10 Great Movies To Watch If You’re Not Looking For Anything Too Deep

Everyone who enters the film industry wants to make their mark. They want to create something that becomes memorable and earns a place in the hearts of the audience. A common misconception is that art has to be serious and intense to make an impact, but the truth is that not every movie needs to be like that.

The films that the reader will find on this list are not deep. They won’t leave the viewer crying or reeling, but they’re memorable all the same. They are fun, entertaining, and enjoyable, and everyone should watch them at least once.

10 Princess’ diary

disney

Princess’ diary is the perfect example of an enjoyable movie that doesn’t require a lot of emotional investment. Mia Thermopolis, a nerdy teenager who isn’t interested in being the center of attention at all, gets a surprise visit from a grandmother she’s never met. She turns out to be Queen Clarisse Renaldi of Genovia and has come to take her rightful heir back to her country. Starring Anne Hathaway as Mia and Julie Andrews as the Queen, this comedy film is a great way to pass the time.

It’s fun and has a compelling plot, but it won’t end with everyone crying or emotionally drained by all the drama. The chemistry between Anne and Julie makes the film enjoyable and easy to follow, and the characters are instantly likable. Princess’ diary came out in 2001, and was such a hit that Disney released a sequel in 2004, where Mia settles into her royal role and Clarisse prepares to pass the baton to her granddaughter. Now, nearly 20 years later, the cast is talking about working on a third role.

9 The Parent Trap

Walt Disney Studios Films

Based on a 1949 German novel called Das doppelte Lottchen by Erich Kastner, The Parent Trap made a huge impact on the lives of an entire generation. It was the incredible Lindsay Lohan’s film debut, and she played not one, but two roles. Annie and Hallie. The girls are twins who were separated at birth when their parents split up and decided that they would each take care of one of their daughters. When they accidentally run into each other at summer camp, they decide to switch places, with Hallie going to meet her mother and Annie her father.

Eventually, they end up reuniting their parents. Dennis Quaid and the late Natasha Richardson play the parents and they do an amazing job keeping this romcom interesting. This is a movie that everyone needs to see at least once in their lifetime. It really never gets old.

8 the trainee

Warner Bros.

Another Nancy Meyers hit to watch curled up under a blanket on a rainy afternoon. the trainee stars Robert De Niro and Anne Hathaway, and the roles aren’t what you’d expect. Anne plays Jules, founder and CEO of About The Fit, a fashion startup that has become hugely successful faster than anyone expected.

In an initiative that he doesn’t remember having approved, About The Fit opens up internship vacancies for retirees. Ben (Robert De Niro), a retired widower in his 70s, impresses everyone with his application and is assigned to help Jules, who is initially skeptical but ends up forming a real connection with him. They open up about their struggles and their friendship becomes one of Jules’ most important support systems.

7 It is complicated

Universal Pictures

Every Meryl Streep movie is definitely a must see. It is complicated is no exception. It’s not a serious and deep film like other films in Meryl’s catalog, but it’s a lot of fun and the cast is full of amazing actors who make the two hours pass in a blink of an eye. Jane and Jacob (Meryl and Alec Baldwin’s characters) are a divorced couple who, after years of fighting, are finally getting along. Jacob is married to a much younger woman and is trying to be a father again, and Jane’s career is flourishing. However, when they travel to New York for their son’s graduation, they get drunk and end up hooking up, which leads to an affair that can never lead to anything good.

6 don’t look up

Netflix

It’s hard to think of a movie about the apocalypse as light, but don’t look up can do that. This film with a top-notch cast was released during the pandemic and was a good way to de-dramatize the long-lasting, traumatic experience the world was going through. Leonardo DiCaprio plays Dr. Randall Mindy, an astronomer and professor at MSU. One of his students, PhD candidate Kate Dibiasky, discovers a comet that will impact Earth and effectively destroy all life, and the two desperately try to get the authorities to do something about it. Despite the seriousness of its subject matter, the film is pure satire and comedy, and is definitely worth a watch.

