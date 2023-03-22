10 movies where humans colonize other planets

Space colonization refers to the permanent establishment of human civilization on other planets, moons or celestial bodies. It is often sought after as a solution to Earth becoming environmentally uninhabitable, overpopulated, or short on natural resources, and is an ongoing area of ​​research. In Science Fiction Moviesserves as a theme that visualizes self-sustaining human survival in extraterrestrial territories and the technologies that would allow such migration into space.

Films about space colonization offer different perspectives on why and how such a grandiose resettlement could happen. From conventional thrillers like Interstellarto more classic jewels like forbidden planet, this list invites you to delve into the darkness and thrill of human survival. Here are 10 exemplary films that illustrate the process, potential challenges, and possible consequences of colonizing space in different ways.

10 Interstellar (2014)

Directed by Christopher Nolan and released in 2014, Interstellar is one of the most intense blockbuster science fiction films about space travel and exploration, and is known for being the most scientifically accurate. After Earth decays into a disastrous and environmentally uninhabitable future, a group of astronauts decide to find a new home for humanity by traveling through a wormhole near Saturn.

With outstanding performances from Matthew McConaughey, Anne Hathaway and Jessica Chastain, Interstellar extends its area of ​​exploration to themes of family ties, time, and despair. Its blockbuster quality is vindicated by the film’s striking visuals, mind-bending plot, and narrative of the harsh reality of human survival.

9 Cosmic Sin (2021)

by Edward Drake cosmic sin depicts the colonization of space on a larger scale, set in the distant future. Humans have colonized planets for centuries and have established civilizations across the galaxy. Encounters with aliens are a serendipitous event and space travel is the norm. However, when an alien species begins planning to take over Earth, a group of scientists and military leaders (including Bruce Wills as General) embark on a mission to stop the invasion.

Since its launch, cosmic sin was subjected to harsh criticism targeting its screenplay, storyline, and special effects, including even an award for Worst Performance by Bruce Willis in a 2021 motion picture. Despite the general critical reception, the film still managed to capture an appreciative audience. It has the appeal of a sci-fi B-movie for any sci-fi fanatic willing to watch.

8 Tides (2021)

tides (also known as O Cologne) is a German science fiction thriller film written and directed by Tim Fehlbaum. In a post-apocalyptic scenario where Earth has been declared environmentally uninhabitable and a particular group of elites has settled into a space colony, tides follows three astronauts from the Kepler colony who return to Earth to see if it has become habitable again.

tides provides a sociologically more complex perspective by fusing the colonization of space with issues such as classism and extreme nepotism. It is a film concerned with research, exploration and the ethic of survival. It’s a look back at humans’ impact on Earth and a thought-provoking feature with incredible visuals.

7 Forbidden Planet (1956)

Recognized as the pioneer of the multiple facets of science fiction cinema, forbidden planet was directed by Fred M. Wilcox and written by Cyril Hume in the 1950s. The film revolves around the planet Altair IV and a space exploration team that intends to verify an earlier mission. Along with scientist Dr. Morbius who lives on the planet with his daughter and a robot named Robby, the crew begins to investigate and discover the history of Altair IV.

forbidden planet showcases a unique approach to the colonization of space, where ancient civilizations and natural threats work in unison. Pioneering various sci-fi visual effects and genre tropes, forbidden planet is a landmark of classic cinema with its innovative vision of human knowledge of technology and science.

6 Pandorum (2009)

pandorum is a science fiction horror film directed by Christian Alvart, about the dangers and threats of space travel for colonization. After overpopulation depletes Earth’s natural resources, a spaceship named Elysium is launched to find and colonize Tanis, a habitable Earth-like planet. In Elysium, two crew members try to survive a violent, savage, and deadly mystery while battling amnesia and a mental psychosis brought on by prolonged, deep space travel.

of Alvart pandorum situates human isolation and resistance in grotesque horror. His portrayal of space-related torment stood out for its brutality and shock factors. Definitely not made for the easily upset, pandorum it’s still a film with a cult following, thanks to its original storyline and remarkable visual effects.

5 Passengers (2016)

passengers is a science fiction film directed by Morten Tyldum with hints of romance. A spaceship carrying thousands of people to a new planet called Homestead II, in hibernation pods, is damaged by an asteroid. The pods are set to hibernate for 120 years. After the asteroid collision, the system malfunction causes Jim’s pod (played by Chris Pratt) to awaken 90 years earlier. With the struggle of severe loneliness, Jim then awakens a beautiful companion, Jennifer Lawrence’s Aurora Lane.

Crafting a novel in the midst of a mentally challenging landscape is complicated and passengers received its fair share of criticism. In addition to the acting, the film’s soundtrack and production design also helped offset its controversial plot; both were nominated for the 89th Academy Awards.

4 The Martian (2015)

Based on the 2011 novel by Andy Weir, O Martian it was adapted into a screenplay by Drew Goddard and directed by the infamous Ridley Scott. It’s 2035 and Mark Watney (played by Matt Damon) is stranded on Mars after a massive dust storm damages the camp and the crew is forced to leave the planet. This is the story of Watney’s deterministic survival and attempts at communication.

OMartian‘The narrative of human resilience has earned the film several high-class awards and great commercial success. The film does not use the colonization of space as a main theme, but incorporates it into Watney’s instincts and problem-solving skills. Watney himself even backs this up when he says, “They say that once you farm somewhere, you’ve officially colonized it. So, technically, I colonized Mars.” He’s right.

3 Prospecting (2018)

Referred to as an independent science fiction film, prospect was written and directed by Zeek Earl and Chris Caldwell. Starring Pedro Pascal, Sophie Thatcher and Jay Duplass, the film features a father-daughter duo who venture onto an alien forest moon in hopes of mining for gems. However, the mission is threatened when they encounter other potentially dangerous prospectors with similar interests.

Based on the short film of the same name, released in 2014, prospect it functions as a testament to human greed on an interplanetary level. With daring performances, a dense plot and its own take on human morals, the film received mostly positive feedback and appreciation.

two Red Planet (2000)

Being Antony Hoffman’s only feature film, red planet is an action science fiction film starring Val Kilmer, Carrie-Anne Moss and Tom Sizemore as part of its impressive cast. The film, set in 2025, revolves around the colonization of Mars after Earth begins to suffer from overpopulation and intense pollution. A space crew’s assessment of Mars as a potentially habitable environment results in unexpected technical difficulties.

RedPlanet it’s a visualization of unsafe technology and fatal human error. The robust premise is definitely promising; however, despite its lofty expectations, the film received mixed reviews upon its release. While they praised the film’s special effects, few critics enjoyed the story’s progression.

1 Elísio (2013)

Directed by Neill Blomkamp, Elysium is a dystopian science fiction action film about human segregation. In the year 2154, an artificial habitat called Elysium fosters the elite, while others are left to survive on a disease-ridden and devastated Earth. Max, an ex-criminal played by Matt Damon, attempts a mission to use a medical healing device on Elysium while having to contend with interruptions from Secretary Delacourt (played by Jodie Foster).

Themes such as social justice, inequality, and classist technology are embedded in Elysium’s survival story. This complexity within the structure of the story deepened the impact of its vivid action sequences and special effects. ElysiumThe depiction of the colonization of space, therefore, takes a more constrained but exciting route.

Humans’ passionate curiosity for outer space has led to a continual circulation of sci-fi content, each depicting infinity and beyond in unique settings. At some point, these representations came to include a history-book habit. As a matter of survival, greed, or scientific study, space colonization is now a screen staple.