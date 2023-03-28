10 Other Cast Projects You Should Watch Next

emily in paris premiered in October 2020 and, despite being a production that has generated a lot of criticism over the years, it continues to air with a large fan base to this day. This Netflix show was created by Darren Star, the mastermind behind sex and the City It is And So So…, among many other projects. It follows Emily Cooper, a young American marketing executive who is just starting her career. Out of the blue, she gets the opportunity of a lifetime: moving to Paris to work for a French marketing company, a job her boss turned down when he learned she was pregnant. Even though this represents a major life change for her, Emily decides to leave everything she knows behind and embark on this new adventure without even speaking French. However, adjusting to her new country proves to be more difficult than expected as she struggles with sticky situations both at work and in her personal life, getting into many sticky situations.

Lily Collins stars in this romantic dramedy that has been running for three seasons with one more confirmed. Joining the actress in the cast are Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Ashley Park, Lucas Bravo, Samuel Arnold, Bruno Gouery, Camille Razat, William Abadie and Lucien Laviscount, among many other performers. Over the years, many of the artists who starred emily in paris have been featured in films and series similar to the show. Here are 10 projects featuring the cast of this Netflix production that you can watch next.

10 trapped in love

trapped in love is a 2012 independent film that marked Josh Boone’s directorial debut, with him also serving as a screenwriter. It stars Jennifer Connelly, Greg Kinnear, Lily Collins, Nat Wolff, Logan Lerman and Kristen Bell. This production explores the concept of love through different stories and family relationships following a breakup with Bill, a writer who put his life on hold after his wife Erica left him for someone else, along with the impact this had on their children, Sam and Rusty. In trapped in loveCollins plays Sam, an up-and-coming writer who keeps getting involved in one-night stands because she’s afraid of both love and commitment.

9 girls5eva

2021 marked the debut of girls5eva, a TV series created by Meredith Scardino and produced by her along with Tina Fey and Robert Carlock. It features Dawn, Summer, Gloria and Wickie, four women who, in the 90s, formed the girl band Girls5eva, which became quite popular after releasing a hit and then fell into oblivion. Decades later, these women are given a second chance at success when a famous rapper samples their only hit, and while they all do their best to make their dream come true, they must now find a balance between family, love and work.

girls5eva it aired for two seasons on Peacock before being cancelled, though thankfully Netflix gave the show a second chance and renewed it for a third season. In this production, Ashley Park plays Ashley, the fifth member of Girls5eva who died in an accident in 2004.

8 gossip Girl

William Abadie, the actor who plays Antoine Lambert in emily in parishad a small guest role on the popular teen TV series gossip Girl. This show, created by Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage based on the novels by Cecily von Ziegesar, follows the lives and secrets of a group of Manhattan high society teenagers through the eyes of a popular and anonymous girl known as the “Gossip Girl”.

Blake Lively, Leighton Meester, Ed Westwick, Chace Crawford and Penn Badgley star in this TV hit that aired for six seasons until December 2012. Due to its popularity, a standalone sequel to the show debuted in 2021, but sadly failed to meet the expectations. Desired Response and was canceled after two seasons on the air.

7 Your Christmas or mine?

Your Christmas or mine? follows Hayley and James, two students deeply in love, who get separated at the train station to spend Christmas with their respective families. However, driven by the desire to celebrate the holidays together, the two make the spontaneous decision to change trains and be surprised. Thus, the young woman finds herself in the home of James’s family, a large mansion in Gloucester where they do not even celebrate Christmas, while he ends up in the cozy and chaotic home of Hayley’s large family.

Neither of them has spoken to their parents about their burgeoning relationship, and as they try their best to switch homes in the middle of a massive blizzard, many unknown things about each other emerge that threaten to undermine their love. Asa Butterfield and Cora Kirk star in this 2022 Jim O’Hanlon film alongside Daniel Mays, Angela Griffin, Harriet Walter and Lucien Laviscount. In this production, the emily in paris actor plays Steve, Hayley’s ex-fiancé.

