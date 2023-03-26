One of the good and bad things about your favorite movie becoming popular is that it gets an influx of fans. As a movie fan, it’s great that your favorite movie gets the recognition you think it deserves. However, as more people become fans, there is a greater chance that some toxic people will become involved as well. Some movies have become so synonymous with toxic fandom that it can leave a bitter taste in your mouth at the thought of watching the movie now. Here are 10 Movies Toxic Fans Made Less Enjoyable Because of Their Presence or Shenanigans.

10 Twilight (2008)

First on the list, we have the vampire romance movie Twilight. The film was distributed by Summit Entertainment and released in 2008. This film is based on the book series of the same name written by Stephanie Meyer. Her story follows a high school transfer student named Belle who adjusts to life in a small town. She meets a vampire named Edward and, through him, is introduced to the underworld of supernatural creatures that lurk just below the surface. Twilight received an explosion of popularity, grossing over $407 million, and became the most purchased DVD of 2009.

With that explosion in popularity came an influx of new fans, and unfortunately, many of those new fans amplified the toxic elements of the fan base. Twilight it has become a huge online fandom, with many fans taking story details extremely seriously. There were groups of fans that divided other fans based on the characters they wanted the main character Belle to fall in love with. Fans have always vehemently rejected criticism from viewers of the film that they found some of the relationships depicted in the film to be abusive, stalking, or frightening. Particularly obsessed fans became known as “Twihards”, who took discussions of the film very seriously, causing a rift among fans of the film online.

The series’ passionate fans have grown resentment towards the series. An incident at Comic-Con in 2008 saw a large number of Twilight fans take over the event in a desperate attempt to meet the panel of actors. These fans outnumbered regular Comic-con goers to the point where they declared that “Twilight had ruined Comic-Con.”

9 Star Wars: Episode 1 – The Phantom Menace (1999)

20th century fox

Star Wars: Episode 1 – The Phantom Menace is the first film in a trilogy of prequel films released in 1999. It was distributed by 20th Century Fox and starred Liam Neeson, Ewan McGregor and Natalie Portman. The film generated great expectations from fans because it was the first Star Wars movie released since 1983. With these huge fan expectations came the inevitable disappointment when the movie didn’t live up to them. This film was the turning point when the Star Wars the fandom began to be divided on how to feel about the series. Many divisive filming decisions, such as relying on CGI and including more elements for children, angered fans. These fans took it upon themselves to crusade against the new Star Wars and defame the movies online whenever possible. While many of these fan points may be legitimate, the fact remains that this fan influence has cast a shadow over this film, often paving the way for Star Wars list as the worst in the series.

8 Fight Club (1999)

20th century fox

fight club is an action drama film directed by David Fincher that was released in 1999. It was distributed by 20th Century Fox and starred Brad Pitt, Edward Norton and Helena Bonham Carter. The film follows a depressed office worker who forms a fight club with his co-workers to get some excitement in his life. After a while, it is revealed that many of the film’s events took place only in the protagonist’s head, causing the film to delve into some surreal territory.

The film received wide popularity upon its release, and despite its dark comedic nature and heady themes, many fans missed the main themes of the film and embraced the film’s hyper-masculine parody elements. This film originally underperformed in theaters, but thanks to DVD sales, the film quickly gained popularity by word of mouth. Many of these new fans resonated with the primal desire for men to fight that the film was satirizing, causing a large segment of fans to embrace the opposite of the film’s message. These fans would often recite lines from the film and tarnish the perception of the film to others in popular culture.

7 Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001)

Warner Bros.

Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone is the first film based on Harry Potter franchise, distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures and directed by Chris Columbus. The film follows a young boy named Harry as he discovers the magical world of wizards and his greatest calling to destiny. The film became a huge commercial success and revolutionized pop culture across the world. With such an influx of new fans, there was bound to be problems. Some of this movie’s fans would go out of their way to spoil the movie for anyone who hadn’t seen it, especially in the case of its sequels. There were popular videos of people going to Barnes and Noble stores across the US, shouting spoilers at people waiting in line.

6 The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug (2013)

Warner Bros.

The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug is an adventure film released in 2013 and distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures. The film works as a prequel to Lord of the Rings films in the trilogy and is based on a novel by JRR Tolkien. This film, in particular, brought out the toxic side of many Lord of the Rings fans because of its controversial inclusion of 3D elements and the film’s ending. Lord of the Rings fans have a reputation for being purists when it comes to filmmaking and narrative issues. These criticisms made it more difficult to appreciate the film when reviewing it.

5 The Godfather: Part III (1990)

paramount movies

The Godfather: Part III was the final part of The Godfather films of the trilogy and was released in 1990. The film was distributed by Paramount Pictures and followed the conclusion of Michael Corleone’s story. When the film was released, it did not meet fans’ expectations, causing Godfather fans to develop a negative opinion of the film. For some fans, this negativity manifested itself in the form of toxicity, causing the film’s reputation to suffer years later. Fans complained about the inclusion of the character played by Sofia Coppola and her performance, as well as the different eras in which the film is set.

4 Captain Marvel (2019)

marvel studios

captain marvel is a superhero film featuring Marvel character Carol Danvers. The film was distributed by Walt Disney Studios and released in 2019. It tells the story of Carol, who becomes a superhero after realizing the powers she gained due to an experience as a child. She becomes embroiled in an intergalactic war between two alien civilizations, which hold Earth’s fate in the balance. Marvel fans have a notorious reputation for being toxic, and captain marvel became a target for its toxicity. That toxicity wasn’t helped by the fact that Brie Larson, who played the lead character, teased fan types in a series of interviews promoting the film.

3 Joker (2019)

Pictures from Warner Bros.

Clown is a superhero drama film distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures released in 2019. The film is a character study of a popular villain in the bat Man series of stories. Fans of the film resonated with the villain, who the film goes out of its way to empathize with despite some of his gruesome actions. He goes on to inspire a counterculture revolution against the rich people of the city where he lives. Fan perceptions of the film dominated other perceptions, causing many people to see the film as a political statement in support of violence. This perception made the film less enjoyable for many who didn’t give it a proper chance.

two John Wick (2014)

lionsgate

John Wick is the first film in a series that follows a killer who is forced out of retirement and seeks revenge. The film was distributed by Summit Entertainment and released in 2014. It was released to great acclaim and became a commercial success. It earned high ratings with both critics and its audience on Rotten Tomatoes. Some fans of the film began to glorify the violence depicted in the film. This caused the film to be dragged into a situation similar to Clown, where fans made the violence depicted in the film a bigger issue that overshadowed the perception of the film.

1 Justice League (2017)

Warner Bros.

Last on the list is the superhero movie Justice League. This film was released in 2017 and distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures. This movie is about a team of DC Comics superheroes who found a toxic fan base because of the changes the studio made to the movie. Many fans felt that original director Zack Snyder’s work had been cheapened and demanded a director’s cut of the film that restored Snyder’s original vision. That crusade quickly turned toxic online, cheapening the enjoyment of many other DC fans.