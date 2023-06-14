10 Historical Moments in the Career of the World’s Biggest Boy Band: 10 Years of BTS

Today is an important day for BTS and their ARMY fans. Today, June 13, 2023, exactly ten years ago BTS made their debut. In those ten years they managed to reach the biggest boy band in the world. So now we take a look at ten of the greatest moments of his career.

1. June 13, 2013: Debut

BTS debuted on June 13, 2013. At the time, BTS was one of several K-pop groups that took the opportunity to break into the competitive K-pop industry. Because she made her debut under the (then) small agency Big Hit Entertainment, she also had to rely on luck. For example, his first appearance on television was only possible because another performer had canceled and a spot had become available for him. As a result, they were able to record their first song no more dream Live for the first time

Early in their career, BTS focused heavily on hip-hop as the group was formed around leader RM, who was an underground rapper under the stage name Ranch Randa before signing with Big Hit Entertainment. It was clear from their debut album ‘2 Cool 4 Skool’ that BTS was not like other K-pop groups. This gave him a lot of say in his own music and even his first songs were written and produced by himself. The themes that BTS referenced in their music were also controversial. For example, the first album was mainly about how they are misunderstood and how there are many prejudices against their generation. He also lashed out at the society that pushes back his dreams and how he is scared of the future but is determined to work hard to achieve his goals.

2. 17 October 2014: First world tour ‘The Red Bullet Tour’

A little over a year later, BTS embarked on their first world tour. Initially, The Red Bullet Tour went to South Korea, Japan, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Taiwan. But due to great demand, a second part was launched with concerts in Malaysia, Australia, United States, Mexico, Brazil, Chile and China. In total they played 22 shows in venues with a capacity of between 1,000 and 7,000, resulting in approximately 80,000 fans during the tour. Most of the concerts sold out within minutes.

3. November 19, 2016: First Daesang

November 19th, 2016 was an important day in BTS history. that day the seven were given their first permission Daesang To receive. It is one of the top prizes in an award show in South Korea. He received the Album of the Year award at the Melon Music Awards for his album ‘The Most Beautiful Moment in Life: Young Forever’.

This was BTS’ first major award and the first of many to follow. Meanwhile, there are more than 70 of them in the group. dasangs won, during which they regularly held a so-called “dasang broomdone and four dasangs of an award show (Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Record of the Year and Artist of the Year).

4. May 21, 2017: First American Awards at the BBMAs

On May 21, 2017, BTS received another historic award. It then went on to win Top Social Artist at the Billboard Music Awards. BTS was then the first K-pop group to receive an award at an American award show. In November 2017, BTS also became the first K-pop artist to perform at the American Music Awards.

5. October 24, 2018: Order of Cultural Merit

In 2018, five years after their debut, BTS received another significant recognition in their own country. It was then about the Order of Cultural Merit. Awarded by the President of South Korea, it recognizes individuals who have provided “extraordinary services in promoting national culture and development”. Seven members of BTS received the award in 2018, when all of them were under the age of 26. This makes him the youngest person ever to receive this recognition from South Korea. Jung Kook, the youngest member of BTS, was barely 19 when he received the award.

The Order of Cultural Merit was later used by the South Korean government to serve as a criterion for a two-year deferment of compulsory military service. In December 2020, barely three days before the 28th birthday of BTS’ oldest member, Jin, a new law was enacted, later named “bts lawThe law stated that recipients of the Order of Cultural Merit would receive a two-year extension from the start of military service. Since only BTS received this recognition before the age of 28, the law has to date only served BTS It has only affected, thus earning it the “nickname”.bts law” Received.

6. June 1, 2019: Performance to a sold-out Wembley Stadium

On June 1, 2019, BTS embarked on their ‘Love Yourself Speak Yourself’ world tour. The tour landed at London’s Wembley Stadium on June 1 and 2, 2019. There the group played two concerts to a total of 114,583 fans. It became BTS’ biggest concert until the Free Concert in Busan (see number 10 on this list).

To date, the ‘Love Yourself’ Tour, which includes ‘Love Yourself’ and ‘Love Yourself Speak Yourself’, is BTS’ biggest tour. The tour consisted of a total of 62 concerts in 14 different countries. In total, 1,930,642 fans attended and the tour raised $246.5 million (228.35 million euros).

