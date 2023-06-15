Crowdsurfing at Graspop 2022. © Bart Werniman

The block schedule of the Graspop Metal meeting has been known for some time and many metalheads can already have the plan perfectly etched in their memory. But for those who still don’t know which works are worth watching, we have 10 Must see Graspop Metal Meeting 2023.

korpikalani

It’s no stranger to regular Graspop visitors, who travel to Dessel every year to enjoy a weekend full of guitar mayhem, beer and fun. The men of Korpikalani are on stage at the Belgian Metal Festival for the sixth time this year. Still, this band is an absolute must-see. With songs like ‘Vodka’, ‘Jägermeister’ and ‘Beer Bier’ it’s no surprise that Finns love to party. And we can definitely expect them to party this coming weekend.

Photo credit: Kamil Scholten / Festilix

chats

Unlike Korpikalani, punk rockers The Chats will be making their grasspop debut this year. Australians have traveled to a number of festivals in recent years, but they can only cross the Graspop Metal meeting off their list the Saturday after. With their energetic punk rock, they played X-Ray at the Lowlands in 2022, which almost earned them a place in the Festival Acts Top 100. This weekend The Chats might try it out for the real metalheads of Graspop and who knows, they might make it into the Festival Acts Top 100.

hippopotamus

progressive metal band Hippotractor is also a have to see on Grasspop. Like some others on this list, they too make their debut in this festival. The band released their first and only album titled ‘Meridian’ in 2021. The record was well received and has now secured bookings at grasspop metal meetings.

heroit

Those looking for anarchy should visit the Metal Dome on a Saturday afternoon. British Harriots will do everything they can to shake off the somewhat salacious festival-goers. This year he will be at the Graspop Metal meeting for the first time and will undoubtedly do his best to convince the organization that it certainly won’t be the last. Expect lots of guitar violence, energy and loud screams.

carpenter brute

Dancing on the festival grounds in Dessel? It’s certainly a possibility with the Carpenter Brute. The Frenchman already proved in 2019 that a combination of rock and electronic music can work well in a grasspop metal meeting. He is back for the 2023 edition to get the audience dancing again. Although an old fashioned mosh pit is certainly a possibility at the Capentender Brut.

helmut lotti goes metal

With over 15 million albums sold, Helmut Lütti is probably one of the most successful debut artists in Graspop history. The best man was already active in the music world before the first edition of Graspop Metal Meeting.

The Belgian wowed the general public with his classic album ‘Helmut Lottie Goes Kasik’. Despite his classical background, Helmut Lotti is also a big fan of hard rock. So we can expect a lot of classics (from rock history, admittedly) from them. Especially for the festival, the singer will change his name from Helmut to Helmut later this week. that’s why he’s single have to see Graspop Metal Meeting 2023.

code orange

Those who prefer it can indulge themselves during the performance of Code Orange. The American hardcore band has already entered the festival grounds of Graspop Metal Meeting twice and this year can prove for the third time that they are a full-fledged Graspop scene. You can expect a lot of energy, stiff moshpits and sore necks from headbanging at a Code Orange show.

Lorna Shore

Did anyone ask if it could be even louder? It is definitely possible. Lorna Noise frontman Will Ramos has a throat that is the envy of many metal fans. This, combined with the instrumental qualities of the rest of the band, proved to be a golden combination for a great deathcore sound. You won’t find them harder than Lorna Shore this weekend. no wonder that among these Americans have to seeGraspop is metal meetings.

thundermother

Sweden seems to be a leading figure when it comes to bands at Graspop this year. We see Thundermother standing among 17 rock and metal bands from Zeeland. Those who visit Dessel to enjoy old fashioned hard rock should definitely put the ladies of Thundermother on their list. With sources of inspiration such as AC/DC and Motörhead, it’s no wonder that the Swedish hard rock band’s songs were already well received by grasspop audiences in 2018. Now, 5 Years and 2 Albums Later, They Definitely Are on Our List Must see Graspop Metal Meeting in 2023.

Hollywood Vampires

To round off this list we add a group full of living legends. The men of Hollywood Vampires are allowed to step onto the shelves of the Graspop Metal meeting for a second time. The band, based around Johnny Depp, Alice Cooper and Joe Perry, was formed in 2015 and is named after Alice Cooper’s drinking club ‘The Hollywood Vampires’. So make sure you don’t arrive empty-handed, because Hollywood vampires will definitely be drinking!