10 movies for those who want to escape the revelry

Carnival is finally here! If you’re on the team that doesn’t like to go in blocks and prefers the comfort of home, Entretê has separated a selection of films to enjoy the break and escape the revelry.

1- At Your House or Mine (2023)

In the moviebest friends and polar opposites Debbie (Reese Witherspoon) and Peter (Ashton Kutcher) switch houses for a week, giving them a new look at each other’s lives that could open the door to love.

2- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022)

After the death of the interpreter of T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman) Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), shuri (Letitia Wright), M’Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milage fight to protect the fragile nation. As the people of Wakanda struggle to move forward in this new chapter, the late king’s family and friends must come together with the help of Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o), a member of the Dogs of War, and Everett Ross (martin freeman). In the midst of all this, Wakanda will still have to learn to live with the underwater nation, Talokan, and its king Namor (Tenoch Huerta).

3- Rosalina (2022)

The romantic comedy is narrated from the perspective of Rosalina (Kaitlyn Dever), the girlfriend that Romeo (Kyle Allen) leaves when he meets Julieta (Isabela Merced). Inconsolable and heartbroken, Rosalina devises a plan to end the famous romance and win back her beloved.

4- Amsterdam (2022)

The feature is set in the 1930s and tells the story of a great friendship and a murder that can threaten the lives of the protagonists and shake an entire society. The police plot follows three close friends: two soldiers and a nurse (Christian Bale, John David Washington and Margot Robbie), who made a pact in the past to always protect each other as a trio, no matter what. But, they get lost in the center of a murder case, of which they become the main suspects.

5- The Menu(2022)

The film tells the story ofMargot coupleAnya Taylor-Joy) It is tyler (Nicholas Hoult) travels to a luxurious and remote island to eat at an exclusive restaurant, where a mysterious boss (played by English actor Ralph Fiennes) prepares a very elaborate and expensive menu.

6- Strange World (2022)

The animation tells the story of a family of explorers, the Clades. When trying to cross a mountain that surrounds the land of Avalonia, they discover a plant called Pando that can be used as a source of energy for the place.

25 years later, Callisto Mal(Lucy Liu), leader of Avalonia, appears urgently to report that Pando is losing its power. To find out what’s going on, the Clade family goes back to the source at its deepest roots, but differences between them could put this great mission in jeopardy.

7- Free Guy (2021)

The long accompanies Guy (Ryan Reynolds) what has his life shattered when he discovers that he is actually a character from a realistic video game. While digesting reality, he will need to deal with the fact that he is the only one capable of saving this open world.

8- Disenchanted (2022)

The film takes place fifteen years later, Giselle (Amy Adams) have their happily ever after leaving the fairy world of Andalasia to live in New York with their love Robert Philip (Patrick Dempsey).

When he meets Queen Malvina Monroe (Maya Rudolph), Giselle resorts to Andalasia’s magic and accidentally turns Monroeville into a fairy tale. She remains to know how to reverse the dangerous spell before it’s too late.

9- Lie Wife (2011)

Unhappy in his marriage attempt, Danny(Adam Sandler) begins to experience relationships without commitment to circumvent the need. Thus, he lives his life as a successful plastic surgeon, with his best friend Katherine, a single mother of two, as a faithful squire. When he meets young Palmer (brooklyn decker), he invents, to try to win her over, that he is Katherine’s husband (Jennifer Aniston), father of the children and who is going to separate.

10- Fearless (2023)

The film tells the true story of Jessica Watson (Teagan Croft) the youngest person to travel around the world alone. Her voyage ended on May 10, 2010, after 210 days at sea and over 22,000 nautical miles. It was many years of preparation that made her complete the feat. However, just eight months earlier, she had collided with a 63,000-ton freighter. However, she was not shaken and continued to follow her dream.

*Featured photo credit: publicity/ 20th Century Studios