10 movie suggestions to watch on TV over Easter weekend – Television

The long Easter weekend is just around the corner and it’s the ideal time to rest on the couch and catch up on the movies you haven’t had time to watch.

MAGG has put together 10 films to watch on television between Friday, April 7th and Sunday, April 9th, with your partner, the kids or even alone, while eating almonds or a Kinder egg. It has options for all tastes, from comedies, dramas, thrillers or animated films.

“A Ray of Hope” – Saturday at 21:15, NOS Studios

This film tells the story of Grace and Edward who have been married for 29 years. When the couple’s son, Jamie, arrives from London to visit his parents in the coastal town where he grew up, the father tells them that he plans to leave his mother the next day, as he has fallen in love with another woman.

This is a drama released in 2019 and directed by William Nicholson, which features Annette Bening, Bill Nighy, Josh O’Connor, Aiysha Hart and Ryan McKen.

“Small Engine Repair” – Sunday at 21:15, NOS Studios

This comedy/drama tells the story of three old friends who agree to do a favor for a young girl they all adore. The problem came when things didn’t go as they had planned and they ended up getting out of control.

With Jon Bernthal, Shea Whigham, Jordana Spiro, John Pollono and Ciara Bravo, the film directed by John Pollono was released in 2021.

“Cinderella and the Little Witch” – Sunday at 9:25 am, NOS Studios

This film, which is part of the Special Domingos Animados by NOS Studio, portrays the story of a malicious sorceress who turned Prince Alex into a mouse. However, he wants to undo the spell but, to do so, he has to find the Stone of Life that is found in a castle in a distant forest.

Directed by Alice Blehart and featuring the voices of Geri Courtney-Austein, Tony Azzolino and Ashley Bornancin, this animated film was released in 2021.

“Baywatch: Marés Vivas” – Friday at 7:45 pm, TV Cine Emotion

The film released in 2017, and inspired by the famous 90s series of the same name, portrays the life of lifeguard Mitch Buchanan and the new recruit. Together, they manage to unravel a conspiracy that calls into question the future of California Bay.

The action film directed by Seth Gordon features actors Dwayne Johnson, Zac Efron, Priyanka Chopra, Alexandra Daddario and Kelly Rohrbach.

“Um Pai à Maneira” – Sunday at 10:45 am, TV Cine Emotion

This comedy film, released in 1999, tells the story of an irresponsible adult who agrees to play the father of the illegitimate child of a friend who is about to get married. Directed by Dennis Dugan, the cast consists of Adam Sandler, Joey Lauren Adams, Jon Stewart, Rob Schneider and Leslie Mann.

“Those Who Wish Me Dead” – Sunday at 9:20 pm, FOX

The film tells the story of a teenager, Connor, who after witnessing a murder, is pursued by two murderous twins in a deserted area of ​​Montana. A survival specialist has been assigned to protect him. However, everyone has to fight to survive after a forest fire breaks out.

Directed by Taylor Sheridan, the thriller features actors Angelina Jolie, Jon Bernthal, Tyler Perry and Nicholas Hoult.

“Autumn Dreams” – Sunday at 2:15 pm, FOX Life

Ben and Annie decide to get married in secret, but the woman’s father catches them and gets the marriage annulled. The couple were determined to stay together and planned to elope, but Annie’s father had a heart attack. Years later, they discover that there was an error in the annulment of the marriage and they are still married.

Released in 2015, the film features actors Jill Wagner, Colin Egglesfield, Rachel Hayward, Ken Tremblett, Matt Visser, among others.

“Asterix at the Olympic Games” – Friday at 2:15 pm, SIC

Asterix and Obelix need to win the Olympic Games and defeat Brutus, Caesar’s son, so that Apaixonadix, a young Gallic, can marry Princess Irina. However, he is not an athlete, and Astérix gains enormous strength due to the magic potion, leading him to be at risk of being banished.

The comedy features Alain Delon, Clovis Cornillac, Gérard Depardieu and was directed by Frédéric Forestier and Thomas Langmann.

“The Fault in Our Stars” – Friday at 4:15 pm, Hollywood Channel

This film portrays the love story between Hazel and Gus who meet in a support group for people with cancer. The couple travels to Amsterdam and their lives take a huge turn.

The drama, which immortalized the line “Okay? Okay,” stars Shailene Woodley, Ansed Elgort, Nat Wolff, Laura Dern, and Willem Dafoe.