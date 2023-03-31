10 short Netflix series to binge-watch in a single weekend

The weekend comes and often all we need is to marathon a series. Enter a new universe, learn about new stories, get excited, get scared and of course, have fun.

And there’s nothing better than a short series for you to enjoy it in its entirety in a single weekend, without worrying about whether it could be the next victim of a cancellation or with spoilers on social networks. Therefore, we separate 10 short-lived titles available on Netflix. Good marathon!

THE QUEEN’S GAMBIT, 2000

“The Queen’s Gambit” was one of the main winners of the night. Credit: Netflix/Disclosure

One of Netflix’s biggest recent hits, the story takes place between the 50s and 60s, and permeates the quest of a young prodigy to become the best chess player in the world, facing an environment dominated by men and their struggle against traumas and vices. Starring Anya Taylor-Joy, it has only 7 episodes.

SAFE (2018)

Credit: Netflix/Disclosure

A widowed surgeon living in a quiet, gated community with his family has his life turned upside down when one of his daughters disappears after a party. When trying to unravel what happened, the community’s dark secrets are revealed and the protagonist finds himself involved in a web of lies and mysteries. This is the plot of Safe, a police thriller series, with only 8 episodes. Exciting and engaging attraction that keeps viewers on their toes from start to finish.

DAHMER: AN AMERICAN CANNIBAL (DAHMER – MONSTER: THE JEFFREY DAHMER STORY2022)

Image: Netflix

Currently, true crime productions are on the rise on streaming platforms and gaining many fans. Dahmer: An American Cannibal is an excellent option for anyone looking for a short series, with only 10 episodes, and fits perfectly in the genre. The work is a great success and narrates the brutal murders perpetrated by Jeffrey Dahmer, one of the most notorious serial killers in the United States.

THE HILL HOUSE MALDITION (THE HAUNTING OF HILL HOUSE, 2018)

The Haunting of Hill House. Image: Netflix

With 10 episodes, this is a great choice for anyone looking for a terrifying story. Created by Mike Flanagan, one of today’s leading horror filmmakers, the series features two different timelines: in one of them, the plot shows the past of a family that moves into an old mansion with the intention of renovating it and sell it, but ends up facing supernatural phenomena that mark their lives; on the other line, we are in the present and accompany the grown brothers dealing with the traumas of the past. For those who like engaging stories of suspense and psychological terror.

A MALIÇÃO DA MANSÃO BLY (THE HAUNTING OF BLY MANOR, 2020)

Credit: Netflix/Disclosure

For those who still want more horror options, Netflix has another option also created by Mike Flanagan: The Curse of Bly Manor. In the synopsis, a young governess is hired to care for the two orphaned nephews of an aristocrat at the isolated Bly Manor. However, she begins to notice supernatural presences in the mansion, which seem to be linked to the previous residents’ dark past. With only 9 episodes.

MANIAC (2018)

Credit: Netflix/Disclosure

Directed by acclaimed writer and director Cary Fukunaga, maniac is a sci-fi comedy-drama miniseries set in an alternate world inspired by the 1980s. It follows the journey of two people who participate in an experimental pharmaceutical trial that promises to cure any mental or emotional illness. However, things don’t go as expected and they find themselves trapped in a series of simulations of alternate realities. Starring Jonah Hill and Emma Stone, with 10 episodes, this is a series that presents a deep psychological approach, with a complex and engaging plot.

Alias ​​Grace (2017)

Alias ​​Grace Netflix Series

Critically acclaimed Canadian crime drama series with a 99% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. With only six episodes, the story takes place in 19th century Canada and addresses the difficult condition of women in society at the time, exposing how the legal and penal system worked. The plot revolves around Grace, a young Irish immigrant accused of murdering her boss and the housekeeper where she worked. After being sentenced to prison, a psychiatrist begins to investigate the case and try to find out if she is really guilty or if she was the victim of an oppressive and patriarchal system.

THE FOREST (LA FORÊT, 2017)

Credit: Netflix/Disclosure

With only 6 episodes, The woods is a French-Belgian police drama miniseries where we follow the investigation into the disappearance of a girl in a forest near a small town in France. A young policewoman who returns to her hometown is tasked with investigating this mysterious case. During the investigation, dark secrets of the city and the people who live there are revealed. For those who like series in the footprint of True Detective, The Killing It is broadchurchand wants to marathon a short-lived series.

GODLESS (2017)

Credits: Netflix/Disclosure

For those interested in westerns, Netflix also has an option of this genre and short duration: godless, a work very well received by the critics and with only 7 episodes. The plot takes place in a town inhabited only by women after an accident in a mine has killed most of the men in the region. However, the arrival of a dangerous criminal seeking revenge against his former partner threatens the peace of the city.

COLLATERAL (2018)

Credits: Netflix/Disclosure

Great suggestion to marathon in a single day, the Collateral series has only 4 episodes and features the talented actress Carey Mulligan in its cast. The plot begins with the murder of an immigrant pizza delivery man, and a detective is tasked with investigating the case. As the investigation progresses, she discovers that the crime is linked to a complex web of conspiracy and corruption that involves politicians, financial institutions, gangs and even the police.

