with Leonardo DiCaprio and Mark Ruffalo at the helm, follows two detectives as they investigate the disappearance of a patient on Shutter Island. But a storm hits the island, and now the two are tense on the island and will need to delve deep into the mysteries of the place to discover the truth about what is happening there, fighting reality and people’s minds.

two Clue (1985)

paramount movies

We can’t talk about whodunits without mentioning the classic that takes the name of the famous game in its title. Tip it has the basic plot one would expect from this type of story, but the film is not basic in its execution. Grab a notebook, pen and your magnifying glass as you take part in this story with characters whose names you might recognize from the board game. Six guests are invited to dinner with a butler and maid. Everyone is being blackmailed and everyone has an unknown connection between them. When the blackmailer arrives, he says that the guests’ secrets will be revealed unless they kill the butler. The butler says that he invited everyone there to kill the blackmailer. The lights go out and a body drops dead. What happened? Who is the killer? How was the crime committed? All these questions drive the story forward, taking us on this investigative journey.

1 Knives Out (2019)

lionsgate

MRC

By now, of course, you’ve heard knives out. This success by Rian Johnson reached the media and people’s lives, either because of the great cast he assembled (Ana de Armas, Chris Evans, Jamie Lee Curtis, Daniel Craig, etc.). The story follows famous writer Harlan Thrombey after he is found dead in his home after celebrating his birthday with relatives. Detective Benoit Blanc is called in to solve this mystery, delving into the strange circumstances and the fact that each family member has a plausible motive for committing this crime. A great movie with fun twists and a fast pace to keep you glued to the screen, guessing Blanc’s affair as it unfolds.