7. August 31, 2020: First No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100

On August 21, 2020, BTS released their first all-English single. ammo became a worldwide success and even reached number one on the Billboard Hot 100, the most important chart in the United States. Never before has any South Korean artist reached that point. ammo It spent three weeks at number one on the Billboard Hot 100.

To date, BTS is still the only South Korean artist to reach number one on the Billboard Hot 100, something they have already done six times as a group. Apart from this, Jimin also reached that mark earlier this year with his solo number like crazy,

8. November 24, 2020: First Grammy nomination

success of ammo BTS also received their first Grammy nomination. The group was nominated in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category. BTS thus became the first K-pop artist to receive a Grammy nomination.

A year later, BTS was nominated again in the same category for their second English-language song. butter, There were also three nominations in 2023. The group was then nominated in the category Best Music Video with yet to comein the category Best Pop Duo/Group Performance with my universefor which he collaborated with Coldplay and in the Best Album category for Coldplay’s ‘Music of the Spheres’ album, for which RM, SUGA and j-hope were the songwriters.

9. May 31, 2022: Conversation with President Biden at the White House

Nice to meet you, @bts_bighit, Thank you for all you are doing to raise awareness of the rise in anti-Asian hate crimes and discrimination. I look forward to sharing more of our conversations soon. pic.twitter.com/LnczTpT2aL —President Biden (@POTUS) June 1, 2022

On May 31, 2022, seven members of BTS were invited to the White House. There he spoke with US President Joe Biden about the representation of Asians and discrimination and misinformation about people in the Asian community.

This wasn’t the first time BTS went on the Diplomat Tour. For example, since 2017 the group has been working with UNICEF for the global Love Myself campaign against violence and BTS has already spoken several times at the General Assembly of the United Nations. In 2021, seven members of BTS were officially named Special Presidential Envoys for Future Generations and Culture of South Korea. In this situation, BTS wants to commit itself to sustainability and future generations.

10. June 14, 2022: Solo Projects

June 14, 2022 is a day to be etched in the memory of every BTS fan. annual on that day gala dinner from the group. Also, the seven members gather to eat and talk about their past year. But the 2022 edition was a bit different. The group mentioned here that they would be focusing on their solo careers in the coming time and that their work as BTS would temporarily take a back seat. This was misinterpreted by many media as “the end of BTS” and “a split similar to the one we previously saw with One Direction”. Such interpretations caused a shock wave in South Korea. Furthermore, not only did HYBE, BTS’s label, take a hit on the stock market, but the entire South Korean entertainment industry saw a sharp drop in the stock market.

Members of both BTS and the agency insisted that it was not a breakup, but a change in focus. This has been clarified many times in the last one year. For example, BTS were on stage together again on October 15, 2022, 4 months after announcing their “breakup”. BTS then gave a completely free concert as ambassadors for the city of Busan’s campaign to bring the 2030 World Expo to the city. Two days after that concert, it became clear why BTS took a break from group activities. On October 17, 2022, he announced that he would begin his military service. Military service is still compulsory in South Korea for every able-bodied man. Jin had earlier left for the army in December 2022. In April 2023, J-Hope ranked second.

Meanwhile, J-Hope, RM, Jimin and Suga all released their solo albums. And in addition, two group songs from BTS appeared. it was about him Planet for the animated series Bastion and take twoA gift for BTS fans.

biggest boy band in the world

So BTS has had a tumultuous decade, during which it managed to grow into the biggest boy band in the world. The tenth anniversary is currently being celebrated on a grand scale. For example, the group has already shared several new photos, number take two And live version of that song. Seoul is celebrating too, with the South Korean capital now going full purple to celebrate the group’s birthday.

Next month there will also be an autobiography of the seven members and a new documentary that will be available on Disney+ on July 9, 2023. Meanwhile, the members also stressed that they look forward to 2025, when they will be able to perform as a group again. The seven members continue to support each other through thick and thin during their solo projects. So it’s clear that we haven’t seen the last of BTS and the group and their loyal fans are far from thinking about stopping.