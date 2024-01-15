10 nutrients to maintain the vitality and well-being of women of childbearing age

Pro Beauty Editorial02/15/2024

The pace of life in the 21st century means that as active women face agendas full of commitments and challenges, maintaining vitality and well-being becomes a priority.

Needed boost by Zeruiah.

To meet this need, Zeruiyah, the leading brand in nutricosmetics focusing on women’s health, introduces Essential Boost, a nutricosmetic specifically designed for women aged 30 years and above.

What is Essential Boost and how can it help today’s woman?

Essential Boost is a unique formula that combines carefully selected ingredients to promote health and well-being at this stage of life. Its composition includes plant extracts, coenzyme Q10 and vitamins, designed to provide support and balance in women’s daily lives.

Key Ingredients for Optimal Balance

Cognivia – Sage Extract: Known for its benefits on cognitive function and memory, sage helps maintain a sharp mind.

Hydrocurb – Turmeric Extract: Known for its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties, turmeric contributes to joint health and reduces oxidative stress.

L-Ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C): Essential for the immune system and collagen production, improves skin health.

Serenoa Repens Extract: Known as Saw Palmetto, it balances hormonal levels, improves skin and hair health, and controls symptoms like hormonal acne and hormonal imbalance.

Coenzyme Q10: Important for the production of cellular energy, thus contributing to maintaining vitality and heart health.

TetraSOD – Tetraselmis Chui Microalgae Lyophilisate: Rich in superoxide dismutase (SOD), an antioxidant that protects cells from oxidative damage.

Pantotonic Acid (Vitamin B5): Essential for hormonal balance and the synthesis of sex hormones, helping to maintain a healthy and balanced body.

BioPerine – Black Pepper Extract: Improves the absorption of nutrients, ensuring optimal effectiveness of the ingredients.

Special Benefits of Essential Boost

Supports joint health and glowing skin.

Concentration and mental performance improves.

Helps reduce hair fall related to hormonal changes.

Strengthens the immune system and provides antioxidants.

Contributes to vitality and general well-being.

expert advice

Chemical engineer and dermocosmetics expert Claudia Popa highlights that Essential Boost reflects an intelligent approach to comprehensive health. This balanced formula not only provides cognitive and hormonal benefits, but also has positive effects on skin, hair and overall vitality.

how to use

It is recommended to take 2 capsules of Essential Boost per day, preferably with food. For best results, continuous use is recommended.

price

60 capsules for 54.95.





