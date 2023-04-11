10 movies based on true stories

What’s your favorite movie genre, can you tell us? Also, would you be able to tell us which movies based on real events have been released over the last few years and have been quite successful?

There are several genres linked to movies based on real events. However, a good part of them tell stories of overcoming or even of the past, of how things work at that moment. Have you watched all these movies based on real events that we have listed here? Check it out below!

See the list of some movies based on real events:

The film, starring Rachel McAdams and Channing Tatum, tells the story of Paige’s car accident and ends up in a coma. Upon waking up from the coma, a part of Paige’s memory is impaired, precisely the part where she shared her life with her husband Leo.

You can find this feature film to watch on the Amazon Prime Video streaming platform, in addition to being available for rent on Youtube and Google Play Filmes. The story is based on the lives of Kim and Krickitt Carpenter.

The film has a cast composed of powerful women, starring Jennifer Lopez and Constance Wu. It tells the story of a famous gang of strippers, who end up getting known for doping their victims and stealing their money.

The film still features Keke Palmer, Lily Reinheart, Lizzo and Cardi B in the main cast of the film. The feature film received around 24 awards. The production is available on Amazon Prime Video and HBO Max platforms, in addition to being available for rent on Youtube and Google Play Filmes.

As if it were the first time (2004):

Did you know that the film starring Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore is also part of the films based on real events? Well, the story of Lucy, who always seems to be stuck on the same day of her life, is indeed real. The inspiration for the film was the British Michelle Philpots, who felt trapped in the year 1994.