6 girls trip

Kate Walsh, the actress who plays Emily’s boss in the Netflix production, has a small role in the comedy film girls trip, directed by Malcolm D. Lee from a story by Erica Rivinoja. This film stars Regina Hall, Queen Latifah, Jada Pinkett Smith and Tiffany Haddish and follows a group of lifelong friends who, after being apart for a while, travel to New Orleans to attend the Essence Music Festival, a perfect place for the four. They rediscover their friendship, sort out some personal issues together, and unwittingly go through a once-in-a-lifetime experience that will completely change their lives. girls trip was released in 2017 and quickly became an instant box office hit that also generated critical acclaim.

5 Ticket to Paradise

the 2022 movie Ticket to Paradise it marked Julia Roberts’ return to the romantic comedy genre, as well as her fifth collaboration with George Clooney, a duo who have already proven their wonderful acting chemistry on numerous occasions. This film, written and directed by Ol Parker, follows David and Georgia, a divorced couple who still hate each other. But when her daughter Lily announces that she is giving up her career and life to marry a young man she just met in Bali, both decide to overcome their scorn and join forces to sabotage their marriage, worried that their daughter might do harm. same mistakes they made in the past. Joining Roberts and Clooney in the cast of this blockbuster are Kaitlyn Dever, Billie Lourd, Maxime Bouttier and Lucas Bravo, who plays Paul, a pilot and Georgia’s current boyfriend.

4 scream queens

scream queens it’s one of those shows that got canceled way too soon. However, this Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Ian Brennan production that aired from 2015 to 2016 is definitely worthy of its place on this list. scream queens is set at Wallace University and follows the girls of Kappa Kappa Tau, an exclusive sorority who are suddenly targeted by a serial killer disguised in the costume of The Red Devil, the college’s mascot.

Emma Roberts, Ariana Grande, Billie Lourd, Abigail Breslin and Jamie Lee Curtis star in this production along with a great cast that includes Lea Michele, Keke Palmer, Nick Jonas, Skyler Samuels and Lucien Laviscount. Ryan Murphy has stated that he has been interested in producing a third season of the series since it was canceled, but so far there is no news on the matter.

3 Love, Rosie

Lily Collins and Sam Claflin star Love, Rosiea 2014 romantic comedy directed by Christian Ditter and based on the novel by Cecelia Ahern where rainbows end. This production follows Rosie and Alex, two young people who have been best friends since childhood. The two grew up together and know everything about each other’s lives, except for one important thing: how they really feel about each other. They plan to go to college together, but their fates change completely after Rosie discovers that she is pregnant. Supporting Collins and Claflin in this production are Tamsin Egerton, Christian Cooke, Suki Waterhouse and Jaime Winstone.

two Grey’s Anatomy

Long before appearing in emily in parisKate Walsh rose to fame for her role as Dr. Addison Montgomery in Grey’s Anatomy, ABC’s longest-running scripted primetime series. This Shonda Rhimes-created TV show premiered in 2005 and has now been on the air for 19 seasons following the lives of Meredith Gray and her colleagues at Seattle Grace Hospital. The original cast of the show featured Ellen Pompeo, Sandra Oh, Patrick Dempsey, Katherine Heigl, Justin Chambers, Chandra Wilson, TR Knight and James Pickens Jr.

However, the cast underwent major changes from one season to the next, with only Wilson and Pickens remaining as the show’s main actors. Walsh also starred in Private officea spin off of Grey’s Anatomy centered on his character that ran for six seasons.

1 joy ride

Completing the list of projects from the cast of emily in paris It is joy ridea new film starring Ashley Park that has already had fans raving since its premiere at SXSW 2023. This production marks Adele Lim’s directorial debut and features performances by Sherry Cola, Stephanie Hsu, Sabrina Wu, Ronny Chieng, Lori Tan Chinn, David Denman and Annie Mumolo, among other actors.

joy ride follows Audrey and three of her friends as they travel to Asia in an attempt to find her biological mother, not knowing that this journey promises to be an adventure like no other. joy ride was produced by Seth Rogen, James Weaver, Josh Fagen and Evan Goldberg, and is scheduled for release in July.