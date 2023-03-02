10 Movies That Are Almost Too Dark To See (Literally)

Have you watched a movie recently that made you turn off the lights, just so you could to see what was happening? You might even have to wait until evening to watch it. Cinematographers have made films relatively darker in their visual storytelling as a tool to create tension and build a more realistic and even suspenseful atmosphere, setting the mood of the film and leaving viewers lurking in the shadows. This technique has been used more and more over the past 10 years, but that doesn’t mean it’s always been that way. If you look at older movies, even the black and white ones, you’ll notice that the lighting and tonality of the scenes were much brighter.

This was not only because it was the norm and how movies were made at the time, but also because, in those days, all cameras were shooting on film, and the production couldn’t risk missing a shot because it was too dark. . It wasn’t worth it, and it was also very expensive. These days, with advanced technology and being able to shoot digitally, it’s much easier to change lights for creative purposes or shoot something with obsolete lighting and leave it to post-production to fix. This is just one reason why so many movies are literally too dark to watch lately. This can work great in a movie theater, but sometimes when we’re watching it in our living room, sitting on the couch, it doesn’t satisfy the viewer or look the way the director intended. Let’s look at some of those movies that made us close the curtains and turn off the lights.

10 Suicide Squad (2016)

Although the promotional material of Suicide squad it was quite colorful, the film itself looks very dark. The costumes are almost all dark in color, except for Harley Quinn, and there were times when it was difficult to see some scenes. Not that every element of a scene has to be visible at all times, but in some stealth scenes, some characters wearing clothes that match the background almost blend in with the scenery. For example, in the photo above, if you watch during the day, your visibility can change dramatically depending on the amount of light on your screen. Also, it doesn’t help that much of the story takes place overnight. You should increase the brightness level of that TV or monitor so you don’t miss any details.

9 Cruella (2021)

The film Cruella (2021) may divide opinions in terms of the story, but its strong point is the visuals (costumes, mostly). All of the looks that Cruella wore, sewed, and showed off were great, but audiences at home took issue with the film’s overall lighting. Take this night scene, for example. Even Cruella’s very red hair doesn’t stand out, except for Emma Stone’s skin. This sparked some discussion, and people on Twitter started comparing images, putting scenes from the movie side by side with the same images used in the promotion. The latter was brighter and easier to see, making their clothes and actors stand out more than they do in the actual footage.

8 Underwater (2020)

With Kristen Stewart, Underwater is a sci-fi horror film about a group of researchers who find themselves in a fight for survival after an earthquake devastates an underwater drilling rig, leaving them trapped in the dark, isolated depths of the ocean. Despite viewers’ criticisms that it was too dark to see or that the action was difficult to follow, the idea here was to use the darkness as a form of storytelling. The characters had to walk through corridors and tunnels with only a flashlight, helping them to reveal the film’s monster and creating a suspense that leaves the audience wondering what exactly they are up against.

7 Train to Busan Presents: Peninsula (2020)

Set four years later train to busan (2016), Peninsula (2020) is a South Korean zombie action thriller film that follows a group of soldiers who are sent on a mission to retrieve a truckload of cash from a quarantined peninsula. As you’d expect from this genre, many of the action scenes take place at night or in dimly lit environments, making it difficult to follow when the action becomes fast-paced. They may have overused the “dark atmosphere” to the point where it detracted from the overall viewing experience, resulting in a lot of complaints despite the suspenseful sequences that might leave you on the edge of your seat.

6 Godzilla (2014)

With lots of smoke and night scenes, the reboot of the classic Godzilla is one of the films that received a lot of complaints about its look. Still, the relaunch of Godzilla (2014) promised a lighter version, and you can see the comparison of some shots. The film’s director said this lighting was a choice to keep the monster in the dark, creating a sense of mystery surrounding its reveal throughout the story. But, according to many viewers, and depending on the situation in which you are watching the film, it is then suspense that you can’t even see the monster or the characters when they are at night and at sea.

5 Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 (2011)

O Harry Potter series started very bright. With the first film released in 2001 and Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 ten years later, the saga has grown darker both narratively and visually as its characters have grown onscreen. Fans have complained about the dark and somber tone of this long-awaited wrap-up film, which deals with themes of loss, sacrifice, and the ultimate struggle between good and evil. The tone is definitely darker, the stakes are much higher, and it brings a sense of impending doom as things take a turn for the worse and the final battle looms.

4 Solo: A Star Wars Story (2018)

That Star Wars the prequel didn’t follow suit with other films on this list, where the dim lighting and muddy scenes were intended to set a dark tone. After seeing Solo: A Star Wars Story in theaters, not only social media users complained about the final result, but also professional filmmakers and people in the industry.

What happened, in this case, is that, apparently, the film depended on certain projection standards that many cinemas did not follow, which was explained by the production when it came out. Although, when it was later released on streaming and DVD, it was still very dark and didn’t seem to change much from its previous showing, which left people wondering if the mistake was actually the cinematographers’ intention or not.

3 Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016)

Zack Snyder’s directing style is known for slow motion, speed ramping, and dark visuals. Although Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice was a highly anticipated film, you can find fans who love and appreciate this choice of a darker film and also fans who find it too difficult to watch some of the action scenes due to the large number of cuts and the lighting choices, making the experience to watch frustrating on some level. But despite differences of opinion or whether or not you like the characters, it’s a safe choice to watch with the lights off to maximize your experience.

two The Batman (2022)

One of the most anticipated films of 2022, Robert Pattinson’s version of The Batman hit the screens with a bang. Acclaimed by audiences and critics alike, the film embraces darkness throughout its two hours and 55 minutes. Following Nolan’s Batman trilogy legacy of a gritty, dark atmosphere, we see plenty of scenes where Batman fights in alleys, subways and lurks in the shadows, like a real bat. But the problem is that those who couldn’t go to theaters at the time of its release or who would like to watch it at home will certainly suffer with this choice of lighting.

1 Alien vs Predator: Requiem (2007)

Almost the consensus when talking about dark movies on the internet, Alien vs Predator: Requiem, had not only a visual problem but the film, in general, did not have a positive response. People who were part of the crew during production mentioned that the directors made the lighting dark because they were afraid that the audience would not believe the monsters and they would just look like two ‘guys in suits’. Additionally, some crew members complained about the lighting during the filming process, wondering if the people watching would be able to tell the characters apart on screen. Well, they were right. One of the viewers posted a video on Youtube where he increased the brightness of the film by 300%, and it still came out too dark. If you’re watching this movie, you should be prepared for a very dark story – literally.