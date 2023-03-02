10 unforgettable looks from SAG Awards history

The SAG Awards, taking place this Sunday (26) is my favorite award. Perhaps because, in addition to being short (2 hours), it only has actors. It makes everything more interesting – at least for me. And the red carpet is no different. The stars produce themselves, they are always beautiful and elegant. This year, the award will be broadcast on Netflix’s You Tube, that is, everyone will be able to watch it from 10 pm. The red carpet can be seen on People’s YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and TikTok from 7:45 pm.

And this time there's something new: on Monday (27) I'm going to do a live on the Blog channel on Instagram to analyze the main looks together with the dear fashion expert Adriana Martin.

But while we don’t see the 2023 looks, I’ve separated here the most incredible ones I’ve seen in the history of the red carpet of the SAG Awards (or SAG’s) in history. Take a look:

Vanessa Hudgens

I love this Versace look that the actress wore to SAG’s 2022. For me, it was the sexiest and most beautiful dress of the night. Vanessa Hudgens was minimal in makeup, in accessories, because the dress already “said” it all.

Lupita Nyong’o

After scoring at the Golden Globes with Ralph Lauren’s red cape, Lupita Nyong’o went to SAG’s with this wonderful blue Gucci in 2014. See how beautiful the detail of the flowers is.

Julianna Margulies

In 2011, she was perfect in this gorgeous Yves Saint-Laurent. And she even won the actress award for The Good Wife!

Nicole Kidman

She couldn’t miss it, right? With her hair down, Nicole Kidman looked boho chic luxe in this 2010 Oscar de la Renta dress.

Diane Kruger

In the same year, 2010, Diane Kruger chose yellow, usually a difficult color for blondes. But this Jason Wu dress, combined with red lipstick, only reinforces that the actress is hardly wrong.

kate hudson

Kate Hudson loves white. In 2010, she wore this beautiful Pucci model. Look at the charm of the chain detail on the back…

Viola Davis

The year I was winning it all for A Boundary Between Us (2017), Viola Davis chose this beautiful white dress by Vivienne Westwood for SAG’s. She won here too.

Alexandra Daddario

Alexandra Daddario’s beauty doesn’t even need big productions. But at the 2022 SAG Awards, she appealed to old Hollywood glamor in this super revealing Versace gown. Hair, makeup, jewelry, everything perfect.

Emma Stone

In 2012, Emma Stone dared with a short Alexander McQueen, which I loved. She won the award as part of the cast of Cross Stories.

Kristen Bell

Kristen hosted the party in 2018. On the red carpet she wore this beautiful and romantic pink J. Mendel dress. She was beautiful!