5 The devil Wears Prada

20th century fox

A film for eternity, no doubt. The devil Wears Prada starring three incredible actresses: Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt and the one and only Meryl Streep. Meryl plays Miranda Priestly, the editor-in-chief of a fashion magazine. Trackand Anne and Emily are her assistants.

Their jobs are incredibly demanding, but they would do anything to make Miranda happy and succeed in the job that “millions of girls would kill for”. Unfortunately, this includes neglecting their personal lives and putting themselves in comical, albeit dangerous, situations. But in the end, everyone learns a valuable lesson, one way or another.

4 Pitch perfect

Gold Circle Films

Even if the plot was rubbish, Pitch perfect it would be worth watching just for the music. Beca (Anna Kendrick) arrives at Barden University with low expectations. She’s only going to college because her dad, a professor there, begged her to try. She joins the Barden Bellas, a fading acapella girl group, because she needs extracurricular activities, and although she doesn’t care much for their type of music at first, she eventually falls in love with them. Her fellow Bellas become her best friends, and once Aubrey, the authoritative leader of the group, accepts that she can’t stick to her old ways forever, Beca is given a lot of creative freedom, which helps her find her sound. The Bellas win the a cappella competition, and in the films that follow, they reach the highest level.

3 Spider-Man: Homecoming

Sony Pictures release

Spider-Man: Homecoming was Tom Holland’s first solo film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He had already appeared in captain america civil war and he did a great job, so it was no surprise that he extended his role in the MCU. He starred alongside Robert Downey Jr., one of his greatest heroes, and they worked really well together. In first Spider man film, Peter Parker, still in ecstasy over the events of Civil war, tries to convince Tony Stark that he can become a full-time Avenger, but unsurprisingly, Iron Man isn’t convinced. After all, despite superpowers, Peter is still a teenager.

This eagerness to prove himself leads to sometimes funny, sometimes dangerous situations, and it isn’t long before Tony is exasperated and takes back the high-tech Spider-Man suit he built for him. In the end, in a hilarious twist, the main villain turns out to be his girlfriend’s father, and Peter has to take him down with just his crappy technology. It works though, because then Iron Man sees that he’s not just some mindless teenager and starts to take him more seriously.

two murder mystery

Netflix

Adam Sandler’s comedies are guaranteed to be fun. Throw in Jennifer Aniston’s talent and you have an hour and a half of pure laughter. In murder mystery, Audrey (Jennifer) is a hairdresser and is married to Nick (Adam), a New York police officer. For their anniversary, Nick books a trip to Europe for the couple as a form of reconciliation after a falling out, and what starts out as a great romantic vacation takes an unexpected turn. On the plane, Audrey meets billionaire Charles Cavendish, who takes a liking to her and invites them to a family party on his yacht.

During this party, his rich and elderly uncle is murdered. Audrey, an enthusiast of crime literature, is beyond intrigued by the mystery, and although at first Nick dismisses her suspicions, when his main target also dies, the case heats up. While there is a lot of mystery, the movie is mostly a comedy, which makes it even more fun. This movie was released in 2019, and this year, they finally released a sequel on Netflix.

1 Matilda

Sony Pictures Entertainment

Classics are classics for a reason. Matilda is the perfect movie for kids, teens and adults alike. Directed by Danny DeVito, who plays the father, the film follows the life of the brilliant young Matilda (Mara Wilson). The girl is completely misunderstood by her neglectful family, but she doesn’t let that get her down because, deep down, she knows she’s destined for great things. At her new school, she finds great friends who, instead of making fun of her for her intelligence, admire her for it. She also meets Miss Honey, a teacher who soon realizes that she is special and encourages her to shine. It all makes going to school worth it, despite Trunchbull, the abusive principal who mistreats the kids for fun.