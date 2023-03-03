10 most famous Tiktokers in 2023

With TikTok becoming more and more famous, it is natural for people to be curious to know who are the famous tiktokers on the platform, not least because neither the website nor the application search for profiles by number of followers, only by the most used tags at the moment.

Therefore, we decided to bring the list of the ten profiles with the most fans using the SocialTracker website database that does analysis not only on fans but on the biggest videos, people on the rise and most searched tags. Without further ado, here’s the list that’s updated for January 2023:

The 10 profiles with the most fans on TikTok

1 – Khabane Lame, 153 Million Fans

Khabane, better known as khaby on social media, became a sensation after some of his videos showing simpler ways to perform some everyday activities.

khabane lame



People so identified with his videos – and simple ways of doing things – that he took off, with videos passing the 100 million views mark with relative ease.

2 – Charli D’Amelio, 149 Million Fans

Charli has been at the top of the list for some time now, she started her “career” directly on TikTok, with other social networks in the background.

Charli D’Amelio Profile



The teenager gained so many followers with simple and short videos of dances done mostly at home without any major film production.

3 – Bella Poarch, 92 Million Fans

Bella quickly rises in the rankings despite joining the platform for a short time. Her tiktok was only created in April 2020, but it was in July that she broke out.

Bella Poarch



Her most famous videos are without a doubt the lip sync videos, but she posts varied content, from drawings to cosplays and also playing one or another musical instrument.

4 – Addison Rae, 88 Million Fans

Addison makes TikTok’s list of female dancers and continues to stay near the top of the list.

Addison Rae



In addition to more than 80 million fans on Tiktok, the dancer has also surpassed the 12 million followers mark on Instagram, one of the biggest profiles on the list.

5 – Will Smith, 72 Million Fans

Actor Will Smith already has a great presence on basically any Social Media platform he participates in, and TikTok is no different.

Will Smith Profile



He has been on and off the list several times and now holding the fifth spot, the famous Hollywood actor has featured in many successful movies, some examples are “I Am Legend”, “The Bad Boys” and “MIB – The Men in Black”.

6 – Zach King, 71 Million Fans

Zach is also another case that his fame isn’t just from TikTok but from a long journey of viral videos focusing on “magic tricks”.

Zach King’s Profile



His specialty is very well made illusion videos, with extremely convincing cuts and/or superimposed videos. He is 30 years old, lives in Los Angeles and part of his fame comes from the old Vines and YouTube too, having participated in several video collaborations.

7 – Kimberly Loaiza, 70 Million Fans

Kimberly is a singer with a huge YouTube channel that already has 34.2 million subscribers, with her home country being Mexico. In 2019 she had her first daughter, Kima, with the father being another influencer named Juan De Dios Pantoja.

Kimberly Loaiza Profile



In 2016 she created her YouTube channel and immediately started gaining subscribers, in 2019 she started her musical career by releasing a single called “Enamorarte”, this year she already had a large legion of followers on YouTube, Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

8 – TikTok, 66 Million Fans

As funny as it is, the fourth profile with the most fans is the Official TikTok profile, it ends up reposting videos and vines from influencers on the platform to help spread the word, in addition to, of course, announcing new app features.

TikTok profile



As it is the profile of the platform itself, there is not much to say except that it was created in August 2018.

9 – cznburak, 66 Million Fans

cznburak is a chef from Turkey and already has a large following on instagram (@cznburak) with more than 60 million followers. He owns a franchise of restaurants in the country and gained fame for his presentation in videos about dishes made in his establishments.

cznburak



10 – Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, 64 Million Fans

Dwayne Johnson is a former WWE wrestler who is currently only working as a movie actor. With a huge history, The Rock exudes charisma on his TikTok page in videos with friends and family and also in views of his personal life at the gym during training.