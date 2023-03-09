10 great female directors who helped create the history of the Seventh Art

The difficulties of making movies as a woman are countless. From leading teams that are often male and working long hours to the challenge of reconciling this career with unpaid work. In the most important film awards, women are not the majority, nor do they represent half of the nominees. Perhaps this will only happen when there is gender parity in the composition of voters, in the direction of festivals and when there are more female directors making big-budget feature films.

In nearly a century of Academy Awards, only seven female directors have been nominated for Best Director.

The history of cinema is, like all of them, also the history of great women, who had to fight against such a rigid system, in order to be able to simply create, direct their films, offer their peculiar points of view as filmmakers and directors. Therefore, we separate here a list of some of these brilliant and fighting women, who helped, with their art, talent and strength, to forge the history of cinema, in Brazil and in the world.

Check out 10 directors who made history in cinema:

Agnès Varda

the belgian filmmaker Agnès Varda influenced not only cinema but also women’s affirmation in the arts in such a way that it is no exaggeration to say that she is one of the biggest names in cinema and art in the world today. Starting from a sensitivity to the choice of real scenarios and non-actors in her work, and using an aesthetic experimentalism of rare beauty and strength, Varda deals, in her work, with fundamental issues, such as the feminine, social and class issues. , real life, the margins of society, with a documental, experimental and creative look at what it means to be a woman in the world.

Anna Muylaert

There are few names today that compare, in prestige and recognition in Brazilian cinema, with that of Anna Muylaert. after driving Durval Discos It is Smoking is prohibitedAnna achieved commercial, critical and award success around the world with the masterpiece What time does she come back?2015. Having sensibly captured the spirit of a troubled time of social and political eruption in Brazil – from which we still do not seem to have emerged to this day – , it seems to perfectly signify a fundamental part of the historical conflicts that separate classes in the country, and that even today they set the tone for personal, professional and social relationships around here.

jane campion

The New Zealand director is responsible for the majestic film the pianofrom 1993, which placed her on a short list of female directors nominated for the oscar made her the first and only (so far) to win the Palme d’Or, the highest award of the Cannes Film Festival. The film also earned her an Oscar for Best Original Screenplay. Jane became the third woman, in 94 years of Academy Awards, to snatch the statuette. She won in the Best Director category for the film. Dog Attacks.

Greta Gerwig

American of German descent Greta Gerwigtoday also known for the new adaptation of lovely womenwas nominated for an Oscar in 2018 for Lady Bird: Time to Fly, his first directing solo effort. The film, starring actress Saoirse Ronanaccompanies the life of Christine McPherson in Sacramento, California, and her adolescence filled with discoveries, turmoil and crises with her parents, boyfriend and with herself.

Adelia Sampaio

The Brazilian filmmaker was the first black woman to direct a feature in Brazil. Daughter of a maid and from a poor background, she broke racial barriers in the country with the feature film Cursed Lovein 1984. The almost non-existent presence of black women in the very social imaginary regarding Brazilian cinema illustrates the unfair erasure that history committed against Adelia Sampaio and so many other names, but at the same time underlines the strength of his work, which continues, today, carrying dozens of short and feature films in his career.

Sofia Coppola

Italian-American filmmaker, screenwriter, producer and actress, Sofia Coppola is responsible for striking dramas with sensitive and daring language, such as Lost in Translation, which in 2010 received the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay. They were Meetings and Disagreements of a movie star (Bill Murray) and a woman (Scarlett Johansson) accompanying her husband in Tokyo that earned the Italian-American filmmaker an Oscar nomination for Best Director in 2004.

Emerald Fennell

Through the acidic comedy beautiful revenge (2021), actress Emerald Fennell makes her triumphal entry as a film director. The plot that manipulates comedy, drama and suspense makes an ironic and brutal portrayal of violence against women. No wonder, the film was successful in the sundance festival. The feature was also nominated for Best Film, Editing, Actress and ended up taking the statuette for Best Original Screenplay.

Chloe Zhao

Chinese screenwriter, producer and director, Chloe Zhao is responsible for the acclaimed long nomadlandsecured the Oscar for Best Direction in 2021. The film is based on the book Nomadland: Surviving America in the 21st Centuryfrom the journalist Jessica Bruderfollows the travels of Fern (Frances McDormand), a woman in her 60s, across the western United States, and her encounters with modern nomads.

Chloé is also behind the script, direction and production of the feature. eternal from the marvel studiosreleased in 2021.

Laís Bodanzky

Another great female name of Brazilian cinema, Laís Bodanzky addresses themes centered on relationships and shared ideas, with dramatic narratives focusing on mundane and universal issues and how they are uniquely experienced by each person.

The filmmaker’s last production, Like our parentstook the award for best film at the 45th edition of the Gramado Film Festival. In addition to being the big winner, the feature received another five Kikitos: direction for Laís Bodanzky, actress for Maria Ribeiroactor for Paulo Vilhenasupporting actress for Clarisse Abujamra and assembly for Rodrigo Menecucci.

Kathryn Bigelow

The Oscar is today an award with much more commercial force than exactly artistic. This, however, does not diminish the size of the political and critical spotlight that the awards offer – and the cultural impact that a film can achieve through the award. Therefore, the American director Kathryn Bigelow asserts its importance not only for having conquered space as a strong name among the male majority to achieve success in Hollywood, but also for having become The first woman to win, in 2009 alone, the award for Best Director by the American Film Academy, with the film war on terror; the feature also took the statuette for Best Film.

There are many names of important directors in cinema, such as Ava Duvernay, Olivia Wilde, Angelina Joliefrom directors, actresses, screenwriters, makeup, etc., but here is our tribute to them who make cinema an even more beautiful art.

