10 Stars of 50+ Who Rock Hollywood

More and more people who are prejudiced against older women in Hollywood have to swallow their anger, lol. That’s because they are more and more beautiful – and talking about menopause, beauty, career, and always producing. Of course, there are still those who don’t. Just this week, followers of 50+ beauties like Halle Berry and Paulina Porizkova slammed them for posting nude (or scantily clad) photos. These angry people said that the two had to get dressed and go take care of their grandchildren. So, there are still a lot of clueless people out there. That’s because everyone has the right to pose the way they want and post them wherever they want. If seeing these women happy with their bodies bothers anyone, just unfollow. And retreat to retrograde thinking – #prontofalei.

So, as my tribute to these wonderful women, here are photos of ten of them – not without clothes, otherwise the algorithm will kill me (lol). But, showing that beauty that has no age – they are just beautiful. But there are many others, such as Lucy Liu, Mariska Hargitay, Sandra Bullock, Taraji P. Henson, Ellen Pompeo, among others. Maybe I’ll even do a part 2 of this matter.

Robin Wright – 57

Always wonderful, Robin Wright will be in the new film by Milly Bobby Brown, damsel. And also remembering that she recently directed an episode of the series Tell me Lies and another of ozark.

Salma Hayek – 56

Salma recently starred in the new film by Magic Mike (which is not known when it will arrive here). And soon it will be in a movie directed by Angelina Jolie, Without Blood.

Jennifer Lopez – 54

Today was released the poster of the next film by Jennifer Lopez that will premiere in May on Netflix, The Mother. And besides this one, there are three more to come.

Kate Blanchett – 54

The actress was nominated for an Oscar this year for tar. And there are four more films and a miniseries – Brideshead Revisited – to be released soon.

Halle Berry – 56

Halle has three movies lined up. But just remembering that she recently directed her first film, Wound, which is on Netflix. The photo is from this year’s Vanity Fair post-Oscar party – it’s by Oscar de la Renta.

Nicole Kidman – 55

Nicole doesn’t stop! She has nine productions lined up, in different stages. Among them, the second aquaman and the miniseries The Perfect Couple. At this year’s Oscars, the actress wore Armani.

Marisa Tomei – 59

The actress will be in a film that will premiere this year alongside Marco Pigossi called best place. And there are two more in pre-production. Here Marisa is dressed as Alexander McQueen at the last Berlin Film Festival.

Naomi Watts – 54

Naomi became a spokesperson for post-menopausal life, and this year she will be in the second season of the series Feud. In the photo, the actress is at the Vanity Fair party, wearing Givenchy.

Jennifer Aniston – 54

After the recent release of Mystery in Paris, Jennifer can be seen in the final season of The Morning Show. She also has two films in pre-production.

Julia Roberts – 55

Julia has a movie ready to release this year: Leave the World Behind. And it has several millionaire contracts with brands, including Lancôme and Chopard.