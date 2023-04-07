10 Horror Movie Scenes So Agonizing You Won’t Want To See It Again

Do you have the courage to face these scenes?
If you are a fan of horror movies, you’ve probably had moments where you found yourself so terrified that you didn’t want to keep watching. We’re not talking about celebrities. jumpscaresbut of scenes so agonizing you’d rather never have seen.
In this list, we separate 10 Horror Movie Scenes That Are So Disturbing They Can Send Even The Brave Chills. Get ready to relive some of cinema’s most terrifying moments, if you dare!
Martyrs (2008)
The movement New French Extremity (New French Extremism in literal translation) brought us several bloodthirsty and disturbing productions. And at the top of the list we have martyrsfilm by 2008 from the principal Pascal Laugier. Playing with the idea of the afterlife, Pascal presents us with the theory that if a person endures the most terrible tortures while alive, he can catch a glimpse of the afterlife.
To get to this climax, we see a woman go through all sorts of shocking torture. In this way, the whole film is one big uncomfortable scene, but what leaves the audience even more impacted are the final moments of martyrs.
Crazy Obsession (1990)
Suggestion is the soul of every good traumatic scene. AND crazy obsessionfilm by Rob Reiner in nineteen ninety make it clear when Annie WilkesInterpreted by Kathy Batesbreak the ankles of Paul Sheldonplayed by James Caan.
The most interesting thing about the scene is that we don’t see anything explicit and bloodthirsty. Rather, there is only the suggestion of what happened. We hear Paul’s scream and the sound of his bones being broken, which is enough for the viewer to feel the pain in their own skin.
A Quiet Place
the agony of A Quiet Placefilm by John Krasinski, starts with your innovative idea. In the film, we see a post-apocalyptic future in which, in order to survive, human beings have learned to live in total silence. But what struck the public was the famous nail scene. In it, we see Evelyn AbbottInterpreted by Emily Bluntstepping on a nail and having to fight herself not to scream in pain.
The Human Centipede 2
The human centipede marked the culture pop with your unusual idea: humans connected in the shape of a centipede. The sequel, also directed by Tom Six, works with metalanguage and features a man inspired by the first film. In it, the troubled and lonely Martin dream of creating a centipede 12 people.
Given Martin’s lack of medical knowledge, we see an even dirtier experiment than in the first film. But what impressed the audience was the brutality with which he unites people, using glue, scissors and duct tape. All the bloodthirsty details are explored on screen from start to finish.
Grotesque (2009)
Like other movies on this list, Grotesque it is a production made to shock. Directed by Kōji Shiraishi, we follow the story of a couple who were robbed, kidnapped and now have to deal with a macabre doctor and his plan to cut, mutilate and torture them. But, it’s in the final test that everything derails into utter despair and agony.
In the scene, we see the man’s stomach cut open, his intestines hanging out, and an offer of freedom that only breeds more pain and suffering.
Audition (1999)
Takashi Miike is one of the most controversial Japanese directors. With movies like Visitor Q It is Ichi the Assassin, the director has already shocked by presenting bizarre and bloody stories. Among so many productions, the one that stands out is Hearingthe story of an ordinary man who finds himself drawn into the life of a beautiful woman with a dark past.
In one of his most popular scenes, we see a torture scene administered with acupuncture needlesBesides the amputation of a foot with a piano wire.
Titane (2021)
From acclaimed French director, Julia Ducournau, Titane was a landmark of horror cinema of 2021. In it, we follow a woman with a car fetish, a metal plate implanted in her head and a killer instinct, embarking on a bizarre journey involving identity, escape and unconditional love.
But what the public didn’t expect from Titane was a bizarre birth involving metal, screams, agony and terror. With a lot of blood and engine oil, the scene is capable of leaving irreversible marks.
evil chain
evil chain it is not a film that oozes blood in each of its segments. On the contrary, the “bad” from the movie David Robert Mitchell it’s subtle, he comes walking towards you, calmly. Therefore, it is extremely uncomfortable when we see a gigantic man appearing at the door of jay heightInterpreted by Maika Monroe.
There is a break in the scene that both frightens and annoys. The man barely seems to fit into the image, causing a sense of strangeness combined with fright and a growing fear.
The Invader (2007)
Returning to the french extreme terror wave, we have The Invaderfilm by 2007 directed by Alexandre Bustillo It is Julien Maury. Here, a pregnant woman must deal with a home invasion that promises to turn her life upside down. The film’s shocking scene involved a forced birth, scissors and an absurd amount of blood that can turn stomachs.
The Exorcist (1973)
The Exorcist shaped the possession genre. With direction of William Friedkin and with beautiful blair It is Ellen Burstyn in the lead roles, we follow Regan MacNeillittle by little, being taken over by an evil spirit.
Until today, the film manages to provoke a general discomfort in the public, but here we choose all the vomiting segment and head spinning to make up the list. Whether out of disgust, or just plain fear, this scene is not one audiences look forward to seeing again.