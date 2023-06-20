10 Reasons Why The Mother, starring Jennifer Lopez, needs a sequel – Netflix UK

Mother starring Jennifer Lopez may not score very well on various review sites (such as IMDb), but the Netflix film has been viewed extremely well. However, is an action thriller even worth a sequel or not?

In this article we explain why spectacle is a sequel Well worth it, because there are ten good reasons why. And we’re not just talking about the viewing figures, although those will certainly come to pass.

10. Mother breaks a prestigious record

The best opening weekend ever on Netflix in the entire history of the streaming service is named after… you guessed it: The Mother. The film was released on Mother’s Day and between 8 and 14 May, the action thriller collected 83.71 million viewing hours and no less than 43 million total views. And the best way to shatter this record yet again is of course… to release The Mother 2. Easy,

9. Jennifer Lopez Scored

A few years ago, Jennifer Lopez as an actress was still a bit of a laughing stock (“that girl can only sing, can’t she?”), but that changed with the arrival of Hustlers in 2019, when it also Said very famous Latina deserves an Oscar! She then played a role in Mujhse Shaadi Karo, which was a huge hit, following which she also appeared in the romantic comedy Shotgun Wedding, which was another success. Suddenly Lopez is hot again and Netflix can take advantage of that.

8. Women on Top

Not only is Lopez hot, so are women’s rights. In the past, there used to be only action movies with men in the lead, but now it is different. Jennifer Lopez could become the new spearhead in this “war” if The Mother becomes a true action franchise with not only a sequel, but a sequel to that sequel. And maybe a sequel to that sequel of a sequel.

7. Comedy World Not for Lopez

J. Lo’s comedies do slightly less well than his dramas (like the aforementioned Hustlers) and his action films. So it makes sense for him to build on the success he now has in his hands.

6. Zoe Could Use Some Training

Jane’s daughter in The Mother, Zoe, in the US state of Alaska (in the film) learns how to hunt, how to fight, you name it. However, if she wants to follow her mom’s career path, she could use some extra training hours.

5. Mother is not respected that much

The numbers The Mother got from various reviewers aren’t exactly top-notch, but not that bad either. The film usually gets a six, but for an action thriller it’s really not that bad!

4. J.Lo Back To Her Roots

When you think of Jennifer Lopez, you might think of comedy, but that’s not quite right. His foray (besides the music world) was mainly in action segments. Her star rose as an actress with Enough, Anaconda and Money Train.

3. Stunts and More Stunts

If you read an article about Tom Cruise, you can bet it said something about the stunts performed by the American Daring Do this over and over again. But… that cliché also applies to Jennifer Lopez! Were any stuntwomen involved in the filming? Maybe not at all. He did most of it himself anyway.

2. Closed end?

‘All’s well that ends well’ you say at the end of ‘The Mother’, but it can turn out exactly the same way. J. Lo’s character has a dark past, which is now clear, and he could definitely resurface! Thinking is enough to give the film a sequel.

1. Deal With Netflix

Netflix has made several deals with actors, actresses and directors in recent years. So… why not make a lucrative deal like this with Jennifer Lopez? He wouldn’t be so mad.

Please note: It is currently completely unknown whether or not there will actually be The Mother 2. You can probably expect more news about this soon, as history will teach us. For example, Red Notice came in November 2021 and the sequel was announced in January 2022. The Mother premieres in May 2023, so… well, do the math. We’ll let you know when we know more!



