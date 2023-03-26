10 most watched movies of the week (03/25/2023)

The expectation for the Oscar made the list of most watched films of the week present the same stickers for a long time; and now that the award is history, the ranking that the canaltech makes in partnership with Justwatch has undergone a major modification.







In all, five new movies appear on our list, showing that moviegoers are taking risks and looking for new titles to watch. And the variety of these productions is quite large, ranging from plots about serial killers and action movies, to subgenres that have been gaining a lot of strength and new fans lately.

In fact, one of these new films makes its highly rated debut here, opening the podium as the third most watched of the week. The other two positions are occupied by old acquaintances of those who follow the Top 10 of the canaltech.

Were you curious to know what titles these are? Then see below the complete list with the most watched movies of the week.

10. Luther: Nightfall

the second week of Luther: Nightfall on the list of most watched movies will probably also be last. One of Netflix’s most anticipated premieres in March, the film came up with a thankless mission: to conclude the story of an excellent series that, unfortunately, did not have the audience it deserved and therefore ended up being cancelled. Even so, loyal fans managed to convince the streaming platform to end it in a dignified manner.

For those unfamiliar with the production, it stars Idris Elba, who plays a brilliant detective, but who has long since passed his prime. Now, he finds himself in a difficult situation, having to escape the chair to complete his last job: hunting a serial killer.

Luther: Nightfall is available exclusively on Netflix.

9. Babylon

New bet from Oscar-winning director Damien Chazelle, Babylon it practically missed out on this year’s awards. Even so, that did not stop the film from attracting public attention, especially now that it is available on digital platforms.

An ode to the beginnings of Hollywood, the film is an exaggerated (or not) portrait of what the film industry was like in the US at the turn from silent to talkies. To show all this, the film is inspired by real personalities of the time and focuses on the characters of Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt, who face ups and downs in this chaotic transition, watered down with lots of parties, drinking and debauchery.

Babylon is in the Claro TV+ catalogue, in addition to being rented or purchased at the Play Store, Microsoft Store, Amazon and Apple TV.

8. The Boston Strangler

Movies about real crimes and serial killers have a captive audience on streaming platforms. Proof of this is the success of The Boston Stranglerwhich in the week of its premiere already appears here as the eighth most watched film.

But more than telling the story of Albert DeSalvo, the feature focuses on how two journalists forced the way and led the investigations that led to the arrest of the criminal. In other words, the film uses the crimes of the serial killer as a backdrop to talk about feminism and show the importance of women working in all areas of society.

The Boston Strangler is available exclusively on Star+.

7. Top Gun: Maverick

the hunt of Top Gun: Maverick looks like it’s getting ready to land. The movie has been slowing down for a few weeks now, and that’s okay. After all, the feature was one of the best of 2022 and has been in the most watched ranking since it arrived on digital platforms in August.

And all this success can be explained by the fact that maverick rescue the franchise and its characters in a masterful way. With a healthy dose of nostalgia, the film manages to continue the story of Pete “Maverick” Mitchell in the Air Force more than 30 years later. And this merging of the old with the new is done in a spectacular way.

Top Gun: Maverick is available to Paramount+ and Telecine subscribers, but can also be purchased or rented from the Microsoft Store, Apple TV, Play Store and Amazon.

6. John Wick 3: Parabellum

the premiere of John Wick 4: Baba Yaga catapulted parabellum to the sixth position of this week’s most watched movies ranking. In other words, a lot of people got ready to see Keanu Reeves once again give life to this retired mercenary who doesn’t get tired of running away from his hunters.

And things get really ugly in the third installment of the franchise, as Wick is hunted by people all over the world. In other words, he has virtually nowhere to go, as his head has been put on the line and everyone is looking for him. Without being able to count on former allies or the protection of the Continental Hotel, he will have to fend for himself to save his own skin.

John Wick 3: Parabellum is in the catalog of Telecine and Claro TV+, but can also be found for purchase or rent in the Microsoft Store, Apple TV, Play Store and Amazon.

5. smile

One of the hottest horror movies of late 2022, He used to smile finally landed on streaming platforms and, repeating the success it had in theaters, attracted the attention of many people. Precisely for this reason, the film debuts here as the fifth most watched of the week.

And a lot of that success has to do with the raw and brutal way that the film tells the story of this psychiatrist who sees one of her patients die in a very mysterious way. From that bizarre event, her life begins to turn upside down after she discovers that she is cursed and fated to have a death as horrible as her patient. To break this curse, she will have to face terrible dilemmas.

He used to smile landed at Paramount+, Telecine and Claro TV+; the movie can also be rented or purchased from the Microsoft Store, Apple TV, Play Store and Amazon.

4. Nothing New on the Front

The Oscar for Best International Film made Nothing New on the Front jump in public preference. Proof of this is that the film climbed from the tenth position to be the fourth most watched this week.

And there are reasons that go beyond the award for this. The German feature repeats the success of the 1930 adaptation by telling the story of World War I from a different side of the confrontation. Here we have not only the view of the Germans in the confrontation, but also of all the dirt and nightmare those men had to face as the sky fell on their heads.

Nothing New on the Front is available on Netflix.

3. The Fall

The subgenre of survival films has always had a captive audience and has recently attracted the attention of new fans thanks to some very interesting proposals that have emerged in cinema. AND The fall is just one of those productions.

Despite the limited budget, far is very competent in telling the story of this climber in search of overcoming grief after losing her boyfriend on a climb. But her great asset is being able to take the viewer to the borderline situation she finds herself in in search of overcoming, making many people hold their breath, sweat cold and have vertigo such is the quality with which everything is portrayed.

Get ready to go through some rough times with The fallwhich is available on Prime Video.

2. Triangle of Sadness

After a week as the most watched film in the ranking, Triangle of Sadness returned to second place after doing something impossible: displacing Everything Everywhere at the Same Time.

And this gigantic feat is related not only to the bizarre title of the film, but also to a tragedy in the cast and its picturesque plot that criticizes society: a luxury cruise ship ends up sinking and leaves the survivors trapped on a deserted island, where hierarchy and the powers end up reversing. In this place, the rich are held hostage by a cleaning lady, the only person who knows how to fish and make a fire.

Triangle of Sadness can be seen on Prime Video and Claro TV+, but is also available for purchase and rent on the Play Store, Amazon and Apple TV.

1. Everything Everywhere at the Same Time

Back where it held for months, the Oscar winner Everything Everywhere at the Same Time is the most watched movie of the week once again. And it is clear that this resumption is directly related to the highest award in cinema.

But the film starring Michelle Yeoh carries with it the merit of telling a story involving multiple universes in a very fun way and with a character that is far from being a superhero. In fact, the plot is all focused on an ordinary woman, without any special power, but who is tasked with saving all the realities that exist.

Everything Everywhere at the Same Time presents a very enjoyable adventure to watch and can be seen on Prime Video and Claro TV+, in addition to being available for purchase and rent on the Play Store and Apple TV.

