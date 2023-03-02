Between generation X and generation Y, you who are in your 40s are living a moment of transformation as if from now on maturity will take more forceful control of your actions, in addition to always looking back and analyzing everything you’ve experienced until here. Thinking about films for you who are close to this emblematic age, below are many interesting films, with their most diverse conflicts, on the list 10 movies for you in your 40s:

Druk – One More Round

In the plot, we follow four friends, professors who each in their own way go through many misfortunes in their lives and analyzing their trajectories and the present in the meetings they hold almost weekly, they decide to take from paper the curious hypothesis of Finn Skarderud that shows that there is a deficit of alcohol in the blood and that for this it is necessary to consume a certain amount of alcohol to improve social/professional/family interactions. Thus, they decide to be followers of the movement and end up discovering a lot about life but also the side effects of that experiment.

You were not here

In the plot, we are thrown into the reality of a lower middle class British family, where the father Ricky (Kris Hitchen), an enthusiastic Manchester United fan, decides to invest in a delivery van to try to change a little bit of his family’s tight financial reality. The issue is that from that point on, he ends up influencing everyone around him, his wife Abbie (Debbie Honeywood in an exquisite performance) is a caregiver who, after selling her car to invest in Ricky’s van, sees her schedule and routine change, resulting in an even greater scarcity of a valuable thing: time. Thus, the couple’s two children also undergo transformations and we are constantly asking, did Ricky do the right thing in trying to take a step beyond what he already had? The certainties of this answer come to us strongly when we better understand the company that supplies the delivery contents to the protagonist.

Story of a Marriage

Marriage Story tells the life of Nicole (Scarlett Johansson) and Charlie (Adam Driver), a couple who live their hectic days in New York between one show and another, as they both work in a theater company where the first is the lead actress in the plays and the second is the director. The couple has a son who is very much loved by both. When Nicole receives an offer she can’t refuse a job in Los Angeles (a place far away from NY), the marriage sinks into a crisis of no return. A few months pass, Nicole settles down in Los Angeles and the struggle of the two now is for the divorce agreements that are submitted.

Like our parents

In the plot, we meet Rosa (Maria Ribeiro) a warrior woman who is in crisis in her marriage with her husband Dado (Paulo Vilhena), unhappy in her job and still caught by surprise with the stunning news from her mother Clarisse (Clarisse Abujamra) than his father Homer (Jorge Mautner) is actually not your father. This news moves the protagonist a lot, who undergoes a major transformation throughout the 102 minutes of projection.

Uncle Frank

In the plot, we meet the young Beth (Sophia Lillis) who lives in the interior of the United States and doesn’t have many dreams in life. His great reference turns out to be his uncle Frank (Paul Bettany) an intelligent, educated man, professor at the University of New York, distant from the rest of the family, for reasons we don’t know at first, who makes her understand some basic concepts so that she has independence and can be who she really wants to be. Years pass and Beth joins the university where her uncle teaches and ends up, during a sort of secret party, discovering that he is gay and is married to Wally (Peter Macdissi), an aeronautical engineer, for over 10 years. Days later, Frank receives the news that his father, Beth’s grandfather, has passed away, and the two need to travel to their hometown for the funeral.

dear lea

In the plot, we meet the manager of a construction company called Jonas (Gregory Montel), a man who wakes up at dawn at a company party who goes early to meet his current passion, the beautiful Léa (Anaïs Demoustier), an opera singer. The relationship between the two is on the verge of ending, without the first accepting this breakup. After this meeting, he goes to a cafe, run by the friendly Mathieu (Gregory Gadebois) who is in front of the beloved’s house and there begins to write about love. We can also understand that he writes for himself, discovering deep fields of his emotions. Throughout that day, full of uncontrollable variables and conflicting conversations, looking at each other and looking at each other ends up becoming frequent, whether on the bus, at the train station, or in the friendly cafe.

The community

In the plot, we meet the architecture professor Erik (Ulrich Thomsen) and his wife, television presenter Anna (Trine Dyrholm) who is moving into a huge house with his daughter Freja (Martha Sofie Wallstrøm Hansen). Supporters of innovative ideas and thinking that they could improve their daily lives, the family decides to invite friends and acquaintances to live with them, forming a kind of community, thus sharing expenses and having a large daily meeting, whether at lunch or dinner. . However, over time, Erik begins to distance himself from Anna and ends up falling in love with the student Emma (Helene Reingaard Neumann) and to make matters worse, the residents of the house agree to let the young woman live with them, causing Anna to have her life destroyed in a few days.

happy, happy

In the plot, we meet Kaja (Agnes Kittelsen), a middle-aged woman who lives a peaceful life with her family in a region where snow prevails. Without many expectations in relation to her life, she lives fully being a housewife, giving affection and attention to her husband and her only son. One day, a couple of new neighbors arrive to live in the house next to Kaja’s and her life begins to change, especially when she falls in love with her new neighbor’s husband.

Raymond & Ray

In the plot, we meet Raymond (Ewan McGregor) and Ray (Ethan Hawke), two half-brothers who haven’t seen each other in a while and have always shared many grievances with their father. The first is methodical, all straight, recently separated, who works in the energy department of the city of Cincinnati in the state of Ohio. The other, a womanizer, an addict in recovery, seems to live his daily life in the lightness of not needing much to live, has a fascination for music, especially the trumpet, something that is linked in a very emotional way to his past. After learning of their father’s death, they receive a last request from the deceased and thus decide to embark on a road trip that triggers memories and presents surprises from the man they thought they knew completely.

american son

In the plot, we already know, inside a separate room of a police station, the PHD in Psychology Kendra Connor (Kerry Washington) who had been awakened in the early hours of the morning with the disappearance of her only son and the car he was driving. From the arrival of the character, intense dialogues with the police officer on duty are established, a fact that only unfolds more with the arrival of the young man’s father, Scott Connor (Steven Pasquale) an FBI police officer recently separated from Kendra. As the night goes by and the day dawns, Kendra, who is black, talks about all her fears for the racial issue, entering into very current conversations about our society with Scott, who is white.