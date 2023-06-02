10 great Cannes films to watch in the coming months

The 2023 Cannes Film Festival is over, with world premieres of several exclusive films: Palme d’Or winners anatomie d’une chute, the new Wes Anderson, a new Indiana Jones and Martin Scorsese’s newcomer with Leonardo DiCaprio as a not-so-bright cousin. Which movies can we look forward to? In random order:

jan peter acker

asteroid city from Wes Anderson



Drama about the making of a science fiction film set in 1955 in Asteroid City. In this fictional town in the middle of the desert, students and their parents from across the country gather for a conference, which is rudely interrupted by an alien. asteroid city With superstylist Wes Anderson brilliant as always, the dialogue is dry and witty, and the cast, which includes Jason Schwartzman, Scarlett Johansson, Tom Hanks, Jeffrey Wright, Tilda Swinton, Margot Robbie, and Edward Norton, is terrific. In Dutch cinemas from 22 June.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny by James Mangold



In a spectacular prologue to this fifth and final installment in the once great indie series, Dr. Jones (now 80-year-old Harrison Ford, rejuvenated by the computer) does everything he can to stop a Nazi train on its way to Hitler with a treasure of art. Also the long balance contains all the elements that are specifically temple of doom So special, but too much, too little or too long together: cartoonish violence, sea snakes and other nasty animals, explosions, chases, exotic locations, and even more chases and explosions. One by one the scratch crack dies. Except for Indy: He’s a little rusty, he’s almost invincible. Short: Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny Not great, but much better than the crappy fourth part from fifteen years ago, in which Steven Spielberg finally thought he had to pull aliens and a UFO out of his top hat. Available from 28 June.

assassins of the flower moon by Martin Scorsese



An Apple-produced adaptation of David Grann’s bestseller of the same name, set in 1920s Oklahoma, about a series of murders of ‘red millionaires’: Native Americans from the Osage tribe who owned several oil fields. With Robert De Niro as an evil industrialist known as ‘The King of the Osage Hills’ and Leonardo DiCaprio as his not very bright nephew who marries a wealthy Osage woman. Finally Scorsese himself comes into the picture. Made with respect for the Osage and a great eye for detail, but with three and a half hours on the long side. In Dutch cinemas from 19 October.

area of ​​interest by Jonathan Glazer



Study about the daily lives of Obersturmbannführer Rudolf Haus, his wife Hedwig and their five children, who live an absurdly normal life literally under the smoke of Auschwitz in a house closet. A stone wall separates their Heaven from Hell. That hell remains invisible: Glazer focuses on the everyday rituals of the family. The father reads to the children when they can’t sleep, the mother teaches them all about the plants in the garden, which she fertilizes with the ashes of the crematorium. Superb acting by Sandra Hüller and Christian Friedel, exceptionally designed, with superb camera work and a distinct soundtrack that contributes to the sense of unease. Awarded the Grand Prix at the Cannes Film Festival, say the second prize. Distribution CineArt. No Dutch premiere date is yet known.

anatomie d’une chute by Justin Truitt



The edgy courtroom drama from French screenwriter-director Justin Treat (fortune teller) about a German writer (a brilliant role by Sandra Hüller) who is suspected of murdering her husband, who was found under mysterious circumstances in front of their French chalet in the French Alps. push or jump? murder or suicide? In a protracted court case, an attempt is made to discover what really happened, leaving much to the imagination of the jury – and that of the audience. Awarded the Palme d’Or, the most important prize of the Cannes Festival. Distributor Paradiso Films released Anatomie d’une chute in Dutch cinemas in the winter.

how to have sex by Molly Manning Walker



Feature film debut of 29-year-old British Molly Manning Walker, who made a name for herself as camerawoman of video clips by musicians such as Asap Rocky, Radiohead, James Blake. how to have sex Shows three typical English girlfriends vacationing on the Greek island of Crete. Sun, booze and sex was the intention, but it turned out to be a traumatic experience for the timid, 16-year-old Tara (played beautifully by Mia McKenna-Bruce). Awarded the top prize of the second competition. distribution idea. No Dutch premiere date is yet known.

perfect day from Wim Wenders



Minimalist drama by German veteran Wim Wenders about a lonely, submissive man over the age of sixty who keeps the beautiful public toilets clean in Tokyo. Not only that: He takes pride in his work, polishing it like a pleasure and checking a mirror down the edge to make sure he hasn’t forgotten anything. Wenders depicts Hirayama’s rituals, dreams, and metropolis with great attention to detail; The music (Hirayama has a huge collection of cassettes) is beautiful: from Lou Reed and The Velvet Underground to Van Morrison, Patti Smith and Otis Redding. And above all: with a wonderful leading role by the Japanese Koji Yakusho (Shall We Dance?, The Eel, Tampopo), who was awarded the Best Actor award. Distribution Paradiso Films. No Dutch premiere date is yet known.

Sample from Hirokazu Kore-eda



Komal Ratna about the special friendship of two school children, told from three points of view. Japanese Yuji Sakamoto wrote his award winning screenplay – A Kind of Cross Rashomon, prey And close — especially for Japanese master Hirokazu Kore-eda, who won the Golden Palm in 2018 Shopkeeper and were still in cannes last year Broker, Distribution September Films. No Dutch premiere date known yet,

occupied city by Steve McQueen



In occupied city Stories about Bianca Stigter’s traitors and war heroes become monuments Atlas of an occupied city – Amsterdam 1940-1945 Illustrated with contemporary images of the places discussed. They’re beautifully shot by cameraman Lennart Hillej, and the editing by Xander Nijsten, who compressed the 130-hour film into a full 4.5-hour run, also deserves praise; The penetrating stories fully justify the length. apart from a wonderful call occupied city A moving ode to Amsterdam (‘Special thanks to the city of Amsterdam and its residents’, it says in the credits) and a special image of the time – most of the recording took place during Corona. The Dutch release of De Bezet Stadt is still awaited; A version with Dutch voice-over is yet to be made.

fallen leaves from Aki Kaurismaki



This unusual romantic drama by Finnish master of melancholy Aki Kaurismäki scored highest in magazine poll screen dailyIn which journalists around the world award the stars: an average of 3.2 on a scale of 0 to 4. In one of the funniest scenes, the protagonists — a supermarket worker fired for bringing home expired produce and a construction worker fired for drinking on the job — film together: Jim Jarmusch’s zombie comedy the dead don’t die, which opened the Cannes Festival in 2019. ‘He reminded me a little bit of Bresson,’ says a film house visitor later. ‘Me more to Goddard,’ replies another. The two protagonists also think it’s great. Distribution September Films. No Dutch premiere date is yet known.