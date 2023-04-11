The Walking Dead opened many doors over the 12+ years for many super talented actors and actresses in other productions, both in cinema and streaming.

From guest appearances to starring roles, we have many stars succeeding in incredible projects, including several in films and series from the legendary Marvel Studios.

We know that fans love to find their favorites among this huge group of brilliant actors and love to see them in new movies and/or series, and the Netflix has several of them in its catalog of titles.

With that in mind, we have listed 10 movies with actors from The Walking Dead to watch on Netflix. Have you ever seen any of them? Check out:

1. Rebirth (with Andrew J West)

Andrew J West, Gareth on The Walking Dead, plays JR in the thriller Rebirth.

NETFLIX SYNOPSIS: A man’s life is turned upside down when a visit from an old friend makes him embark on an unexpected adventure of seduction and violence.

CAST: Andrew J. West, Fran Kranz, Adam Goldberg and more.

RELEASE YEAR: 2016

DURATION: 1h 40min

2. Doll of Evil (with Lauren Cohan)

Lauren Cohan, Maggie on The Walking Dead, plays Greta Evans in the horror film The Boy.

NETFLIX SYNOPSIS: Hired to take care of a couple’s child, the nanny is shocked to discover that her role is to take care of a doll treated like a human being.

CAST: Lauren Cohan, Rupert Evans, James Russell and more.

RELEASE YEAR: 2016

DURATION: 1h 37min

3. The Night Nurse (with Noah Emmerich)

Noah Emmerich, Dr. Edwin Jenner on The Walking Dead plays Tim Braun in the drama film The Good Nurse.

NETFLIX SYNOPSIS: An overworked nurse befriends a new colleague at work. Until an unexpected death makes her see him differently.

CAST: Noah Emmerich, Jessica Chastain, Eddie Redmayne and more.

RELEASE YEAR: 2022

DURATION: 2h 3min

4. Unforgivable (with Jon Bernthal)

Jon Bernthal, Shane on The Walking Dead, plays Blake in the drama film The Unforgivable.

NETFLIX SYNOPSIS: Freed from prison and without society’s forgiveness, a woman convicted of murder decides to look for the sister she left behind.

CAST: Jon Bernthal, Sandra Bullock, Viola Davis and more.

RELEASE YEAR: 2021

DURATION: 1h 54min

5. Punishers (with Austin Abrams)

Austin Abrams, Ron on The Walking Dead, plays Max in the comedy film Do Revenge.

NETFLIX SYNOPSIS: The most popular girl at an elite school loses her status and makes a secret deal with an unassuming new student to exact revenge on each other’s enemies.

CAST: Austin Abrams, Camila Mendes, Maya Hawke and more.

RELEASE YEAR: 2022

DURATION: 1h 58min

6. Christmas Is In The Air (with Sonequa Martin-Green)

Sonequa Martin-Green, Sasha on The Walking Dead, plays Roxy Richardson in the drama film Holiday Rush.

NETFLIX SYNOPSIS: After a twist, a single dad and his four spoiled kids are forced to cut corners and rethink what really matters.

CAST: Sonequa Martin-Green, Romany Malco, Darlene Love and more.

RELEASE YEAR: 2019

DURATION: 1h 34min

7. He Never Dies (with Steven Ogg)

Steven Ogg, Simon on The Walking Dead, plays Alex in the horror film He Never Died.

NETFLIX SYNOPSIS: An immortal who feeds on human flesh and lives in seclusion needs to reintegrate into society because of a gang and his daughter who barely knows him.

CAST: Steven Ogg, Henry Rollins, Booboo Stewart and more.

RELEASE YEAR: 2015

DURATION: 1h 37min

8. There’s Someone in Your House (with Sydney Park)

Sydney Park, Cyndie on The Walking Dead, plays Makani Young in the horror film There’s Someone Inside Your House.

NETFLIX SYNOPSIS: Makani and her school friends try to stop someone behind a mask from killing the students and exposing their biggest secrets.

CAST: Sydney Park, Théodore Pellerin, Asjha Cooper and more.

RELEASE YEAR: 2021

DURATION: 1h 36min

9. Sicario: No Man’s Land (with Jon Bernthal)

Jon Bernthal, Shane on The Walking Dead, plays Ted in the action movie Sicario: No Man’s Land (Sicario).

NETFLIX SYNOPSIS: An FBI agent’s ethical principles are put to the test in an undercover operation that targets a Mexican drug kingpin.

CAST: Jon Bernthal, Daniel Kaluuya, Emily Blunt and more.

RELEASE YEAR: 2015

DURATION: 2h 1min

10. Squad 6 (with Corey Hawkins)

Corey Hawkins, Heath on The Walking Dead, plays Seven in the action movie Squad 6 (6 Underground).

NETFLIX SYNOPSIS: After faking his own death, a billionaire assembles a team of international professionals for the daring and bloody mission to overthrow a ruthless dictator.

CAST: Corey Hawkins, Ryan Reynolds, Mélanie Laurent and more.

RELEASE YEAR: 2019

DURATION: 2h 8min

