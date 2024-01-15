Look doctor movies It won’t help you become a doctor, but it can definitely teach you many things about the world of medicine, from real cases that changed the world, to fictional movies that explore the very dark side of this world. Can apply.

Cinema is inspired by everything, so it makes sense that we have movies about firefighters, lawyers, psychologists, and doctors who are dedicated to saving lives every day.

There are many good series about doctors (classics like ER and recent series like The Good Doctor), but there are also many movies that analyze topics like epidemics, rare diseases or the stories of some people who sought to change the system. Was. Give your patients better care and more opportunities to recover and thrive. And there are some stories that run with imagination, as is the case with Poor Things.

medical drama They are exciting because they are inspired by real life and this gives us a chance to connect with them in a unique way.

10 doctor movies for medical fans

fugitive

Based on the crime novel by John Grisham, The Fugitive, with Harrison Ford, It is the story of Dr. Richard Kimble, a successful doctor who, after his wife is murdered in their home, is blamed for her death and sent to prison, where he sets out to find the real culprit and prove his innocence. For this he will have to run away. The police pursue him and refuse to believe his theory that someone else could be behind what happened.

patch adams