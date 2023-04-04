10 international celebrities who love video games and their favorite games

Usually very famous people, like actors, singers and hosts of big shows, give the impression of being more serious people, with sophisticated hobbies, but the truth is that many of them are people like us and love video games. after the MGG Brazil list 10 Brazilian celebrities who enjoy games, the time has come for you to meet 10 international celebrities who also love a game to have fun and relax, such as Snoop Dogg, Megan Fox, Henry Cavill, Rosario Dawson and much more.

Snoop Dogg

Rapper, songwriter and record producer Snoop Dogg loves video games. In addition to having already made a series of appearances in different games, such as Tekken Tag Tournament 2 and Madden NFL 20, he is part of the esports organization FaZe Clan as a content creator, making lives and videos in which he plays and talks with his fans.

megan fox

Anyone who plays Black Desert knows that Megan Fox participated in one of the game’s launch trailers, but the actress’s history with games is much older than that. In 2011 she revealed herself to be a big fan of the Halo franchise and even stated that playing the online mode of Halo: Reach, using her real name as a nickname, she was a joke by many male players, who little knew they were playing with the real one. Megan Fox.

In addition, Megan usually “destroys” her current boyfriend, the singer Machine Gun Kelly in matches of the fighting game Mortal Kombat – a franchise about which she revealed that she would love to play Kitana in an adaptation of the game for the cinemas.

Eminem

In an old interview, rapper Eminem stated that he prefers old games: “I can’t play some of these modern games, they are too complicated, I just want to run and jump”. Despite this, the singer has worked a few times with the Call of Duty franchise. In 2009, one of the trailers for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 had the song Till I Collapse, while in 2013 the trailer for Call of Duty: Ghosts featured the song Survival.

Henry Cavill

Actor Henry Cavill is people like us and has already revealed that he can easily spend more than four hours playing a day. In addition to producing content on the subject, such as when he showed the world his saga building a PC gamer, the actor goes so far in his love for games that he turned his passion for The Witcher saga into work, playing the protagonist Geralt of Rivia in the adaptation of the books and games to series format on Netflix.

Jamie Lee Curtis

The star of Halloween, Scream Queens and other super famous productions is a big fan of games, mainly because of one of her daughters – who introduced her mother to the fighting game Street Fighter. In addition, Curtis has already revealed in an interview that she and her daughter are big fans of TSM, an international esports organization, which both have already attended League of Legends championships.

As if all that wasn’t amazing enough, she also appeared in Orc cosplay at the Warcraft premiere.

Terry Crews

A big fan of games at the time of the arcades, actor Terry Crews returned to enjoy games because of the younger generation of his family. Watching one of his sons play, he decided to build his own PC gamer, became passionate about Overwatch and even streamed a lot on Twitch, a live streaming platform.

In addition, in 2019 he fulfilled his dream of becoming a character in a game, playing the role of Commander Jaxon in Crackdown 3.

Lady Gaga

In 2018 Lady Gaga revealed herself to be a “secret gamer girl”, when she told the world that she was having a lot of fun playing Bayonetta, a Nintendo classic. “When you get past Chapter IV of Bayonetta and realize that Chapter V is going to get you beaten up a lot! THE SHADOW STILL STANDS ON!”, wrote the singer and actress at the time.

Michelle Rodriguez

Best known for her roles in The Fast and the Furious, Resident Evil and other films, Michelle Rodriguez is a huge fan of video games like Doom and fighting games like Street Fighter and Tekken. In addition, she has already voiced some characters in the titles Halo 2 and Call of Duty: Black Ops II.

Mila Kunis

Ukrainian actress Mila Kunis, famous for her roles in Black Swan, Friendship with Colors, among others, has always spoken openly about her passion for the world of games. She has said in interviews that she was a huge World of Warcraft addict and that she also really likes Call of Duty.

It is also worth remembering that she was part of the film adaptation of Max Payne in 2008 and that she voiced the character Tanya Winter from the game Saints Row.

Jack Black

Actor, comedian, musician and voice actor Jack Black is a huge gaming fan and everyone who follows him knows it. In addition to having a YouTube channel dedicated to posting gameplay videos and discussions about games, Black has also made special appearances in some games such as Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2, in which he became the character Officer Dick – whose name can be translated to something like Dumb Cop.