10 foods to include in your diet to get youthful skin and hair

When we cross a certain age, the worry of aging becomes a reality that becomes difficult to prevent. As the first wrinkles appear, we begin to notice a lack of firmness in certain areas and, as far as the hair is concerned, shine and density begin to decrease leading to hair loss or hydration problems. Although we don’t want to believe it, age is revealed And that’s before we start experiencing these “first warnings” we should try to reverse them And they will take at least longer to appear.

Because yes, dear reader, aging can be prevented and slowed down with simple daily routines. And not just in terms of cosmetics Our diet can induce or slow down this agingSometimes prematurely, of our skin and hair.

In fact, as pharmacist and MLAB founder Marta Ortega explains to us, “One of the most intervening factors in slowing down the pace of aging is diet. “For the contribution of antioxidants, for its effect on the microbiota, for the role of fatty acids in our body or for its anti-inflammatory power, diet is one of the pillars that we must take into account when we take care of ourselves. “Youth want to do it.”

So, continue A balanced diet is important To guarantee the care of the internal structure of our skin and hair. “For example, if we have an iron deficiency, curly hair will fall out because internally it will not function well. (…) Our diet should be rich in nutrients and vitamins that keep our skin and hair healthy and strong. To do this, we must include proteins found in meat, fish, nuts and whole grains. says hair expert and founder of Campus CurlyHair, Conchi Arias.

Besides, another main thing is Vitamins included in our diet, As Biri Murias, facialist, nutritionist and director of Biri Murias Advanced Beauty Site, explains, “For rejuvenation, it would be fruits and vegetables because they have antioxidants, green leafy vegetables that are rich in vitamins C, A and E, fruits that contain vitamin C.”

“We must highlight foods rich in vitamin C because it is a great ally and Contains antioxidants and helps in collagen production, because the body does not produce it and is not able to store it. For this reason, daily nutrition is as important as the use of creams rich in vitamin C. The expert continues.

10 foods to include in your diet to slow down aging

Now, beyond theory, we asked our experts which are the foods that, given their nutritional contribution, are best for fighting aging and these are 10 foods that help fight aging Of skin and hair:

ripe avocadoiStockphoto

Avocado

Being rich in fatty acids and Vitamin E, it helps in rejuvenating the skin and preventing the effects of sun on it.

BroccoliiStockphoto

Broccoli

Containing sulforaphane, this food boosts the antioxidant system and promotes the proliferation of stem cells.

Oatmeal with Red BerriesiStockphoto

red fruit

“Especially blueberries or pomegranates, given their antioxidant contributions. Furthermore, they are rich in flavonoids, which are responsible for dealing with any harmful effects caused by free radicals. Natalia Ribé, Andrologist and Master in Cosmetic and Aging Medicine.

Toast with boiled eggsiStockphoto

eggs

Rich in protein and vitamin A, essential for tissue regeneration.

pure cocoa powderiStockphoto

pure cocoa

It is rich in flavonoids which have neuroprotective effects, lower blood pressure and hence, prevent premature ageing.

Greek Yogurt with BlueberriesiStockphoto

Greek yogurt or kefir

In addition to having half the sugar and less lactose of regular yogurt, it has double the protein, provides calcium and stabilizes the microbiota.

Spinach salad with carrots and sprouts Spinach salad with carrots and sprouts Spinach salad with carrots and sproutsiStockphoto

Carrot

This food is rich in beta-carotene, an essential nutrient for keeping the skin resistant and firm.

mixed nutsiStockphoto

crazy

They will help you get healthy skin and strengthen your immune system as they contain good amounts of fats, minerals and antioxidants.

olive oiliStockphoto

olive oil

It contains high concentrations of vitamins A, D and K, as well as vitamin E, which are recognized for their antioxidant effects. It has many benefits, especially in terms of taking care of the heart and arteries, helping in reducing blood pressure.

a glass of water with lemoniStockphoto

Water

It is very important to keep the skin young and hydrated. Drinking two liters a day promotes the loss of toxins, thereby cleansing the body of impurities. If you want to stop time, these foods along with a balanced diet and regular exercise will help you get youthful and glowing skin.